Potential New York Yankees Trade Targets in a Clint Frazier Deal

The New York Yankees hold one of the most intriguing trade chips of the 2019 MLB trade deadline in outfielder Clint Frazier.

The 24-year-old former top prospect is hitting .283/.330/.513 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 209 plate appearances at the big league level this season.

However, he was also recently optioned back to Triple-A, and it's clear there's no place for him in the MLB lineup when everyone is healthy.

As a result, the Yankees are "willing to deal Frazier in the right situation" this summer, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

So what is the right situation?

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Yankees will not be willing to trade Frazier for a rental pitcher or a pitcher with only one year of control remaining beyond this season.

That would seemingly eliminate top rentals Madison Bumgarner and Zack Wheeler, as well as top 2020-21 free agents Trevor Bauer and Marcus Stroman, from the trade target mix.

Ahead we've put together five potential trades that could fit those parameters.

Two are trades for impact pitchers in which Frazier is the headliner in a package of players sent out by the Yankees, two more have New York bringing back a lesser pitcher among multiple pieces in exchange for Frazier, and another is a one-for-one-swap.

It's a mixed bag, but it should demonstrate a few different approaches the Yankees could take.