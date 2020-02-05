NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft After Super Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

In seemingly every draft class, quarterbacks—whether good or bad—draw the most attention. And why wouldn't they?

If Kansas City proved anything in its come-from-behind win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, it's that great quarterback play can cure a lot of ills. While the 49ers played keep-away from their own quarterback in the second half, the Chiefs put the ball in Patrick Mahomes hands to win the game.

What Mahomes had—besides once-in-a-generation arm talent—that Garoppolo and any other quarterback in the league didn't was elite weaponry.

As teams around the league enter free agency in March and eventually the NFL draft in April, they'll aim to recreate what the Chiefs offense showcased this year. None of them are likely to find a quarterback like Mahomes, but with one of the most talented wide receiver classes in recent memory, they might be able to give their own signal-callers similar weapons.

In our latest mock draft, we'll break down three wide receivers who could make an immediate impact on the teams that draft them.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Had it not been for Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury in mid-November, it's likely Jeudy would have won the Biletnikoff Award for the second consecutive season. With Tagovailoa at the helm, Jeudy was on pace to break 90 catches and more than 1,200 receiving yards. As Alabama relied more on its run game in the second half of the year under sophomore Mac Jones, Jeudy's production as both a vertical threat and intermediate option fell sharply.

Those areas, though, are exactly where he can excel in Kliff Kingsbury's offense in Arizona. In spite of lack of playmakers at receiver and downright awful offensive line play at times, Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray found his groove toward the end of the year. Jeudy, whose route running ability and quickness allow him to play either in the slot or on the outside, would be an excellent pairing with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in Arizona's stable of weapons.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma



Much of the offseason chatter surrounding the Raiders—besides their impending move to Las Vegas—has been about the quarterback position. Derek Carr is coming off his most efficient statistical season since 2016, but head coach Jon Gruden hasn't been shy about his desire for a top-flight quarterback to work with.

Might that be Tom Brady? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders plan to make a serious pursuit at the six-time Super Bowl champ if he decides not to return to New England before free agency opens March 18.

One of the Raiders' strongest pitches—outside of Brady being the face of a newly relocated franchise, is what would be around him in Las Vegas. Running back Josh Jacobs was the the NFL Rookie of the Year, and tight end Darren Waller proved himself to be one of the elite pass-catchers in the NFL by hauling in 90 passes last year. An NFL-ready Lamb could be the final selling point.

Despite not having gawdy catch numbers, Lamb was as dominant of a wideout the last two seasons as anyone in the country. He doesn't have Tyreek Hill-level speed, but of the available wideouts in this year's class, he might be the most complete, especially with his 6-foot-2, 189-pound frame. Lamb excels at all three levels of the passing game, and despite not having exceptional speed, uses his size and strength to overpower defensive backs after the catch.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

As was made abundantly clear in Denver's two losses to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City, the Broncos are desperately in need of speed. Courtland Sutton showed what a force he can be in the passing game once Denver replaced Joe Flacco with rookie Drew Lock, and the Broncos have two emerging ancillary weapons in second-year running back Phillip Lindsay and rookie tight end Noah Fant.

But more than anything, Denver needs speed, both from a vertical receiving threat standpoint but also to use in jet sweeps, screens and other quick hits much like Kansas City does with Hill. Enter Henry Ruggs III.

Of Alabama's three draft-bound receivers (Ruggs, Jeudy and Devonta Smith), Ruggs has the fewest targets by a large margin, but still finished with seven touchdowns and the highest YPC average of any player on the team.

He likely projects as a slot receiver more than an outside threat, but his reported 4.25 40-yard-dash speed (last year at Alabama's junior day combine) would allow new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur a wealth of matchup options.

