The Biggest X-Factor for Every Top NBA Championship Contender

Starting with the Boston Celtics makes all the sense in the world—and not just because contenders are being presented in alphabetical order.

They are sort of like the demarcation line for teams that belong in the championship convo. They're really good, a top-five squad on both offense and defense. But are they might-win-the-whole-damn-thing good or just regular-season good?

Boston is vying for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, yet wants for top-shelf star power or a distinct third option who offsets the former concern. As Max Carlin wrote for Celtics Blog:

"The team's two stars, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, are great players, comfortably deserving All-Stars, but inarguably a tier or two below the league's absolute best. While reliance on second-tier stars has proven a viable formula for regular season winning, some recent struggles by those two could presage postseason shortcomings relative to the expectations of a true contender.

... Some may look to Jaylen Brown's line in the box score vs. Houston [on Feb. 11] as evidence that the Celtics do have another creation option, but applying the slightest context to those numbers disqualifies that notion. Brown posted 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, but just 2 of those points came on self-created looks in the half court, the remaining 17 coming via transition or spot-ups in the half court. When Brown did attempt to create in the half court, the results were disastrous."

Playing through Tatum is a legitimate offensive model. He is closer to All-NBA quality than not but isn't quite there yet. The Celtics won't have the best player in prospective matchups with the Miami Heat (Jimmy Butler), Milwaukee Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo) or Philadelphia 76ers (Joel Embiid), and they cannot guarantee Tatum or Walker will deserve that title against the Toronto Raptors (Pascal Siakam). Meeting the Indiana Pacers could pose the same problem if Victor Oladipo is all the way back.

Getting No. 3-type production from Gordon Hayward is Boston's best shot at bridging whatever best-player gap might exist in the postseason. He's quietly having a feel-good year, and he put together a stronger stretch entering the All-Star break, averaging 20.4 points and 4.0 assists while downing 45.7 percent of his threes over his previous 10 games.

Asking him to regain the level of shot creation he displayed with the Utah Jazz goes a touch too far. He's draining 52.1 percent of his pull-up jumpers inside the arc, but he's not leveraging an off-the-dribble three or dusting slower defenders on switches. Fewer of his shots are coming inside three feet than last season, and his free-throw-attempt rate is at an all-time low. He is still a bit of a wild card, and Boston needs him to be more.