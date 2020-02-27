Who Will Win Every Major NBA Award This Season, and Who Should Actually Win?

3 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Who Should Win: Luka Doncic

Sophomores are often precluded from Most Improved Player consideration. Yours truly has subscribed to that theory in years past. That isn't happening this season, though.

Doncic is ruining the notion that first- to second-year leaps don't have as much value as mid-career breakouts. He has transitioned from a fringe All-Star last season to an inevitable top-five MVP finish this year.

That jump cannot be overestimated. Doncic is doing a lot of the same things he did as a rookie, but his production is not the sole result of increased volume. He's nailing 57.7 percent of his two-pointers compared to 50.3 percent last year, and his true shooting percentage has jumped by 4.6 percentage points even though his three-point clip has dropped by a hair.

This year's version of Doncic is a stronger finisher on drives and floaters and is just generally craftier. He has always flung ridiculous passes and splashed in bonkers step-back triples, but he more often leverages both into defensive disarray inside the arc.

The list of players to average more than 28 points and eight assists per game on Doncic's efficiency includes Trae Young (this year), James Harden, LeBron James—and that's it.

As NBC Sports' Dan Feldman wrote after a deep dive into the uptick of Doncic's catch-all impact: "This is not just some predestined natural improvement. This is one of the biggest leaps of all-time."

Who Will Win: Bam Adebayo or Brandon Ingram

Count on second-year bias winning out. Doncic's transformation into an MVP candidate may be coming a little early, but that was already his ceiling.

That bodes well for Adebayo and Ingram, two less likely All-Stars.

Adebayo has shined following the departure of Hassan Whiteside. His offensive utility has gone from hidden gem to matter of fact. He faces up, spins through tight spaces, navigates traffic as the roll man, stutter-steps past set defenders and pump-fakes opponents into lurch.

Bigs who lead fast breaks are often situational playmakers. Adebayo is an exception. He doesn't just push the ball in transition. He orchestrates half-court sets.

What he lacks in traditional size at the other end, he makes up for with matchup-proof mobility. The Miami Heat are inclined to play him beside another big, but he can tussle in the post. He's even scarier on switches. Defending in space is second nature, and his hands are ubiquitous. Giannis Antetokounmpo (twice), DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett, Draymond Green, Joakim Noah and David West are the only players who have matched his current assist, steal and block rates in the same season.

Ingram feels like the better will-win choice, if only because his ascent wasn't as obvious. Miami removed Adebayo's biggest obstacle from the equation: playing time. Ingram, on the other hand, joined a new team after missing the end of last year with a blood clot in his right arm.

Switching locales hasn't hurt him. On the contrary, it's helped him. The New Orleans Pelicans have afforded him offensive license he never truly enjoyed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's refined almost every aspect of his play on the more glamorous end. He sports a stronger mid-range touch, is shooting a personal-best at the rim, upped his career free-throw accuracy by 20 percentage points and boosted his career outside clip by more than seven points.

Meshing with Zion Williamson was the last real test he faced. How would he fare beside yet another focal point? It turns out he's doing just fine. His usage rate has dropped next to Williamson, but his true shooting percentage has increased.

Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Trae Young are the only other players averaging 24 points and four assists per game while boasting a true shooting percentage north of 60. Ingram's case is not just about his transition into stardom, but about how, more than ever, his game is translatable across all sorts of circumstances.