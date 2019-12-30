Jared Dudley Says '13-14 Clippers Were 'Toxic'; Talks Blake Griffin Relationship

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jared Dudley was asked by The Athletic's Bill Oram to name his least favorite teammate ever, and the Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward did not skirt the question.

"I don't get along with Blake Griffin now," Dudley bluntly responded, before delving further into the lone season he spent with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013-14:

"When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor.

"I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team. You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say my least favorite … That’s a teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada."

The Clippers finished 57-25 that year but were ousted in the Western Conference semifinals by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Griffin was the team's leading scorer, while Dudley averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across 74 games (43 starts).

