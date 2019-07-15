Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Future in LA, Downplays Focus on Free Agency

Anthony Davis isn't ready to commit to the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the 2019-20 season just yet.

During an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Rachel Nichols asked Davis if he thinks he'll be a "pillar of the Lakers for years and years to come." Davis answered that he's only focused on the here and now:

"I'm just focused on this season. I don't know what's going to happen. Like I said, I have one year here, so I'm gonna make the best of this year. And when that time comes around in the summer—or whenever the season is over, hopefully around mid-June after we just had a parade and I need a couple of days to think—then we can talk about that. But until then, I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team win this year."

