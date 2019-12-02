Kawhi Leonard: Clippers 'Learning Each Other', 'Can Be Special' After 150 Points

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped 82 first-half points and shot 55.3 percent from the field en route to a resounding 150-125 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

However, forward Kawhi Leonard expects more out of his team.

"I [still] think it's going to take time, just learning each other, playing in these games," he said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "We're still up and down. Sometimes our offense is stagnant...or doing early quick shots without moving the ball. But we can be special."

The Clippers added Leonard and Paul George in the offseason, and early returns have been positive en route to a 15-6 record and a third-place spot in the Western Conference.

That's despite Leonard and George playing just six games together, as Leonard has taken time off for load management, and George missed the beginning of the season while recovering from shoulder injuries.

Los Angeles has gone 5-1 with the two on the court together, with the lone loss a 107-97 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, where Leonard and George combined to go 10-of-34.

Otherwise, the Clippers with Leonard and George have enjoyed a pair of 25-point wins (versus the Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans) and victories against three tough teams in the 14-5 Boston Celtics, 13-6 Houston Rockets and 13-6 Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard has played on two championship teams in the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs and last year's Toronto Raptors, winning Finals MVP both years, and this Clippers team looks title-worthy so far.