Clippers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris

Clippers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard and Tobias HarrisJune 27, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers may have the star power to dominate the basketball landscape in southern California, but don't sleep on their fellow Staples Center tenants this offseason, either.
As NBA free agency is set to begin 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be in the thick of things when it comes to the top talent available.
They enter the summer with enough cap space to sign at least one max contract, and if they can move Danilo Gallinari's contract the Clippers could create enough space for two max deals to bolster a team that was already good enough to clinch the eighth spot in the Western Conference last year.
Potential targets for the Clippers includes Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris.
Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors' free agent forward sustained an ACL tear in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he is still one of the most coveted free agents available. The Warriors will likely do everything in their power to keep Thompson, who is deserving of a max contract, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted on ESPN's "Woj & Lowe" special that Thompson is open to signing with the Clippers.
Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly
Woj on #Warriors' free agent Klay Thompson - "That 5-year, $190 million max offer.. If it's not there for Klay Thompson on Sunday at 6:01PM Eastern... My information is that he would be very open to going to sit down with the #Clippers." https://t.co/ymW8TFJqz4
"The one team that I think—my information is—he would be very open to going to sit down with are the Clippers," Wojnarowski said. "And if they have the chance to sell Kawhi Leonard with Klay Thompson, certainly that's an appealing sell for any free agent."
Shams Charania of The Athletic also offered similar insight, reporting that Thompson wants to stay with Golden State, but if talks break down he would be open to speaking with the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard
Leonard was born in Los Angeles and grew up in southern California and has expressed desire to join the Clippers since he forced his way off the San Antonio Spurs after the 2017-18 season.
So despite leading the Toronto Raptors to an NBA title and winning his second NBA Finals MVP, Leonard could have his heart set on joining the Clippers. According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, Leonard and the Clippers will meet on July 2.
It could be a two-team race between the Clippers and Raptors to sign Leonard, despite some chatter that the Lakers could get involved.
Tobias Harris
The Clippers signing Harris would be an unexpected turn of events. Los Angeles traded Harris during the season to the Philadelphia 76ers in order to free up cap space for this free-agent class, but Charania reports that if the Clippers miss out on Leonard, league sources believe they might express interest in Harris.
Harris thrived with the Clippers, and many believed he was snubbed from the Western Conference All-Star team.
It is probably not likely but interesting that it is being discussed as a contingency plan for the Clippers.
