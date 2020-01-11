Kyle Kuzma, Lakers Dominate Thunder 125-110 as LeBron James, Anthony Davis Sit

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, center, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A short-handed Los Angeles Lakers team picked up a second road win in as many nights with a 125-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After playing through flu-like symptoms in a Friday victory over the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James got the night off in Oklahoma to rest and recover. No matter, the Lakers' win streak now stands at eight games—the longest active winning streak in the league—with Los Angeles squarely in the driver's seat atop the Western Conference. 

The team already weathered one massive loss this week with forward Anthony Davis held out against the Mavs because of a gluteus maximus contusion suffered Tuesday. Davis was questionable heading into Saturday night's matchup, ultimately remaining sidelined for the second straight game.

Oklahoma City has now lost two of its last four games after rattling off five straight victories. 

           

Notable Performers

  • Kyle Kuzma, PF, Lakers: 36 points, seven rebounds 
  • Rajon Rondo, G, Lakers: 21 points, 12 rebound, eight assists
  • Dwight Howard, C, Lakers: 12 points, 14 rebounds
  • Danilo Gallinari, PF, Thunder: 24 points, three assists
  • Chris Paul, PG, Thunder: 16 points, eight assists

      

What's Next 

With a two-game road trip complete, the Lakers head home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday followed by a Wednesday matchup with the Orlando Magic. Both games appear winnable on paper, but Los Angeles will need a healthy Davis and James back soon with a five-game road trip set to start next Saturday in Houston

Meanwhile, the Thunder will head to Minneapolis on Monday to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that's evolved defensively over the past few weeks. The T-Wolves own the second-best defensive efficiency rating in the NBA over the last 10 games (100.6), which could cause trouble for a middling OKC offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

