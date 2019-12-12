Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Teams Involved, Timeline for Deal

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala has not stepped on the court this season, and he may be on a different team if and when he does so.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies have held discussions with "several teams ... dating to the summer" about the University of Arizona product. Among those squads are the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, who are all contenders in the daunting Western Conference and could use the veteran's playoff experience.

Charania noted Memphis already received a protected 2024 first-round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors because it took on Iguodala's contract that only runs through the rest of this season and is "searching for a similar asset in a trade."

That would be ideal from the Grizzlies' perspective considering they are just 8-16 and in rebuilding mode with young pieces such as Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Iguodala's contract will be up well before they are ready to seriously compete, so anything else they can get for him would be a victory.

As for Denver, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles, the three-time champion and two-time All-Defensive selection would give them all an additional wing defender who could guard some of the many stars in the Western Conference come playoff time.

Iguodala already has an NBA Finals MVP on his resume stemming largely from the way he defended LeBron James in the 2015 series between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers and could help slow the King again should whatever team lands him play the Los Angeles Lakers in May.

There is also Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, among others, to worry about in the West, although 35-year-old Iguodala may not fare well chasing some of the quicker guards at this point of his career.

Still, he is a proven playoff performer who could provide depth off the bench and a crunch-time defender.

It is no surprise, then, that Charania reported "Memphis is confident that a trade will materialize between now and the February trade deadline."