Nets Media Day 2019: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, Videos

Nets Media Day 2019: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 27, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets continued to usher in a new era of basketball for the franchise by hosting media day on Friday, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving having the opportunity to speak to reporters.
Both Durant and Irving have previously opened up about their decisions to join Brooklyn. Friday, though, represented the media's first real chance to ask the new Nets stars questions.
Irving was one of the first to take the mic. His free-agent decision was, of course, a hot topic, and he revealed that he, Durant and DeAndre Jordan talked through things on the morning of free agency at 4:16 a.m.:
NBA TV @NBATV
“This opportunity ahead of us was something that we hadn’t had in our careers.” @KyrieIrving on talking with Kevin Durant and Deandre Jordan about their decision to join forces on the Nets. (via YES Network) #NBAMediaDay https://t.co/YZrf5yqFaj
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KyrieIrving had his eyes set on the @BrooklynNets. (via YES Network) #NBAMediaDay https://t.co/Rm86HbgbkK
He also touched on why he did not re-sign with the Boston Celtics despite having previously declared his intentions to do so:
Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics
Kyrie Irving explains in-depth what went wrong last year after announcing that he planned on staying in Boston https://t.co/e3ybU2Y9be
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks revealed Tuesday the team is "not going to plan on [Durant] playing" in 2019-20 after the then-Golden State Warriors star ruptured his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals in June.
In an August interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant declined to blame the Warriors for rushing him back from a calf injury during the playoffs, saying "Hell, no" when asked if the situation was mishandled.
Irving, though, let it be known on Friday he felt his friend was in no shape to play during the Finals, also noting he would never pressure him to play through injury:
It was then Durant's turn to take the stage, and free agency was again a talking point. He said that he (briefly) considered the possibility of signing with the Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers or the New York Knicks before choosing the Nets:
SNY @SNYtv
.@KDTrey5 on how seriously he considered LA, Golden State and the Knicks: "I thought about it for a couple seconds" https://t.co/GAC0gUr7jA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant on leaving the Warriors: "I just did it. I didn't really think about what I was leaving behind or what we accomplished. I put that up on the shelf already. When it was time to make a decision on my future I thought solely about me."
He confirmed Irving's story about their conversation in the wee hours of the morning, revealing it was a pretty easy talk:
NBA TV @NBATV
“Are we ready to do it? And we were like ‘yeah’” 😅 KD on his decision to join Kyrie and Deandre on the Nets. (via YES Network) #NBAMediaDay https://t.co/Joidhafwse
The two-time Finals MVP also discussed his friendship with Irving:
YES Network @YESNetwork
How KD and Kyrie linked up at the All-Star Game. #NETSonYES https://t.co/n1NMjGd393
When it was the center's turn to speak, Jordan acknowledged his conference call with Irving and Durant, noting that it was far from as eventful as one of his previous free-agent experiences:
SNY @SNYtv
"It wasn't as exciting as me getting locked in my house a few years ago" 😂 – @DeAndre https://t.co/qMEcW86Pc2
Brooklyn is coming off a season in which it surprised some people by reaching the postseason. A number of key players from last year's squad, including Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie, will return.
Adding Irving and Jordan to that mix has at least one player optimistic about the team's chances even without Durant.
"This isn't a practice season or a trial season," Jordan declared. "We want to go now."
Brooklyn now has a little less than one month before the regular season begins. The Nets' season tips off on Oct. 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
