Tyronn Lue Reportedly Finalizing 5-Year Contract with Clippers as New Head Coach

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Tyronn Lue is reportedly an NBA head coach once again.

The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing a five-year deal with Lue, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 championship, on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Clippers players are happy Lue was the choice as next head coach.

Shamss Charania reported for The Athletic that Chauncey Billups will serve as lead assistant while Larry Drew also has a spot on the coaching staff.

This comes after Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported on Tuesday that the notion of Lue going to the Houston Rockets "gathered significant momentum after a meeting with Houston's ownership and management."

The report noted Lue was still in the running for the Clippers job as well, which made sense considering he was an assistant coach for Los Angeles last season.

Lue's name was included in coaching rumors before the season even ended, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in August that he and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd were the "prime candidates" to become the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans after they fired Alvin Gentry.

Charania of The Athletic and Stadium as well as Wojnarowski both reported Lue was on the short list of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers after they fired Brett Brown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Joe Vardon of The Athletic also reported the Rockets could be interested if they elected not to bring back head coach Mike D'Antoni, who ultimately told the Rockets he would not return following the team's loss in the second round of the playoffs.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Lue was a candidate for the Clippers' opening after they parted ways with Doc Rivers.

What's more, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported in March that Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wanted Lue as the team's next head coach following the firing of Kenny Atkinson. Lue coached Irving with the Cavaliers during his only head coaching job until this hiring.

The former point guard, who played 11 seasons for the Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, took over for the Cavaliers after they fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 campaign.

All Lue did was lead Cleveland to its first and only championship in franchise history with LeBron James and Irving anchoring the on-court effort. Cleveland went back to the NBA Finals the following two seasons, only to lose to the same Golden State Warriors franchise it defeated in the 2016 Finals.

James left for the Los Angeles Lakers the following offseason, and Lue was fired after the Cavaliers lost their first six games in the 2018-19 campaign.

Still, he amassed an impressive 128-83 record during his tenure and will have a chance to bolster his mark with Los Angeles. Goodwill noted Lue was even in talks to become the Lakers head coach "before discussions broke down," and the job went to Frank Vogel.

Lue brings a resume and experience working with some of the biggest stars the league has to offer to another high-profile job now that Los Angeles hired him.

He is in charge of a team with plenty of talent in place with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the anchors. Still, the Clippers have been defined by a failure to reach the ultimate level having never even reached the Western Conference Finals.

The 2019-20 campaign was the latest in the list of failures after they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

It will be up to Lue to turn things around and contend for a championship, just like he did in Cleveland.