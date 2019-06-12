Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems, Post-2019 MLB Draft

Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems, Post-2019 MLB DraftJune 12, 2019
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indications of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and collective talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making a big league impact and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1/Top 100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players are identified by where they will fall in our updated top-100 prospect update, which will be released next week.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact MLB contributors. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
Now that we've digested last week's MLB draft, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B/3B Triston Casas
|A
|2
|2. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|AA
|3
|3. RHP Bryan Mata
|A+
|3
|4. OF Jarren Duran
|AA
|3
|5. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|AA
|3
|6. SS Antoni Flores
|ROK
|3
|7. LHP Jay Groome
|INJ
|3
|8. RHP Tanner Houck
|AA
|3
|9. SS C.J. Chatham
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|MLB
|3
Graduated: 3B Michael Chavis (1)
Farm System Snapshot
With top prospect Michael Chavis' move to the majors and the team's lack of a first-round pick as a result of luxury-tax penalties, the Boston Red Sox remain entrenched in the No. 30 spot.
The continued development of volatile high-ceiling arms Bryan Mata, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck and oft-injured Jay Groome might be the biggest key to getting the system back on track.
Outfielder Jarren Duran has been a pleasant surprise. The 22-year-old is hitting .365/.443/.514 with 22 extra-base hits and 19 steals in 56 games between High-A and Double-A. He was a seventh-round pick in 2018.
29. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hans Crouse
|A
|Top 100
|2. OF Leody Taveras
|A+
|2
|3. RHP Cole Winn
|A
|3
|4. OF Julio Pablo Martinez
|A+
|3
|5. LHP Taylor Hearn
|INJ
|3
|6. IF Anderson Tejeda
|A+
|3
|7. RHP Jonathan Hernandez
|AA
|3
|8. 3B Josh Jung
|DRAFT
|3
|9. C/1B Sam Huff
|A+
|3
|10. OF Bubba Thompson
|A+
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Texas Rangers have one elite prospect in right-hander Hans Crouse and then a system full of high-ceiling/low-floor players capable of making a major impact if everything clicks. Outfielder Leody Taveras, who is still only 20, is making a case to reenter the top-prospect conversation with a strong start at High-A.
Polished college third baseman Josh Jung was a safer pick than we've seen in years past from this front office, but there's no arguing with his track record at Texas Tech. If this year's No. 8 pick can tweak his swing to gain a bit more loft, he has the tools to develop into a prototypical run-producing third baseman.
Catcher Sam Huff has been the system's breakout prospect so far with a .326/.374/.661 line that includes 14 doubles and 19 home runs in 238 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A. With a big 6'4", 230-pound frame, Huff carries questions about his ability to stick behind the plate.
28. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|AA
|Top 50
|2. C Miguel Amaya
|A+
|2
|3. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|A
|3
|4. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|AAA
|3
|5. OF Brennen Davis
|A
|3
|6. SS Aramis Ademan
|A+
|3
|7. OF Cole Roederer
|A
|3
|8. LHP Justin Steele
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Cory Abbott
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Tyson Miller
|AA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Chicago Cubs reached for first-round pick Ryan Jensen at No. 27 and used some of the savings to sign top prep catcher Ethan Hearn out of the sixth round. That draft strategy could pay off in the long run, but it doesn't move the needle in terms of their system ranking.
Left-hander Brailyn Marquez appears to have the best chance of joining Nico Hoerner and Miguel Amaya as a top-tier prospect. The lanky 6'4", 185-pounder has seen a nice uptick in velocity over the last year, and his fastball is up to 99 mph. Refining his command will be the key.
Tyson Miller led the High-A Carolina League in strikeouts (126), opponent batting average (.220) and WHIP (1.09) last season, and he sports a 2.49 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 68.2 innings. He doesn't have overpowering stuff, but the results are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
27. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Carter Kieboom
|AAA
|Top 50
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|AA
|Top 100
|3. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|DRAFT
|3
|4. RHP Mason Denaburg
|ROK
|3
|5. LHP Tim Cate
|A
|3
|6. RHP Wil Crowe
|AA
|3
|7. SS Yasel Antuna
|INJ
|3
|8. RHP Sterling Sharp
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Jake Irvin
|A
|3
|10. C Israel Pineda
|A
|3
Graduated: OF Victor Robles (1)
Farm System Snapshot
With Victor Robles exhausting his prospect status, an already top-heavy Washington Nationals system has tipped even further in that direction.
First-round picks Mason Denaburg (2018) and Jackson Rutledge (2019) both have electric stuff and the potential to develop into elite prospects. However, there's a lot of room between floor and ceiling on both pitchers, and neither is expected to move through the system quickly.
Left-hander Tim Cate doesn't have the same ceiling, but a case can be made that he's the team's best pitching prospect. With a 65-grade curveball and solid command, the 2018 second-round pick has posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 62.1 innings at Single-A.
26. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 2B Keston Hiura
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. SS Brice Turang
|A
|Top 100
|3. LHP Aaron Ashby
|A
|3
|4. RHP Zack Brown
|AAA
|3
|5. IF Mauricio Dubon
|AAA
|3
|6. LHP Ethan Small
|DRAFT
|3
|7. OF Trent Grisham
|AA
|3
|8. OF Tristen Lutz
|A+
|3
|9. OF Joe Gray
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Trey Supak
|AA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
Keston Hiura hit .281/.333/.531 with five home runs over 64 at-bats in his first taste of MLB action earlier this year before he was shipped back to Triple-A in favor of a healthy Travis Shaw.
Once Hiura is inevitably called up for good, 2018 first-round pick Brice Turang will be the clear-cut heir to replace him as the team's No. 1 prospect. He's hitting .310 with a .409 on-base percentage and 15 steals at Single-A while showing the defensive skills to be an above-average shortstop.
First-round pick Ethan Small should move up as quickly as any college arm in this year's draft class, and his plus command and advanced feel for pitching will allow him to outpitch his stuff.
25. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|A
|Top 25
|2. OF Dylan Carlson
|AA
|Top 100
|3. C Andrew Knizner
|MLB
|2
|4. RHP Ryan Helsley
|AAA
|3
|5. 3B Elehuris Montero
|AA
|3
|6. OF Randy Arozarena
|AA
|3
|7. LHP Zack Thompson
|DRAFT
|3
|8. C Ivan Herrera
|A
|3
|9. OF Jhon Torres
|ROK
|3
|10. 3B Malcom Nunez
|ROK
|3
Graduated: RHP Alex Reyes (2), RHP Dakota Hudson (3)
Farm System Snapshot
Only No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize ranks higher among 2018 draft selections on our Top 100 prospects list than slugger Nolan Gorman, who went No. 19 overall. He hit 17 home runs in 63 games after signing last year and has an .841 OPS with 10 home runs at Single-A this year.
Outfielder Dylan Carlson has been one of the breakout prospects of 2019. The 20-year-old has been pushed aggressively, and he has responded, hitting .288/.368/.518 with 28 extra-base hits and 11 steals as one of the youngest players in Double-A.
Keep an eye on 19-year-old catcher Ivan Herrera, who hit .348/.423/.500 over 130 plate appearances in rookie ball last year. That Panama native has more than held his own while making the jump to full-season ball, hitting .286/.386/.436 with five home runs while also throwing out 15-of-46 base stealers.
24. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|A+
|Top 50
|2. RHP Triston McKenzie
|AA
|Top 100
|3. SS Tyler Freeman
|A
|Top 100
|4. OF George Valera
|ROK
|3
|5. C Bo Naylor
|A
|3
|6. RHP Luis Oviedo
|A
|3
|7. SS Brayan Rocchio
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Ethan Hankins
|ROK
|3
|9. LHP Sam Hentges
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Daniel Espino
|DRAFT
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Cleveland Indians still have a top-heavy system, with three clear-cut guys ahead of the pack. That said, there is a lot of intriguing low-level talent capable of sending them further up these rankings.
Slugger George Valera, 2018 rookie ball standout Brayan Rocchio, hard-throwing Ethan Hankins, projectable Luis Oviedo and undersized but electric 2019 first-round pick Daniel Espino all have high ceilings. Seeing one or more players from that group join the Top 100 at some point would not be surprising.
Meanwhile, infielder Tyler Freeman has quietly emerged as an elite prospect since the start of last season. The 20-year-old is hitting .298/.389/.440 with 22 extra-base hits and 11 steals at Single-A, and he could be the long-term double-play partner for Francisco Lindor.
23. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|AA
|Top 50
|2. OF JJ Bleday
|DRAFT
|Top 100
|3. OF Victor Victor Mesa
|A+
|2
|4. OF Monte Harrison
|AAA
|2
|5. 2B Isan Diaz
|AAA
|3
|6. LHP Braxton Garrett
|A+
|3
|7. RHP Zac Gallen
|AAA
|3
|8. RHP Edward Cabrera
|A+
|3
|9. OF Connor Scott
|A
|3
|10. RHP Jorge Guzman
|AA
|3
Graduated: RHP Sandy Alcantara (4)
Farm System Snapshot
The Miami Marlins landed a new top prospect from the Philadelphia Phillies in Sixto Sanchez via the J.T. Realmuto trade during the offseason. He joined Monte Harrison (4), Isan Diaz (5), Zac Gallen (7) and Jorge Guzman (10) as top-10 prospects who were acquired via trade.
Vanderbilt slugger JJ Bleday is hitting .350/.464/.717 with 26 home runs and more walks (54) than strikeouts (53) this spring. The No. 4 overall pick immediately became the best bat in the system when the team drafted him and should move through the farm quickly.
Harrison (.859 OPS, 14 XBH, 19 SB), Diaz (.900 OPS, 11 2B, 14 HR) and Gallen (1.57 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 104 K, 86 IP) are putting up stellar numbers at Triple-A, and all three should get a shot in the majors before the season is over.
22. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|A+
|Top 25
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|A+
|Top 100
|3. SS Marco Luciano
|ROK
|2
|4. OF Hunter Bishop
|DRAFT
|2
|5. RHP Sean Hjelle
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Shaun Anderson
|MLB
|3
|7. OF Alexander Canario
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Logan Webb
|SUS
|3
|9. RHP Jake Wong
|A+
|3
|10. LHP Conner Menez
|AA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
With a long-overdue rebuild set to kick into high gear this summer, all eyes will be on the San Francisco Giants farm system over the next few years.
First-round picks Heliot Ramos (2017) and Joey Bart (2018) are the crown jewels of the system, and they could soon be joined by 17-year-old Marco Luciano, who was widely regarded as the best middle infield prospect among last year's international free-agent crop when he landed a $2.6 million signing bonus.
The early returns on 2018 draft picks Sean Hjelle (second round) and Jake Wong (third round) have been promising, and both received an early promotion to High-A. Left-hander Conner Menez has also enjoyed a quiet breakout with a 2.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 64.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
21. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Griffin Canning
|MLB
|Top 50
|3. OF Brandon Marsh
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Jose Soriano
|A
|2
|5. OF Jordyn Adams
|A
|3
|6. IF Luis Rengifo
|MLB
|3
|7. LHP Jose Suarez
|MLB
|3
|8. IF Will Wilson
|DRAFT
|3
|9. 1B Matt Thaiss
|AAA
|3
|10. OF D'Shawn Knowles
|ROK
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Angels are extremely thin on quality minor league arms, and the decision to reach for NC State infielder Will Wilson with the No. 15 overall pick did nothing to improve that situation.
Right-hander Jose Soriano is making a strong case to take over as the team's top pitching prospect once Griffin Canning exhausts his rookie status. The 20-year-old Soriano has a 2.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings at Single-A, and his 6'3", 168-pound frame offers further projection with a fastball that already touches 97 mph.
With Canning, Luis Rengifo and Jose Suarez all playing in the majors and first baseman Matt Thaiss knocking on the door, this list could look significantly different by the end of this season. Regardless, the headliner will still be Jo Adell, who is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball.
20. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Deivi Garcia
|AA
|Top 100
|2. OF Estevan Florial
|A+
|Top 100
|3. RHP Luis Gil
|A
|Top 100
|4. OF Everson Pereira
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Roansy Contreras
|A
|3
|6. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|A+
|3
|7. C Anthony Seigler
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP Nick Nelson
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Trevor Stephan
|AA
|3
|10. OF Antonio Cabello
|ROK
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
While the New York Yankees are lacking an elite No. 1 prospect, their system is loaded with high-ceiling talents capable of emerging as top-tier guys.
Deivi Garcia was the breakout pitching prospect of 2018 and occupies the No. 1 spot in the organizational rankings. He has his work cut out for him in holding off Luis Gil, who has electric stuff and has been lights out at Single-A with a 1.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.
The full-season debuts of Everson Pereira and Antonio Cabello will also be closely monitored, as both young outfielders are capable of playing their way onto leaguewide Top 100 lists. New York may be in the No. 20 spot for now, but this could be a top-10 system soon.
19. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|DRAFT
|Top 50
|2. RHP Brady Singer
|AA
|Top 100
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|AA
|Top 100
|4. LHP Daniel Lynch
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Jackson Kowar
|A+
|3
|6. C MJ Melendez
|A+
|3
|7. SS Nicky Lopez
|MLB
|3
|8. OF Kyle Isbel
|A+
|3
|9. SS Brady McConnell
|DRAFT
|3
|10. RHP Carlos Hernandez
|ROK
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Kansas City Royals gained a new top prospect when they selected high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. No. 2 overall in this year's draft. He's a true five-tool talent with the offensive talent to be a 20-homer, 20-steal player and the defensive chops to be a Gold Glove winner.
Last year's pitching haul of Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch and Jackson Kowar injected life into what had been one of baseball's thinnest farm systems, and those three have performed extremely well at the onset of their pro careers.
Nicky Lopez was called up after he hit .353/.457/.500 over his first 31 games at Triple-A. He has since taken over as the everyday second baseman and is just a few games away from reaching the requisite number of at-bats to graduate from this list. Left-hander Kris Bubic will move into the No. 10 spot once he does.
18. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|MLB
|Top 25
|2. 3B Colton Welker
|AA
|Top 100
|3. LHP Ryan Rolison
|A+
|Top 100
|4. 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Peter Lambert
|MLB
|3
|6. SS Terrin Vavra
|A
|3
|7. 1B Grant Lavigne
|A
|3
|8. SS Ryan Vilade
|A+
|3
|9. 1B Michael Toglia
|DRAFT
|3
|10. RHP Rico Garcia
|AA
|3
Graduated: IF Garrett Hampson (4)
Farm System Snapshot
The Colorado Rockies reached for a pair of college corner infielders in Michael Toglia and Aaron Schunk with their first two picks in this year's draft. That did little to bolster a farm system that was already loaded with corner infield talent.
That said, last year's top pick, Ryan Rolison, has been one of the breakout prospects of 2019. The No. 22 overall pick last June has used a polished four-pitch mix to post a 2.44 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 71-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 66.1 innings.
The other up-and-comer to know is right-hander Rico Garcia. A 30th-round pick in 2016 who turned 25 in January, he has dominated Double-A hitters to the tune of a 1.88 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 67 innings. He's looking more and more like a potential MLB workhorse.
17. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|INJ
|Top 25
|2. C Sean Murphy
|INJ
|Top 50
|3. LHP A.J. Puk
|INJ
|Top 100
|4. SS/OF Jorge Mateo
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|AA
|3
|6. OF Austin Beck
|A+
|3
|7. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|AAA
|3
|8. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|A+
|3
|9. SS Logan Davidson
|DRAFT
|3
|10. OF Jameson Hannah
|A+
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
It's less than ideal for the Oakland Athletics to see "INJ" next to their three top prospects, and it's especially detrimental when you consider how close all three are to the majors. Getting that trio back on track will be key.
Speedster Jorge Mateo fell out of the top prospect conversation with a disappointing Triple-A debut last year, but he has rebuilt his stock in the early going this season. The 23-year-old is hitting .338/.369/.582 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, 10 home runs and 14 steals, and he's once again looking like an impact talent.
Daulton Jefferies entered the 2019 season with just 20.1 innings pitched over three pro seasons since going No. 37 overall in the 2016 draft. Now fully recovered from Tommy John surgery, he has posted a 2.50 ERA with an excellent 45-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39.2 innings between High-A and Double-A.
16. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|AAA
|Top 50
|2. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|AAA
|Top 50
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|A+
|Top 100
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|A+
|Top 100
|5. OF Calvin Mitchell
|A+
|3
|6. RHP Quinn Priester
|DRAFT
|3
|7. 2B Kevin Kramer
|AAA
|3
|8. OF Lolo Sanchez
|A
|3
|9. RHP Steven Jennings
|A
|3
|10. SS Ji-Hwan Bae
|A
|3
Graduated: SS Cole Tucker (6), OF Bryan Reynolds (8), SS Kevin Newman (9)
Farm System Snapshot
The Pittsburgh Pirates have graduated a lot of top-tier talent to the majors already this season, and there's a good chance Mitch Keller, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Kevin Kramer will also vacate the prospect world before 2019 comes to a close.
That will leave 20-year-old shortstop Oneil Cruz and 2018 first-round pick Travis Swaggerty as the headlining prospects with a lot of high-ceiling players in the lower levels behind them, all of whom are capable of taking steps forward.
This year's top pick, Quinn Priester, profiles as the prototypical projectable high school right-hander with a big fastball and a plus curveball. The Pirates hit on Mitch Keller as an Iowa prep prospect, and they went back to the midwest to choose Priester out of Cary-Grove High School in Illinois. Cold-weather prospects are always a bit unpredictable, but the upside with Priester is huge.
15. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Andres Gimenez
|AA
|Top 50
|2. LHP Anthony Kay
|AA
|Top 100
|3. SS Ronny Mauricio
|A
|2
|4. 3B Brett Baty
|DRAFT
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|A
|2
|6. RHP Matthew Allan
|DRAFT
|3
|7. LHP David Peterson
|AA
|3
|8. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|A
|3
|9. SS Shervyen Newton
|A
|3
|10. RHP Josh Wolf
|DRAFT
|3
Graduated: 1B Pete Alonso (2)
Farm System Snapshot
The New York Mets walked away with quite the haul from this year's draft, provided they can come to terms on an above-slot deal with third-round pick Matthew Allan. The prep right-hander was a consensus top-20 talent in this year's class, and it will take a lot more than the $667,900 slot value at No. 89 overall to get him signed.
The emergence of Anthony Kay helped offset the departure of Pete Alonso from the system by giving the team another top-100 prospect to replace him. Kay, 24, needed Tommy John surgery after going No. 31 overall in 2016, but he has returned strong this year, posting a 1.49 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 66.1 innings at Double-A.
Ronny Mauricio turned 18 years old in April and is already playing at Single-A, where he has more than held his own with a .293/.335/.386 line and 14 extra-base hits in 53 games. There's a good chance he'll find his way onto top-100 lists before the year is over.
14. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Alec Bohm
|A+
|Top 50
|2. RHP Spencer Howard
|A+
|Top 100
|3. RHP Adonis Medina
|AA
|2
|4. SS Luis Garcia
|A
|2
|5. SS Bryson Stott
|DRAFT
|2
|6. OF Adam Haseley
|MLB
|3
|7. RHP Francisco Morales
|A
|3
|8. LHP Erik Miller
|DRAFT
|3
|9. C Rafael Marchan
|A
|3
|10. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|AAA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
Between promotions to the majors and trades—most notably the deal that sent Sixto Sanchez to the Marlins in exchange for J.T. Realmuto—the Philadelphia Phillies farm system is no longer the top-tier group it was a few years ago. That's what happens when a team moves from rebuilding to contending.
The emergence of Spencer Howard has helped ease the loss of Sanchez. The 22-year-old has a strong 6'3", 205-pound frame and a terrific four-pitch arsenal, and MLB.com wrote he "has the stuff to be a frontline starter" in his preseason profile.
Left-hander Erik Miller was one of the better under-the-radar draft choices this year. The burly 6'5", 240-pounder was as good as any college pitcher in terms of stuff with a fastball that touches 97 mph and two potential plus off-speed pitches. If he can refine his command and smooth out his mechanics, he'll be an absolute steal as a fourth rounder.
13. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|DRAFT
|Top 25
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|A
|Top 100
|3. LHP DL Hall
|A+
|Top 100
|4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. OF Yusniel Diaz
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Keegan Akin
|AAA
|3
|7. OF Austin Hays
|AA
|3
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|AA
|3
|9. SS Gunnar Henderson
|DRAFT
|3
|10. RHP Dean Kremer
|AA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Baltimore Orioles were in the enviable position of selecting No. 1 overall in a draft that featured a clear top talent. Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman immediately becomes the team's top prospect and a cornerstone piece of the ongoing rebuilding efforts.
Grabbing prep shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the second round was also a coup, as he was mocked as high as the teens leading up to the draft. He may eventually outgrow the position but has the offensive tools to profile just fine at the hot corner.
Last year's top pick, Grayson Rodriguez, is already looking like a slam dunk. Taken No. 11 overall out of the Texas prep ranks, the 6'5" right-hander has posted a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 72-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 innings at Single-A.
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Jon Duplantier
|MLB
|Top 50
|2. OF Kristian Robinson
|ROK
|Top 50
|3. SS Jazz Chisholm
|AA
|Top 100
|4. C Daulton Varsho
|AA
|2
|5. OF Alek Thomas
|A
|2
|6. OF Corbin Carroll
|DRAFT
|3
|7. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|A
|3
|8. RHP Brennan Malone
|DRAFT
|3
|9. LHP Blake Walston
|DRAFT
|3
|10. RHP Taylor Widener
|AAA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Arizona Diamondbacks had the largest draft bonus pool of any team, and they made the most of it by grabbing a trio of high-ceiling high schoolers they should have no trouble signing. Corbin Carroll is one of the best pure hitters in the prep class, Brennan Malone has electric present stuff and Blake Walston was by far the most projectable left-hander in the class.
Last year's second-round pick, Alek Thomas, is off to a terrific start in his full-season debut with a .302/.392/.490 line that includes 12 doubles, four triples and six home runs in 54 games at Single-A.
Disappointing starts to the season from Jazz Chisholm and Taylor Widener aside, this is clearly a system on the rise.
11. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|AA
|Top 25
|3. OF Riley Greene
|DRAFT
|Top 100
|4. SS Isaac Paredes
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Alex Faedo
|AA
|2
|6. SS Willi Castro
|AAA
|3
|7. C Jake Rogers
|AAA
|3
|8. RHP Franklin Perez
|A+
|3
|9. OF Daz Cameron
|AAA
|3
|10. RHP Beau Burrows
|AAA
|3
Graduated: Christin Stewart (9)
Farm System Snapshot
The Detroit Tigers have the most impressive tandem of pitching prospects in baseball with Casey Mize and Matt Manning both earning a spot inside the top 25 on our updated prospects list, which will be published next week. Only eight pitchers earned a spot inside the top 25, and no other team had more than one.
Meanwhile, No. 5 overall pick Riley Greene immediately become the best position player in the system. With a 60-grade hit tool and a smooth left-handed swing, he might have the best bat in this year's prep class. Because of his below-average speed and defensive tools that will limit him to left field, his offense will need to carry him.
Shortstop Willi Castro and catcher Jake Rogers, two prospects the Tigers acquired via trade, are making a strong case to be everyday players at the next level and significant pieces of the rebuild.
10. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|A+
|Top 25
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|AA
|Top 25
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|AA
|Top 50
|4. OF Trevor Larnach
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|A+
|2
|6. SS Wander Javier
|A
|3
|7. RHP Jhoan Duran
|A+
|3
|8. OF Brent Rooker
|AAA
|3
|9. 3B Keoni Cavaco
|DRAFT
|3
|10. LHP Lewis Thorpe
|AAA
|3
Graduated: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Minnesota Twins have developed homegrown talent as well as any organization in recent years, and the farm system remains a strength with three elite prospects and several others on the cusp.
They rolled the dice on the biggest pop-up prospect of the spring when they took Keoni Cavaco with the No. 13 overall pick. He backs his impressive raw power with plus speed and an excellent glove at the hot corner, giving him a chance to impact the game in a number of ways.
The one to keep an eye on here is right-hander Jordan Balazovic. The 20-year-old has posted a 2.09 ERA and 0.81 WHIP while limiting opposing hitters to a .173 average and racking up 75 strikeouts in 51.2 innings. A fifth-round pick in 2016, he's starting to fill out his 6'4" frame, and his stuff is trending upward as a result.
9. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Gavin Lux
|AA
|Top 50
|2. RHP Dustin May
|AA
|Top 50
|3. C Keibert Ruiz
|AA
|Top 50
|4. C/3B Will Smith
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. RHP Mitchell White
|AAA
|2
|6. 1B/OF Michael Busch
|DRAFT
|3
|7. 3B Kody Hoese
|DRAFT
|3
|8. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|AAA
|3
|9. SS Jeter Downs
|A+
|3
|10. RHP Josiah Gray
|A+
|3
Graduated: OF Alex Verdugo (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Dodgers wound up with two of the best college bats in the 2019 draft when they took Tulane slugger Kody Hoese at No. 25 overall and had polished North Carolina first baseman Michael Busch slip to them at No. 31 overall. Both players could move quickly—especially Busch, who has an extremely disciplined approach with a walk rate over 20 percent this spring.
While Keibert Ruiz remains one of the best catching prospects in baseball, Will Smith beat him to the majors and went 6-for-21 with two home runs in a six-game stint earlier this year. Smith has also seen time at third base, so both could factor into the team's long-term plans.
Catcher Diego Cartaya, who was given a $2.5 million bonus as part of last year's international free-agent class, could quickly play his way onto the organizational top 10 once he starts his pro career later this year.
8. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|MLB
|Top 25
|3. OF Kyle Tucker
|AAA
|Top 25
|4. RHP Corbin Martin
|AAA
|Top 100
|5. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|AA
|2
|6. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Bryan Abreu
|AA
|3
|8. SS Freudis Nova
|A
|3
|9. RHP Cristian Javier
|AA
|3
|10. RHP Tyler Ivey
|AA
|3
Graduated: RHP Josh James (4)
Farm System Snapshot
The Houston Astros have three potential superstar talents in towering right-hander Forrest Whitley and slugging outfielders Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. While Whitley got off to a rocky start before landing on the injured list, the two outfielders combined for 44 home runs at Triple-A before Alvarez was promoted to the majors on June 9.
Seth Beer is quickly emerging as another offensive force to be reckoned with. Since going No. 28 overall in the 2018 draft, he's hitting .310/.410/.538 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI in 2019 and has already reached Double-A.
The emerging name to know here is Tyler Ivey. The 6'4" right-hander was a third-round pick in 2017, and prior to landing on the injured list, he was mowing down Double-A hitters to the tune of a 0.72 ERA and a .138 opponents' batting average while striking out 37 batters in 25 innings.
7. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Luis Robert
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dylan Cease
|AAA
|Top 25
|3. RHP Michael Kopech
|INJ
|Top 50
|4. 1B Andrew Vaughn
|DRAFT
|Top 100
|5. SS Nick Madrigal
|AA
|Top 100
|6. C Zack Collins
|AAA
|3
|7. RHP Dane Dunning
|INJ
|3
|8. OF Blake Rutherford
|AA
|3
|9. RHP Alec Hansen
|AA
|3
|10. LHP Konnor Pilkington
|A+
|3
Graduated: OF Eloy Jimenez (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The ascent of Eloy Jimenez to the MLB roster costs the Chicago White Sox a few spots in these rankings, but this is still one of the better farm systems in baseball thanks to some impactful top-tier talent.
Luis Robert is the new No. 1 guy after a red-hot start to the 2019 campaign. The 21-year-old is hitting .366/.415/.671 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 steals in 54 games between High-A and Double-A, showing the full toolbox that convinced the White Sox to hand him a $26 million bonus in 2017.
A healthy Alec Hansen is once again showing glimpses of frontline potential, albeit with the same inconsistent command. Meanwhile, left-hander Konnor Pilkington has racked up a 3.27 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 52.1 innings between Single-A and High-A. The former Mississippi State ace continues to outpitch his average stuff thanks to a good downhill plane and advanced secondary offerings.
6. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Taylor Trammell
|AA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|INJ
|Top 50
|3. RHP Tony Santillan
|AA
|Top 100
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|A+
|2
|5. LHP Nick Lodolo
|DRAFT
|2
|6. C Tyler Stephenson
|AA
|2
|7. OF Mike Siani
|A
|3
|8. 3B Tyler Callihan
|DRAFT
|3
|9. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|AAA
|3
|10. 3B Rece Hinds
|DRAFT
|3
Graduated: IF/OF Nick Senzel (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The Cincinnati Reds did a great job restocking the farm system in this year's draft after graduating the likes of Nick Senzel, Jesse Winker, Tyler Mahle, Robert Stephenson, Amir Garrett and others to the majors over the past year-and-a-half.
Nick Lodolo was the consensus top college pitcher in this year's draft, and while he doesn't have ace upside, he's a safe bet to develop into a reliable No. 2/3 starter. It won't take him long to reach that ceiling.
Meanwhile, Tyler Callihan offered one of the best hit-power combinations from the high school crop despite limited athleticism and questions about his defensive home. Fellow third baseman Rece Hinds has perhaps the loudest power tool in the entire class, and he'll be the steal of the draft if he hits enough to feature it.
5. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|A+
|Top 50
|2. OF Julio Rodriguez
|A
|Top 50
|3. RHP Justin Dunn
|AA
|Top 100
|4. RHP Logan Gilbert
|A+
|Top 100
|5. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AAA
|Top 100
|6. 1B Evan White
|AA
|2
|7. SS Noelvi Marte
|ROK
|3
|8. RHP George Kirby
|DRAFT
|3
|9. OF Kyle Lewis
|AA
|3
|10. 2B Shed Long
|MLB
|3
Graduated: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2)
Farm System Snapshot
The Seattle Mariners checked in at No. 29 in our post-draft farm system rankings last season.
What a difference a year makes.
Jarred Kelenic (1), Justin Dunn (3), Justus Sheffield (5), Shed Long (10), Erik Swanson and Dom Thompson-Williams all joined the organization via trade, while 2018 first-round pick Logan Gilbert has taken a major step forward in his first full pro season.
Shortstop Noelvi Marte nabbed a $1.55 million bonus during the 2018 international signing period, and he's off to a hot start in the Dominican Summer League. The M's aggressively promoted Julio Rodriguez after signing him in 2017, and they could take a similar approach with the talented Marte.
4. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Bo Bichette
|AAA
|Top 25
|2. RHP Nate Pearson
|AA
|Top 25
|3. SS Jordan Groshans
|A
|Top 100
|4. RHP Eric Pardinho
|INJ
|Top 100
|5. 2B Cavan Biggio
|MLB
|Top 100
|6. RHP Alek Manoah
|DRAFT
|2
|7. OF Griffin Conine
|A
|3
|8. SS Kevin Smith
|AA
|3
|9. OF Anthony Alford
|AAA
|3
|10. C Gabriel Moreno
|A
|3
Graduated: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1), C Danny Jansen (3)
Farm System Snapshot
At least in terms of the Toronto Blue Jays' position in the rankings, losing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the majors has largely been offset by the emergence of Nate Pearson and Jordan Groshans as elite prospects.
The hard-throwing Pearson has a case for being the best pitching prospect in baseball thanks to electric stuff and a torrid start between High-A and Double-A that includes a 1.97 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.
First-round pick Alek Manoah offers as much present stuff and future projection as any college pitcher in the 2019 class, while catcher Gabriel Moreno is hitting .311/.411/.590 and showing strong defensive tools as a 19-year-old at Single-A.
Even with the top prospect in all of baseball moving on to the big leagues, this is still an elite farm system with tons of intriguing young talent.
3. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|A
|Top 25
|2. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|AAA
|Top 50
|3. OF Jesus Sanchez
|AA
|Top 50
|4. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|A
|Top 100
|5. 1B Nate Lowe
|AAA
|Top 100
|6. RHP Brent Honeywell
|INJ
|Top 100
|7. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Shane Baz
|A
|2
|9. 2B Vidal Brujan
|A+
|3
|10. SS Greg Jones
|DRAFT
|3
Graduated: 2B/OF Brandon Lowe (7)
Farm System Snapshot
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the thick of the AL East race despite having the lowest payroll in all of baseball. The reason they are able to remain competitive without spending big is that they do as good a job as anyone developing homegrown talent.
Wander Franco is now the unquestioned top prospect in the system. Once Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches 130 at-bats in the majors, the precocious shortstop will likely take over as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. He'll be 18 years old for the entire 2019 season, and he's hitting .322/.389/.517 with 24 extra-base hits and more walks (25) than strikeouts (18) at Single-A.
The fact that Lucius Fox, Shane McClanahan, Nick Solak, Nick Schnell, No. 36 overall pick JJ Goss and No. 40 overall pick Seth Johnson are not listed among the team's top 10 prospects speaks to the remarkable depth of this system.
2. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|AA
|Top 25
|2. 3B Austin Riley
|MLB
|Top 25
|3. RHP Ian Anderson
|AA
|Top 25
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|AAA
|Top 50
|5. OF Drew Waters
|AA
|Top 100
|6. C William Contreras
|AA
|Top 100
|7. LHP Kyle Muller
|AA
|Top 100
|8. RHP Bryse Wilson
|AAA
|2
|9. C Shea Langeliers
|DRAFT
|3
|10. LHP Joey Wentz
|AA
|3
Graduated: RHP Touki Toussaint (4), RHP Mike Soroka (6)
Farm System Snapshot
An Atlanta Braves system that was once headlined by high-ceiling arms is now fronted by outfielder Cristian Pache and third baseman Austin Riley.
Pache, 20, has a chance to be a Gold Glove defender, and his offensive game has developed faster than expected with a .287/.342/.489 line and 26 extra-base hits at Double-A. Meanwhile, Riley is absolutely raking at the MLB level and looks to be up for good.
Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright remain a notch above the rest of the team's pitching prospects, but Kyle Muller is closing the gap. The 21-year-old lefty has a 2.54 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 63.2 innings at Double-A.
1. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|MLB
|Top 25
|2. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|A+
|Top 25
|3. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|AAA
|Top 50
|4. RHP Luis Patino
|A+
|Top 100
|5. SS Xavier Edwards
|A
|Top 100
|6. LHP Ryan Weathers
|A
|Top 100
|7. LHP Logan Allen
|AAA
|Top 100
|8. LHP Adrian Morejon
|AA
|Top 100
|9. 1B/OF Josh Naylor
|MLB
|Top 100
|10. SS CJ Abrams
|DRAFT
|Top 100
Graduated: RHP Chris Paddack (3), C Francisco Mejia (5)
Farm System Snapshot
How good is the San Diego Padres farm system?
Good enough that even after Chris Paddack and Francisco Mejia exhausted their prospect status, there still isn't enough room to fit all their top-100 prospects onto the above list. Michel Baez missed the cut for the organizational top 10 but still has a place among the league-wide top 100.
Even when Fernando Tatis Jr. departs this list in the next few days, they will still be an easy choice for the No. 1 spot in these rankings.
The fact they are contending this year with so much talent still working its way through the minor league ranks shows just how bright the future is in sunny San Diego.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.