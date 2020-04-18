Patrick Queen Taken by Saints in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) celebrates during the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints spent their 24th overall pick on former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in Bleacher Report's 2020 user mock draft on Saturday night.

The draft is facilitated through user votes on the B/R app.

This is how the first round has played out so far:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  2. Washington Redskins (3-13): Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
  3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  4. New York Giants (4-12): Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  5. Miami Dolphins (5-11): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11): Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
  7. Carolina Panthers (5-11): Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
  8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1): Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  10. Cleveland Browns (6-10): Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
  11. New York Jets (7-9): Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
  12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  13. San Francisco 49ers (via 7-9 Indianapolis Colts): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
  15. Denver Broncos (7-9): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
  16. Atanta Falcons (7-9): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
  17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
  18. Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers): Josh Jones, OL, Houston
  19. Las Vegas Raiders (via 8-8 Chicago Bears): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Los Angeles Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
  21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  22. Minnesota Vikings (via 10-6 Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
  23. New England Patriots (12-4): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
  24. New Orleans Saints (13-3): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen emerged as a full-time starter as a junior last season for the undefeated national champions. The 6'0", 229-pound prospect recorded a career-high 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and 85 tackles (37 solo) across 15 games in 2019-20.

"He shined brightest on the biggest stages, turning in dominant performances in the SEC title game, college football semifinal, and in his team’s national championship win over Clemson," Sports Illustrated's Bob Rose wrote earlier this month while dissecting how Queen might fit in with the Saints.

The Louisiana native perhaps did the most to boost his draft stock at the annual scouting combine in February:

New Orleans' linebacking crew is spearheaded by 2012 third-round pick Demario Davis, who led the team with 111 tackles last season. New Orleans lost A.J. Klein to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, and 2017 third-rounder Alex Anzalone has proved to be an injury liability with shoulder ailments. He was limited to two games in 2019.

New Orleans also has Kiko Alonso under contract through 2020.

The Saints have been active in free agency prior to the draft. Former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins chose to return to New Orleans, who drafted him 14th overall in 2009, on a four-year deal. The secondary was further addressed by re-signing cornerback P.J. Williams and safety D.J. Swearinger for 2020.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees gained an extra weapon, too. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old will join Michael Thomas, who led all NFL receivers in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) last season.

The Saints ranked fourth in rushing defense, 11th in total defense and 20th in passing defense en route to 13-3 last regular season.

