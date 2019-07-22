Ranking the Greatest Los Angeles Lakers Since 2000

0 of 10

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Associated Press

The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is loaded with Hall of Famers and more than a dozen championships, but the organization's last two decades have been complicated.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant spearheaded a spectacular era for the franchise, but the Lakers haven't featured an impressive depth of talent since the 2000-01 season.

Nevertheless, a small group of massive star power has guided the Lakers to four NBA titles during this time frame.

Although a player's career achievements are highlighted, only his contributions since 2000 affected the order of the list.