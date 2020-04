NFL Draft 400: Matt Miller's Updated 2020 NFL Draft Rankings

0 of 12

Associated Press

The top players in the 2020 NFL draft class have been discussed to the point of what scouts call "over-exposure". You all know about Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Tua Tagaovailoa. But what about the rest of the class?

That's the goal of the NFL Draft 400 series—to take you deeper into the pool of prospects with a ranking and grade on each player.

One of the biggest questions with this year's class is how the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and offensive tackles rank. Most people agree on the top players, but the order in which they're ranked and the order in which they should be drafted is something most don't agree on. My rankings for those players are included here, as well as the best superlatives for each position group.

What's new in this edition? Every player's draft grade is included. As an NFL Draft 400 staff, we moved to a more digestible grading scale this year—no more 9.0 scale that the NFL has been using forever—and aimed to give you the reader something easier to look at and have an idea of how good the player will be. We think you'll like it.

After nearly a year of work together, here are the grades as put together by myself, Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown—the NFL Draft 400 staff.

Grading Scale

99: Elite // Top Pick

96: All-Pro // Top-5 Pick

93-95: Round 1 // Top

90-92: Round 1 // Bottom

86-89: Round 2 // Top

80-85: Round 2 // Bottom

76-79: Round 3 // Top

70-75: Round 3 // Bottom

65-69: Round 4

60-64: Round 5

55-59: Round 6

51-54: Round 7

50: UDFA

49 and under: Reject