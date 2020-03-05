1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every NBA Team

25 of 30

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Expecting the Portland Trail Blazers to dissolve the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum partnership is tired. Too many people have been there and predicted that, only for the team to reinvest in both.

Flipping McCollum will make even less sense this summer. The Blazers are on course to miss the playoffs after, let's say, a questionable 2019 offseason, but injuries are more responsible for their tumble down the Western Conference ladder. They can't glean anything from the roster when Jusuf Nurkic hasn't played (leg), Zach Collins has made just three appearances (shoulder) and Rodney Hood will finish with 21 games under his belt (Achilles).

Giving McCollum a three-year, $100 million extension last summer only complicates his appeal on the trade market. Teams will have interest in acquiring a primary scorer with four total seasons left on his contract, but the balance on his entire deal ($129.4 million) isn't netting an upgrade. Portland will have to include other assets, in which case McCollum is more valuable as a mainstay unless a top-10ish player comes back as part of a larger deal.

Anfernee Simons is now the more sensible trade chip. He retains his blue-chip-prospect mystique and is on a cost-controlled contract through the next two seasons, and he's redundant when the Blazers are paying superstar money to both Lillard and McCollum.

Keeping Simons has its merits if Portland sees him as someone who can spearhead the second unit as the primary ball-handler and scorer. He hasn't seen enough time in that role, and the offense has mustered an Evan Turnery 95.8 points per 100 possessions with him at point guard (1st percentile).

Squeezing him into the Lillard-McCollum dynamic is equally tough. His efficiency alongside both is unspectacular and descends into the toilet on his own. The Blazers have steamrolled opponents during the stints in which they play all three guards, but they need to surround them with better defenders for those returns to hold over a larger sample.

Counting on Portland to deal one of its own isn't taken lightly. General manager Neil Olshey has always gotten high on his own supply (of prospects). Simons will carry much more value internally than he does on the trade market. The Blazers might be content to guarantee Trevor Ariza's 2020-21 salary, use the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception and bank on better health from Collins, Hood (player option) and Nurkic catapulting them up the Western Conference hierarchy.

But even the best-case scenario of standing pat doesn't spare them from thinking about the bigger picture. Simons will be extension-eligible after next year. They can't commit what it'll take to keep all three of their guards long term. Flipping Simons for a higher end first-rounder or prospect or using him as the centerpiece of a larger deal that brings back a fringe star is more in tune with where Portland appears to be headed.