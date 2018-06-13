Bleacher Report's Updated Farm System Rankings Post-2018 Draft

Bleacher Report's Updated Farm System Rankings Post-2018 DraftJune 13, 2018
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often a better indication of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big league level, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and All-Star potential. These are guys who receive consideration for spots on leaguewide top-100 prospect lists.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor in MLB. This is where most prospects fall.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 prospects is a good indication of a thin system.
Now that we've digested last week's MLB draft, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
We incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:
A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be included in these rankings.
Prospect rankings in parenthesis following "prospects on the rise" reflect where that player stood in Baseball America and MLB.com's preseason rankings.
30. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|AAA
|2
|2. SS Aramis Ademan
|A+
|2
|3. RHP Alex Lange
|A+
|2
|4. RHP Oscar De La Cruz
|AA
|2
|5. RHP Jose Albertos
|A
|2
|6. RHP Thomas Hatch
|AA
|2
|7. C Miguel Amaya
|A
|2
|8. SS Nico Hoerner
|DRAFT
|2
|9. LHP Brendon Little
|A
|2
|10. OF Nelson Velazquez
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: C Victor Caratini (5)
Farm System Snapshot
The Chicago Cubs don't necessarily have a barren farm system.
However, they lack anything in the way of top-tier talent, and as the only franchise without a Tier 1 prospect, they slipped to No. 30 in these rankings.
Adbert Alzolay is capable of making an impact in MLB in the second half if the opportunity presents itself, while several of the lower-level arms provide intriguing upside. There's just no one in the pipeline that looks like a future star.
This year's draft haul was also rather uninspired. Chicago reached for Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner in the first round and failed to snag a big above-slot fish in the later rounds.
Swinging a deadline deal for impact talent will be easier said than done.
Prospect on the Rise: C Miguel Amaya (BA: 22; MLB.com: 11)
2018 Stats (A): 54 G, .280/.359/.503, 23 XBH (9 HR), 33 RBI, 28 R
Standout defensive skills behind the plate earned Amaya a $1 million bonus as part of the 2015 international free-agent crop. After a forgettable first two pro seasons at the plate (.662 and .604 OPS), his bat is finally starting to catch up to his glove. His stock is taking off as a result.
29. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Lewis
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Logan Gilbert
|DRAFT
|2
|3. 1B Evan White
|AAA
|2
|4. RHP Sam Carlson
|ROK
|2
|5. OF Julio Rodriguez
|ROK
|2
|6. OF Braden Bishop
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Wyatt Mills
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Max Povse
|AA
|2
|9. 3B Joe Rizzo
|A+
|2
|10. SS Juan Querecuto
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: 1B Dan Vogelbach (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Seattle Mariners farm system has just one Tier 1 talent—outfielder Kyle Lewis—but there are a number of players capable of making that jump.
Evan White and Logan Gilbert were selected in the first round of the past two drafts and entered the pro ranks as polished college players.
Meanwhile, prep right-hander Sam Carlson and international signee Julio Rodriguez also offer significant upside.
In terms of immediate impact, right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills (21 G, 5-0, 5 SV, 2.39 ERA, 10.3 K/9, .194 BAA) is pitching in High-A, but he has the electric fastball-slider combination to get big league hitters out.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Bryson Brigman (BA: 27; MLB.com: 29)
2018 Stats (A+): 58 G, .335/.414/.445, 17 XBH (1 HR), 22 RBI, 38 R
One of the few standout middle infielders in a thin college crop from the 2016 draft, Brigman is already looking like a steal as a third-round pick. He'll never be a home run threat, and his below-average arm strength could necessitate a move to second base, but if he continues to hit, he'll carve out an MLB role.
28. New York Mets (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Peter Alonso
|AA
|1
|2. OF Jarred Kelenic
|DRAFT
|1
|3. LHP David Peterson
|A
|2
|4. SS Andres Gimenez
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Justin Dunn
|AA
|2
|6. 3B Mark Vientos
|ROK
|2
|7. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|INJ
|2
|8. SS Luis Guillorme
|MLB
|2
|9. LHP Anthony Kay
|A
|2
|10. SS Ronny Mauricio
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The rapid ascent of Peter Alonso (.310/.441/.567, 15 HR, 50 RBI at Double-A) and selection of prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic at No. 6 overall give the New York Mets a pair of Tier 1 prospects. That helps prop up a system that has thinned out considerably in recent seasons.
Teenage infielder Andres Gimenez has the highest ceiling in the system, and Ronny Mauricio will be one to watch once he begins his pro career after signing for $2.1 million during last year's international free-agent signing period.
Justin Dunn's stock plummeted after a disappointing 2017 season (95.1 IP, 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP), but the 2016 first-round pick was impressive in the early going and earned a promotion to Double-A. Don't be surprised if he regains Tier 1 status by season's end.
South Carolina ace Adam Hill and Clemson closer Ryley Gilliam were part of a solid haul of arms drafted after Kelenic, and they'll add some needed depth to the system.
Prospect on the Rise: LHP Anthony Kay (BA: 14; MLB.com: 14)
2018 Stats (A): 10 GS, 2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53/20 K/BB, 53.2 IP
The Mets picked Kay at No. 31 overall in 2016 after he went 9-2 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 119 innings during his junior season at the University of Connecticut. He missed 2017 because of Tommy John surgery, but he could move quickly as a polished, high-floor lefty starter.
27. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Michael Chavis
|SUS
|1
|2. LHP Jay Groome
|INJ
|1
|3. LHP Jalen Beeks
|AAA
|2
|4. 1B Triston Casas
|DRAFT
|2
|5. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|A+
|2
|6. SS C.J. Chatham
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|AA
|2
|8. OF Cole Brannen
|A-
|2
|9. RHP Tanner Houck
|A+
|2
|10. RHP Bryan Mata
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
With Jay Groome lost for the season to Tommy John surgery and Michael Chavis serving an 80-game performance-enhancing drugs suspension, the Boston Red Sox's Tier 1 prospects are watching from the sidelines.
This system is loaded with young, high-ceiling arms who are trying to turn potential into production, as Bryan Mata (19), Alex Scherff (20), Roniel Raudes (20), Tanner Houck (21) and Darwinzon Hernandez (21) are all still working their way up the organizational ladder.
Meanwhile, left-hander Jalen Beeks has continued his ascent despite average stuff. A 12th-round pick in 2014, he was the team's Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season and has gone 3-3 with a 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 80-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 56.1 innings in Double-A.
Prep first baseman Triston Casas headlined a draft class that also included power-hitting high school outfielder Nick Decker and TCU closer Durbin Feltman.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Denyi Reyes (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A): 10 GS, 5-3, 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 72/8 K/BB, 71.2 IP
Limited physical projection and middling stuff kept Reyes off the prospect radar heading into the season, but his results at Single-A Greenville have been eye-opening. He threw a three-hit shutout on May 27 and has shown the ability to work deep into starts. A promotion to High-A seems imminent for the 21-year-old, who will demand attention if he continues to dominate opposing hitters.
26. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|DRAFT
|1
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|A
|1
|3. RHP Shaun Anderson
|AA
|2
|4. 3B Jacob Gonzalez
|A
|2
|5. OF Steven Duggar
|AAA
|2
|6. 1B/OF Chris Shaw
|AAA
|2
|7. OF Heath Quinn
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Sean Hjelle
|DRAFT
|2
|9. OF Sandro Fabian
|A+
|2
|10. LHP Andrew Suarez
|MLB
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The San Francisco Giants added arguably the most complete catching prospect since Buster Posey starred at Florida State when they selected Joey Bart at No. 2 overall. The Georgia Tech standout became the heir to the aforementioned Posey, and he should reach the majors in short order.
Slugger Heliot Ramos—last year's first-round pick—might have a slightly higher ceiling than Bart, but he's more of a boom-or-bust prospect with considerable swing-and-miss to his game.
After those two, there's a significant drop-off.
Chris Shaw and Steven Duggar could make an impact in MLB this season, while left-hander Andrew Suarez is already part of the big league rotation. Meanwhile, Tyler Beede has suffered a precipitous slide and no longer checks in among the team's top 10.
Six-foot-11 righty Sean Hjelle—the team's second-round pick at No. 45 overall—could emerge as the system's top pitching prospect in short order.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Shaun Anderson (BA: 11; MLB.com: 8)
2018 Stats (AA): 12 GS, 5-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 71/17 K/BB, 67.1 IP
Anderson was acquired from the Red Sox last summer in the Eduardo Nunez deal. After a strong 2017 in the lower levels of the minors (9-6, 3.44 ERA, 107 K, 123 IP), he's enjoying a breakout season in Double-A thanks to a significant spike in his strikeout rate (7.8 to 9.5 K/9). With a 6'4", 225-pound frame and solid four-pitch mix, he has No. 3 starter upside.
25. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Ryan Mountcastle
|AA
|1
|2. OF Austin Hays
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|DRAFT
|2
|4. LHP D.L. Hall
|A
|2
|5. OF Cedric Mullins
|AAA
|2
|6. RHP Hunter Harvey
|AA
|2
|7. LHP Keegan Akin
|AA
|2
|8. LHP Tanner Scott
|AAA
|2
|9. LHP Zac Lowther
|A+
|3
|10. LHP Alex Wells
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: Chance Sisco (1)
Farm System Snapshot
With catcher of the future Chance Sisco graduating to the majors and outfielder Austin Hays off to a brutal start in Double-A (185 PA, .224/.259/.374), the top end of the Baltimore Orioles system has taken a hit.
Ryan Mountcastle still has a promising bat, though his overall value has fallen with his move from shortstop to third base. All signs point to him stepping in to an everyday role in 2019.
The pitchers carry most of the intrigue.
Grayson Rodriguez becomes the top arm in the pipeline after being drafted 11th overall, while a healthy Hunter Harvey is once again working toward his lofty ceiling.
Polished arms Keegan Akin, Alex Wells and Zac Lowther could be ready to help the big league rotation in short order, while flame-throwing lefty Tanner Scott has already made his presence felt in the MLB bullpen.
This system is still short on top-tier talent, but there's more quality depth than in years past.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Ryan McKenna (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A+): 59 G, .369/.456/.524, 23 XBH (6 HR), 33 RBI, 50 R
McKenna enjoyed an impressive full-season debut last year, posting a .712 OPS with 42 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases in 22 attempts at Single-A. With his intriguing raw tools and the defensive ability to stick in center field, he could rise quickly through the ranks.
24. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Jon Duplantier
|AA
|1
|2. 1B Pavin Smith
|A+
|1
|3. SS Jasrado Chisholm
|A
|2
|4. C Daulton Varsho
|A+
|2
|5. RHP Taylor Widener
|AA
|2
|6. RHP Taylor Clarke
|AAA
|2
|7. OF Alek Thomas
|DRAFT
|2
|7. OF Marcus Wilson
|A+
|2
|9. SS Matt McLain
|DRAFT
|2
|10. RHP Matt Tabor
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: LHP Anthony Banda (6)
Farm System Snapshot
The Arizona Diamondbacks system got a nice boost last season with breakout performances by Jon Duplantier and Daulton Varsho.
Duplantier, a third-round pick in 2016, emerged as the consensus top prospect in the system and a leaguewide top-100 guy. Varsho, the No. 68 overall pick last June, showed even more offensive upside than expected and quickly emerged as a potential long-term option behind the plate.
Taylor Widener was a nice pickup from the New York Yankees in the Brandon Drury deal, and they added some quality talent in this year's draft—headlined by high school bats Alek Thomas and Matt McLain.
The continued development of 20-year-old Jasrado Chisholm is the biggest storyline in the Arizona pipeline. He has the raw tools to turn into an impact player at the shortstop position, but he still has a ways to go in his development.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Emilio Vargas (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A+): 11 GS, 5-1, 1.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 82/30 K/BB, 64.0 IP
Signed in January 2013, Vargas moved slowly to begin his pro career, spending the bulk of his first three seasons in rookie ball followed by two years in Single-A. Things finally seem to be clicking for the 6'3", 200-pound right-hander, as an uptick in his strikeout rate (8.8 to 11.5 K/9) has led to dominant results.
23. Miami Marlins (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Monte Harrison
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Jorge Guzman
|A+
|2
|4. OF Connor Scott
|DRAFT
|2
|5. RHP Nick Neidert
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Trevor Rogers
|A-
|2
|7. LHP Braxton Garrett
|INJ
|2
|8. OF Brian Miller
|A+
|2
|9. 2B Isan Diaz
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Pablo Lopez
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Lewis Brinson (1), 3B/OF Brian Anderson (8)
Farm System Snapshot
Among top prospects in the Miami Marlins system, Monte Harrison (1), Sandy Alcantara (2), Jorge Guzman (3), Nick Neidert (5) and Isan Diaz (10) were all added during the team's offseason fire sale—along with rookie center fielder Lewis Brinson.
While Tyler Kolek looks like a bust at this point after being picked No. 2 overall in 2014, first-round picks Braxton Garrett (No. 7 overall in 2016) and Trevor Rogers (No. 13 overall in 2017) still have time to live up to their pre-draft hype.
Brian Miller is hitting .325 with 19 stolen bases in High-A after being selected 36th overall last June, and he should move quickly toward his ceiling as a potential top-of-the-lineup table-setter.
Connor Scott has five-tool potential and was a great pick at No. 13 overall this year, while Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey and prep catcher Will Banfield were viewed as Day 1 talents and are welcome additions to the system as well.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Pablo Lopez (BA: 25; MLB.com: 24)
2018 Stats (AA/AAA): 9 GS, 2-2, 0.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 55/9 K/BB, 49.2 IP
Signed by the Mariners in 2012, Lopez joined the Marlins last summer in the David Phelps deal. Injuries slowed him early in his pro career, but he's started to put it together in recent seasons, and his plus command (1.3 career BB/9) and excellent pitchability help his average stuff play up.
22. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 2B Keston Hiura
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Corbin Burnes
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Freddy Peralta
|AAA
|2
|4. 3B Lucas Erceg
|AA
|2
|5. OF Corey Ray
|AA
|2
|6. SS Brice Turang
|DRAFT
|2
|7. IF Mauricio Dubon
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Luis Ortiz
|AA
|2
|9. OF Tristen Lutz
|A
|2
|10. OF Trent Grisham
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Brandon Woodruff (3)
Farm System Snapshot
After trading Monte Harrison, Lewis Brinson and Isan Diaz in the Christian Yelich deal and graduating Brandon Woodruff to the majors, the Milwaukee Brewers slid down these rankings considerably.
That said, this is still a deep system with quite a few prospects not listed above who could push their way into the top-10 picture. Guys like Marcos Diplan, Brett Phillips, Zack Brown, Caden Lemons, Trey Supak and Mario Feliciano are worth keeping an eye on.
Keston Hiura and his 65-grade hit tool is the clear headliner in the system, while rising pitching prospects Corbin Burns and Freddy Peralta look to have bright futures in the big league rotation.
Brice Turang was once viewed as a candidate to go No. 1 overall in this year's draft but slipped to No. 21, and if he can regain his elite form after a mediocre spring, he could be one of the biggest steals of the 2018 draft.
Prep outfielders Joe Gray and Micah Bello and JUCO right-hander Aaron Ashby—the nephew of former big league pitcher Andy Ashby—are other notables from this year's haul.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Zack Brown (BA: NR; MLB.com: 25)
2018 Stats (AA): 13 GS, 5-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76/21 K/BB, 76.1 IP
Though Brown posted a 6.08 ERA over 84 innings during his junior season at Kentucky, the Brewers made him a fifth-round pick in 2016 in hopes of unlocking his untapped potential. It looks like they've started to do just that this season in Double-A. Even if he hits a snag in his development as a starter, his plus fastball-curveball pairing would play well in the bullpen.
21. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Brady Singer
|DRAFT
|1
|2. OF Seuly Matias
|A
|1
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|A+
|2
|4. C M.J. Melendez
|A
|2
|5. 1B Nick Pratto
|A
|2
|6. RHP Jackson Kowar
|DRAFT
|2
|7. SS Nicky Lopez
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Josh Staumont
|AAA
|2
|9. RHP Carlos Hernandez
|A
|2
|10. LHP Foster Griffin
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: LHP Eric Skoglund (8)
Farm System Snapshot
The Kansas City Royals draft was good enough for them to climb all the way to No. 22 in these rankings after occupying the No. 30 spot when the season began.
Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar fronted the rotation for a Florida team that was No. 1 in the nation all year, and they followed those selections by continuing to add arms from the college ranks with Virginia lefty Daniel Lynch, Oklahoma lefty Kris Bubic and Memphis right-hander Jonathan Bowlan.
Singer appears to have as high a floor as any pitcher in this year's class with an excellent fastball-slider pairing and a 6'5" frame. Kowar might wind up having the higher ceiling, though, as he offers more projection than most college arms.
Seuly Matias has a .951 OPS and 20 home runs in 50 games in Single-A this season, but he's also striking out at a dizzying 36.7 percent clip. His ceiling is as high as any prospect in the game—enough to earn him a Tier 1 nod—but he has a lot of work to do.
This is a system on the rise, no question. It should add even more talent at the deadline with Kelvin Herrera and Mike Moustakas looking like prime trade candidates.
Prospect on the Rise: LHP Daniel Tillo (BA: 19; MLB.com: 21)
2018 Stats (A/A+): 11 GS, 2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49/23 K/BB, 62.0 IP
A standout basketball player in high school who was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball in 2015, Tillo focused on baseball in college and pitched his way into the third round of the 2017 draft after transferring from Kentucky to JUCO power Iowa Western. An improving changeup has him looking more like a starter long-term, and his overall polish should allow him to move quickly.
20. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|A+
|1
|2. 2B Jahmai Jones
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Griffin Canning
|AA
|2
|4. OF Brandon Marsh
|A+
|2
|5. 1B Matt Thaiss
|AAA
|2
|6. SS Kevin Maitan
|ROK
|2
|7. OF Jordyn Adams
|DRAFT
|2
|8. RHP Jaime Barria
|AAA
|2
|9. 3B Taylor Ward
|AAA
|2
|10. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|INJ
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani (1)
Farm System Snapshot
There was a time not all that long ago when the Los Angeles Angels had far and away the worst farm system in baseball.
But draft picks Taylor Ward (No. 26 in 2015), Jahmai Jones (No. 70 in 2015), Matt Thaiss (No. 16 in 2016), Brandon Marsh (No. 60 in 2016), Jo Adell (No. 10 in 2017) and Griffin Canning (No. 47 in 2017) have emerged as great prospects.
The Angels also added another high-ceiling high schooler in Jordyn Adams at No. 17 overall this year.
While pitching remains a weakness, Aaron Hernandez (third round), Kyle Bradish (fourth round) and 19-year-old Chris Rodriguez offer as much upside as any pitching prospects in the sport.
Even after graduating Shohei Ohtani, this is a system on the upswing.
Prospect on the Rise: IF David Fletcher (BA: 27; MLB.com: 23)
2018 Stats (AAA): 58 G, .350/.394/.559, 36 XBH (6 HR), 37 RBI, 55 R
Once one of the top position-player prospects in a thin Angels system, Fletcher's star faded last season when he hit just .266/.316/.339 in Double-A and Triple-A. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout season offensively, though, and at the very least has the makings of a useful utility infielder if he doesn't carve out an everyday role.
19. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|AA
|1
|2. 3B Colton Welker
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Peter Lambert
|AA
|2
|4. 2B/SS Garrett Hampson
|AAA
|2
|5. LHP Ryan Rolison
|DRAFT
|2
|6. 3B Tyler Nevin
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Riley Pint
|A
|2
|8. 3B Ryan Vilade
|A
|2
|9. RHP Ryan Castellani
|AA
|2
|10. OF Forrest Wall
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 1B Ryan McMahon (2)
Farm System Snapshot
Brendan Rodgers flashed intriguing power potential in 2016 (19 HR in 491 PA) and 2017 (18 HR in 400 PA), but he's taken that to another level this season with an .877 OPS and 13 home runs in his first 249 plate appearances in Double-A. It's only a matter of time before he pushes his way into the MLB picture.
Joining him as a Tier 1 prospect is third baseman Colton Welker, who has followed up a standout showing in Single-A (279 PA, .350/.401/.500, 25 XBH) with equally impressive numbers in High-A (252 PA, .302/.373/.459, 21 XBH) in his age-20 season.
Peter Lambert is the top pitching prospect in the system, and he's joined in that upper tier by this year's top pick, Ryan Rolison. There's still no arm in the system with a higher ceiling than Riley Pint, but after walking batters at a 5.7 BB/9 clip last year, he has a lot of work to do reining in his command.
Infielder Garrett Hampson is exceeding his status as a third-round pick in 2016 and could join Rodgers to make up the future middle infield of the Rockies.
Prospect on the Rise: 1B Chad Spanberger (BA: 28; MLB.com: 25)
2018 Stats (A): 58 G, .323/.360/.623, 33 XBH (16 HR), 51 RBI, 40 R
Intriguing 55-grade power made Spanberger a sixth-round pick last June after a standout junior season at Arkansas. He posted a .985 OPS with 19 home runs in 60 rookie ball games after signing last year, and he's continued to rake while making the jump to Single-A this season. The 6'3", 235-pound slugger will go as far as his bat carries him.
18. Texas Rangers (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Leody Taveras
|A+
|1
|2. OF Willie Calhoun
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Juan Pablo Martinez
|ROK
|1
|4. RHP Cole Winn
|DRAFT
|2
|5. RHP Jonathan Hernandez
|AA
|2
|6. IF Anderson Tejada
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Hans Crouse
|A-
|2
|8. OF Bubba Thompson
|A
|2
|9. RHP Kyle Cody
|INJ
|2
|10. RHP Owen White
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated/Traded: 1B Ronald Guzman (3)
Farm System Snapshot
Outfielders Leody Taveras and Willie Calhoun remain the headliners in the Texas Rangers system, and they have been joined by Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez.
The 22-year-old Martinez landed a $2.8 million bonus in March, with the Rangers using most of the money they had stockpiled for Shohei Ohtani to add another intriguing international talent. Plus speed is his best tool, but he has five-tool potential.
While the system is lacking a top-tier pitching prospect, that could soon change.
A pair of high-ceiling prep right-handers were added at the top of this year's draft class—Cole Winn (No. 15 overall) and Owen White (No. 55 overall)—and Jonathan Hernandez is in the midst of a breakout, going 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA and a 77-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 57.1 innings in High-A to earn an early promotion.
With the Rangers seemingly headed for a rebuild, more talent could be added this summer.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Edgar Arredondo (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A+): 10 GS, 5-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 62/10 K/BB, 55.1 IP
Arredondo was signed out of the Mexican League in 2013, and he finally made his full-season debut last year, going 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 109.2 innings. The 6'3", 190-pound right-hander has shown pinpoint command throughout his pro career, with a 1.4 BB/9 rate over 249.2 innings, which allows his average stuff to play up.
17. Washington Nationals (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|AAA
|1
|2. OF Juan Soto
|MLB
|1
|3. SS Carter Kieboom
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Erick Fedde
|AAA
|2
|5. SS Luis Garcia
|A
|2
|6. LHP Seth Romero
|A
|2
|7. RHP Wil Crowe
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Mason Denaburg
|DRAFT
|2
|9. SS Yasel Antuna
|A
|2
|10. OF Daniel Johnson
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Victor Robles has been the marquee name in the Washington Nationals system the past few seasons, but it's fellow outfield prospect Juan Soto who has stolen the show in 2018.
Promoted to the majors after playing just eight games above High-A, Soto is hitting .328/.431/.541 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI in 19 games. As the Nationals chase a title in what figures to be Bryce Harper's final season with the team, Soto might be up for good.
Once that duo ascends to the majors, Carter Kieboom will take over as the top dog in the system. The No. 28 pick in the 2016 draft has an .896 OPS with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 58 games in High-A this year.
The front office once again rolled the dice on an injury risk at the top of this year's draft, selecting Mason Denaburg at No. 27 overall after he missed a good chunk of the spring with a biceps injury. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be as good as any high school pitcher in the 2018 draft class.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Telmito Agustin (BA: 25; MLB.com: 29)
2018 Stats (A+): 25 G, .386/.411/.659, 13 XBH (4 HR), 15 RBI, 16 R
Signed out of the Virgin Islands in 2013, Agustin hit .300/.413/.495 with 27 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases in 60 games in the Dominican Summer League in his pro debut. However, he's struggled to consistently produce since joining the full-season ranks. Still just 21, he's starting to tap into his impressive raw tools.
16. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C/OF Francisco Mejia
|MLB
|1
|2. RHP Triston McKenzie
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Shane Bieber
|AAA
|1
|4. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AA
|2
|5. C Noah Naylor
|DRAFT
|2
|6. 3B Nolan Jones
|A
|2
|7. SS Yu-Cheng Chang
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Aaron Civale
|AA
|2
|9. OF Will Benson
|A
|2
|10. SS Willi Castro
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Cleveland Indians have two of the game's top prospects in catcher Francisco Mejia and right-hander Triston McKenzie. Mejia was recently promoted to the majors and could play the bulk of the time in the outfield so his bat is in the lineup. His 60-grade hit tool will play anywhere, but his value is undoubtedly higher if he can find a way to stay behind the plate long-term.
Right-hander Shane Bieber emerged as a prospect to watch last season, when he went 10-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 173.1 innings over three minor league levels. He's continued to impress this season, earning a spot start at the end of May, and he's waiting in the wings for a rotation spot to open up.
Noah Naylor fronted this year's draft class as one of the best pure hitters among the prep ranks, and while he's still a work in progress defensively, his bat will play at a corner spot if he's forced to move out of the crouch.
Keep an eye on No. 35 overall pick Ethan Hankins. He was a candidate to go No. 1 overall before being slowed by injuries and could be the steal of the 2018 draft if he returns to pre-injury form.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Eli Morgan (BA: 29; MLB.com: 28)
2018 Stats (A/A+): 12 GS, 4-1, 2.30 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 80/12 K/BB, 66.2 IP
Morgan was an eighth-round pick in 2018 after a breakout junior season at Gonzaga. A scorching start in Single-A (8 GS, 2-0, 1.83 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 56 K, 44.1 IP) earned him an early promotion to High-A, and he's continued to impress. A 5'10" frame and below-average fastball velocity make for an uphill battle, but he's one to watch.
15. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Tyler O'Neill
|AAA
|1
|2. C Andrew Knizner
|AAA
|1
|3. 3B Nolan Gorman
|DRAFT
|1
|4. RHP Ryan Helsley
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Dakota Hudson
|AAA
|2
|6. SS Yairo Munoz
|MLB
|2
|7. OF Oscar Mercado
|AAA
|2
|8. 2B Max Schrock
|AAA
|2
|9. OF Randy Arozarena
|AAA
|2
|10. RHP Griffin Roberts
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Alex Reyes (1), C Carson Kelly (2), RHP Jack Flaherty (3), RHP Jordan Hicks (5), OF Harrison Bader (6)
Farm System Snapshot
After the St. Louis Cardinals graduated five of the top 10 prospects from their Opening Day list—including three Tier 1 guys—a slide down the rankings was inevitable.
That said, there's still some impressive talent in the pipeline.
Slugger Tyler O'Neill looks like he'll be a perennial 30-homer threat once he reaches the majors for good, Andrew Knizner could wind up surpassing Carson Kelly as the catcher of the future, and this year's top pick, Nolan Gorman, had the best raw power in the 2018 draft class.
Pitchers Ryan Helsley and Dakota Hudson are the top arms in the system after Alex Reyes, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks all assumed roles on the big league staff. This system always seems to produce some unexpected breakouts on the pitching side of things, though.
Yairo Munoz has been a surprise contributor in MLB after coming over from Oakland in the Stephen Piscotty trade, while second baseman Max Schrock was also part of that deal.
Prospect on the Rise: 3B Elehuris Montero (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A): 57 G, .315/.361/.486, 22 XBH (6 HR), 34 RBI, 36 R
Montero signed for a modest $300,000 bonus in 2014 and impressed in his stateside debut, hitting .277/.370/.468 with 22 extra-base hits in 52 games in rookie league. He has produced even better results after making the jump to Single-A and could join the upper tier of St. Louis prospects in short order.
14. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|AA
|1
|2. OF Austin Meadows
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Shane Baz
|ROK
|1
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|DRAFT
|2
|5. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|AA
|2
|6. SS Cole Tucker
|AA
|2
|7. SS Kevin Newman
|AAA
|2
|8. LHP Taylor Hearn
|AA
|2
|9. SS Oneil Cruz
|A
|2
|10. OF Bryan Reynolds
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B Colin Moran (5)
Farm System Snapshot
Mitch Keller is one of the top prospects in all of baseball and the consensus No. 1 guy in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. However, outfielder Austin Meadows has shown this season why that title once belonged to him.
After injuries and inconsistency plagued his time in the minors, Meadows is hitting .346/.373/.654 with five doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI in 78 plate appearances in his first taste of big league action.
Beyond that duo, the system is loaded with middle infield prospects. It looks like Cole Tucker, Kevin Newman, Kevin Kramer and 19-year-old Oneil Cruz will vie for long-term spots up the middle.
The Pirates are as good as any team in baseball at developing pitching, and they added two raw but athletic high school arms in this year's draft—Gunnar Hoglund (No. 36 overall) and Braxton Ashcraft (No. 51)—after picking college outfielder Travis Swaggerty with their first selection.
The Pirates could shoot up these rankings thanks to their wealth of talent in the lower levels of the minors.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Oneil Cruz (BA: 22; MLB.com: 14)
2018 Stats (A): 57 G, .292/.360/.505, 25 XBH (8 HR), 36 RBI, 29 R
Cruz was acquired from the Dodgers last summer in the Tony Watson deal. The 6'6", 175-pound infielder has a ton of physical projection remaining and already has some power. A move to third may be in his future, but his bat will carry him.
13. Houston Astros (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|AA
|1
|2. OF Kyle Tucker
|AAA
|1
|3. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|AA
|1
|4. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|A
|1
|5. LHP Cionel Perez
|AA
|2
|6. RHP Corbin Martin
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Jorge Alcala
|AA
|2
|8. SS Freudis Nova
|ROK
|2
|9. RHP Rogelio Armenteros
|AAA
|2
|10. RHP David Paulino
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B J.D. Davis (9)
Farm System Snapshot
Forrest Whitley made his 2018 debut this week after serving a 50-game suspension for violating the MiLB drug policy. He allowed one hit and struck out five in four scoreless innings, picking up right where he left off after a dominant 2017 that vaulted him into the upper echelon of pitching prospects leaguewide.
He's the top arm in a system that is overflowing with pitching talent.
Kyle Tucker could be ready to join the Astros lineup by midseason as he continues to show an advanced approach and displays emerging power in Triple-A.
Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez has rapidly ascended to Tier 1 status since coming over from the Dodgers in the Josh Fields deal. That could wind up being one of the most one-sided trades in recent history.
Clemson slugger Seth Beer (No. 28 overall) was the club's top pick this year, and he'll go as far as his plus power carries him. More or less a finished product, he should move quickly.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Cristian Javier (BA: 25; MLB.com: 19)
2018 Stats (A): 7 GS, 2-2, 1.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 80/23 K/BB, 49.1 IP
Javier turned heads in his full-season debut last season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 60 innings over three Single-A levels. His command remains a work in progress, but he's punching batters out at a dizzying rate and at the very least looks to have a bright future in the bullpen if starting doesn't work out.
12. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nick Senzel
|AAA
|1
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|A
|1
|3. OF Taylor Trammell
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Tony Santillan
|A+
|1
|5. 3B Jonathan India
|DRAFT
|2
|6. 2B Shed Long
|AA
|2
|7. C Tyler Stephenson
|A+
|2
|8. OF Stuart Fairchild
|A
|2
|9. OF Mike Siani
|DRAFT
|2
|10. OF Jose Siri
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Tyler Mahle (4), OF Jesse Winker (5)
Farm System Snapshot
The Cincinnati Reds have done an excellent job drafting in recent seasons, with early picks Tyler Stephenson (No. 11 in 2015), Tony Santillan (No. 49 in 2015), Nick Senzel (No. 2 in 2016), Taylor Trammell (No. 35 in 2016) and Hunter Greene (No. 2 in 2017) all potential impact players.
Jonathan India will look to join that group after being selected No. 5 overall this year, and while an argument can be made that they would have been better served targeting pitching, it's hard to overlook his .354/.500/.722 line and 20 home runs this season at the University of Florida.
Meanwhile, prep outfielder Mike Siani looks like one of the biggest steals of the draft as a fourth-round pick. MLB.com (No. 40) and Baseball America (No. 53) ranked him significantly higher than his draft slot of No. 109.
The Reds have had a tough time turning top-tier pitching prospects into MLB contributors since they began rebuilding a few years ago, so that will have to change if they hope to take a significant step forward.
Prospect on the Rise: C Hendrik Clementina (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A): 42 G, .329/.402/.615, 22 XBH (9 HR), 34 RBI, 22 R
After spending his first four seasons in rookie ball, Clementina made the jump to Single-A this year, and the early returns have been promising. The 20-year-old was acquired in the Tony Cingrani trade and gives the Reds yet another catching prospect worth tracking.
11. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Adonis Medina
|A+
|1
|3. OF Jhailyn Ortiz
|A
|1
|4. 3B Alec Bohm
|DRAFT
|1
|5. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|AAA
|2
|6. SS Arquimedes Gamboa
|A+
|2
|7. RHP Seranthony Dominguez
|MLB
|2
|8. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|AA
|2
|9. OF Adam Haseley
|A+
|2
|10. LHP JoJo Romero
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: SS J.P. Crawford (1), 2B Scott Kingery (3), C Jorge Alfaro (5)
Farm System Snapshot
With J.P. Crawford, Scott Kingery and Jorge Alfaro all stepping into prominent roles with the big league club, the Philadelphia Phillies system is headlined by a pair of pitching prospects.
Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina are still in the developmental stages of their careers, but they have a chance to be staples in the rotation once they arrive.
Slugger Alec Bohm was picked with the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft, and while he's expected to move to first base and his long-term fit with the team is unclear, he has perennial 30-homer, 100-RBI upside.
The fast riser is Jhailyn Ortiz.
The 19-year-old signed for $4 million as part of the 2015 international crop and hit .302/.401/.560 with 15 doubles and eight home runs in 187 plate appearances in Low-A last season. He's holding his own in full-season ball this year and might be just scratching the surface of his potential.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Enyel De Los Santos (BA: 18; MLB.com: 15)
2018 Stats (AAA): 11 GS, 6-3, 1.63 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69/20 K/BB, 66.1 IP
The Phillies were motivated to move incumbent shortstop Freddy Galvis in order to free up an everyday spot for Crawford, and they landed a quality pitching prospect from the San Diego Padres in the process. De Los Santos needs only to develop his curveball into a viable third offering alongside his plus fastball-changeup pairing to become a middle-of-the-rotation starter.
10. New York Yankees (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Estevan Florial
|A+
|1
|2. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Albert Abreu
|A+
|1
|4. RHP Chance Adams
|AAA
|1
|5. RHP Luis Medina
|ROK
|2
|6. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Domingo Acevedo
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Dillon Tate
|AA
|2
|9. C Anthony Seigler
|DRAFT
|2
|10. RHP Freicer Perez
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: 2B Gleyber Torres (1), 3B Miguel Andujar (5)
Farm System Snapshot
With Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar stepping into starting roles for the New York Yankees, the farm system slid in these rankings.
Toolsy outfielder Estevan Florial and hard-throwing lefty Justus Sheffield are the marquee names in the system, with a wealth of pitching talent to follow.
Teenager Luis Medina is a name to know. His 75-grade fastball and plus curveball-changeup pairing give him a chance to develop into an elite talent, though he's still learning to harness his electric stuff.
While their depth is enough to keep the Yankees from slipping out of the top 10, they no longer have a top-tier system—at least while they wait on their lower-level guys to develop.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (BA: 25; MLB.com: 14)
2018 Stats (A+/AA): 10 GS, 6-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 58/4 K/BB, 45.0 IP
Originally signed by the San Francisco Giants in 2012, Loaisiga missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons with injuries and was released. The Yankees signed him, and he made just one start in 2016 before needing Tommy John surgery. Finally healthy last season, he posted a 1.38 ERA and 0.61 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. The 23-year-old appears to be on the fast track to the majors.
9. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Franklin Perez
|INJ
|1
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|A
|1
|3. RHP Casey Mize
|DRAFT
|1
|4. RHP Beau Burrows
|AA
|1
|5. RHP Alex Faedo
|A+
|1
|6. OF Christin Stewart
|AAA
|2
|7. SS Isaac Paredes
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Kyle Funkhouser
|AA
|2
|9. C Jake Rogers
|AA
|2
|10. OF Daz Cameron
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
A rebuilding team has to hit on the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and the Detroit Tigers walked away with the consensus top talent in this year's class when they selected Auburn ace Casey Mize.
With a mid-90s fastball, plus slider and devastating split-changeup, Mize has top-of-the-rotation potential and joins an impressive stable of top-tier arms that includes Franklin Perez, Matt Manning, Beau Burrows and Alex Faedo.
He'll start at No. 3 in the organizational rankings, but don't be surprised if he quickly stakes claim to the No. 1 spot.
As for 2018 impact, outfielder Christin Stewart should get a call-up at some point. The 24-year-old posted an .836 OPS with 28 home runs in a full season in Double-A last year, and he has an .889 OPS with 13 home runs in 58 games so far this year in Triple-A.
The Tigers have done a nice job restocking their system via trades, and more could be coming this summer.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Jake Robson (BA: 25; MLB.com: 28)
2018 Stats (AA): 53 G, .289/.383/.407, 14 XBH (5 HR), 20 RBI, 31 R
Robson was an eighth-round pick in 2016 after he missed a chunk of his redshirt junior season with a broken hand. He hit .303/.380/.392 with 29 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases in Single-A and High-A last season, and he's continued to rake this year in Double-A. While he'll likely never provide much over-the-fence power, a solid hit tool and plus speed could earn him an MLB role.
8. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|AA
|1
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|INJ
|1
|3. 2B Franklin Barreto
|AAA
|1
|4. C Sean Murphy
|AA
|1
|5. SS/OF Jorge Mateo
|AAA
|1
|6. OF Dustin Fowler
|MLB
|2
|7. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|A
|2
|8. RHP Logan Shore
|AA
|2
|9. OF Kyler Murray
|DRAFT
|2
|10. OF Austin Beck
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Losing rising prospect A.J. Puk for the season to Tommy John surgery was a big blow for the Oakland Athletics, and the continued emergence of Jesus Luzardo has given the system a new No. 1 prospect.
Luzardo, 20, was acquired from the Nationals last summer in the Sean Doolittle-Ryan Madson deal. He was a first-round talent in 2016 but slipped to the third round because of injury questions, and he's emerged as one of the game's brightest young arms.
Dustin Fowler is already in the majors, and he'll likely be joined at some point this season by Franklin Barreto, who was up briefly, and Jorge Mateo. So, this top-10 prospect list could look quite different by season's end.
The A's walked away with an impressive draft haul, headlined by Oklahoma two-sport star Kyler Murray (9), Dallas Baptist outfielder Jameson Hannah (50) and Missouri State shortstop Jeremy Eierman (70).
All three of those guys could be on Oakland's top-10 prospect list by next season.
Prospect on the Rise: SS Richie Martin (BA: 23; MLB.com: 21)
2018 Stats (AA): 45 G, .318/.391/.465, 19 XBH (1 HR), 15 RBI, 22 R
Martin was picked 20th overall in the 2015 draft on the strength of his elite defense, with the hope that his bat would catch up to his glove. After three seasons of mediocre production at the plate, he's off to a red-hot start in Double-A, and his stock is soaring.
7. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Alex Verdugo
|AAA
|1
|2. C Keibert Ruiz
|AA
|1
|3. OF Yusniel Diaz
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Mitchell White
|AA
|1
|5. RHP Yadier Alvarez
|AA
|1
|6. C Will Smith
|AA
|1
|7. OF DJ Peters
|AA
|2
|8. OF Jeren Kendall
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Dennis Santana
|MLB
|2
|10. RHP Dustin May
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Walker Buehler (1)
Farm System Snapshot
The Los Angeles Dodgers have infused their minor league system with top-tier talent thanks to a free-spending approach on the international market and sound drafting.
That's allowed them to maintain one of the better farm systems in the game, even with elite prospects like Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Julio Urias, Cody Bellinger and most recently Walker Buehler ascending to the big leagues.
Outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Keibert Ruiz are the marquee names, and they could fill significant roles on the MLB roster by the 2020 season.
Big money international signings like Yadier Alvarez, Yusniel Diaz and Starling Heredia provide tantalizing upside, while 2016 second-round pick Mitchell White has a chance to significantly outperform his draft position.
Hard-throwing prep right-hander J.T. Ginn (No. 30 overall) and West Virginia outfielder Michael Grove (No. 68 overall) were their top picks in this year's draft.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Dean Kremer (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (A+): 13 GS, 5-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90/19 K/BB, 60.1 IP
A 14th-round pick in 2016, Kremer was hit hard in High-A last season, posting a 5.18 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Repeating the level has served him well, as he's lowered his walk rate (3.8 to 2.8 BB/9) and raised his strikeout rate (10.8 to 13.4) to announce himself as a prospect to watch.
6. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|A
|1
|2. RHP Fernando Romero
|MLB
|1
|3. SS Nick Gordon
|AAA
|1
|4. OF Alex Kirilloff
|A
|1
|5. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|A
|1
|6. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|AAA
|1
|7. SS Wander Javier
|ROK
|2
|8. OF Brent Rooker
|AA
|2
|9. OF Trevor Larnach
|DRAFT
|2
|10. OF Akil Baddoo
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
After a brief lull following the graduation of a number of top prospects to the MLB ranks, the Minnesota Twins once again have one of the best farm systems in the game.
Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Royce Lewis, is one of the three top-tier shortstop prospects in the pipeline, joining Nick Gordon and 19-year-old Wander Javier. Gordon will be the first one to the big leagues, and depending on what happens with the free agency of Brian Dozier, all those pieces may not fit.
Alex Kiriloff (.323/.383/.585, 17 2B, 11 HR, 50 RBI) and 19-year-old Brusdar Graterol (6 GS, 2-1, 1.95 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 40/6 K/BB) have jumped to Tier 1 with red-hot starts in Single-A, and they should climb leaguewide top-100 lists as the season progresses.
Oregon State slugger Trevor Larnach, the No. 20 overall pick, is another polished college bat, while second-round pick Ryan Jeffers has a chance to be the catcher of the future if his glove catches up to his bat.
While the pitching side of things is a bit weak, the system has produced Jose Berrios and now Fernando Romero in recent seasons, and Stephen Gonsalves still has a chance to be a long-term rotation piece as well.
Prospect on the Rise: OF LaMonte Wade (BA: 17; MLB.com: 13)
2018 Stats (AA/AAA): 49 G, .298/.394/.436, 10 XBH (7 HR), 29 RBI, 31 R
Wade was a ninth-round selection in 2015 and boasts a .295/.402/.437 line with more walks (205) than strikeouts (171) in the minors. He still has some raw power to tap into, but his on-base ability and solid defense at all three outfield spots will be his ticket to a big league job.
5. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jesus Sanchez
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Brent Honeywell
|INJ
|1
|3. SS Willy Adames
|MLB
|1
|4. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|A+
|1
|5. 1B/OF Jake Bauers
|MLB
|1
|6. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|DRAFT
|1
|7. 2B Nick Solak
|AA
|2
|8. SS Wander Franco
|ROK
|2
|9. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|A
|2
|10. LHP Shane McClanahan
|DRAFT
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B Christian Arroyo (6)
Farm System Snapshot
With five picks on Day 1 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to add a wealth of top-tier talent to their farm system.
Polished high school lefty Matthew Liberatore was largely pegged as a potential top-10 pick, but he was still on the board at No. 16 and has a chance to move quickly. Meanwhile, South Florida lefty Shane McClanahan might have the best raw stuff in the class if he can rein in his control. He landed in a good place, as the Rays develop pitching as well as anyone.
Willy Adames and Jake Bauers have already arrived in the majors, and Brent Honeywell likely would have done the same this year if not for season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Not to be lost in the shuffle, second baseman Nick Solak is hitting .301/.406/.491 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI at Double-A after coming over from the Yankees in the three-team trade that sent Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona.
Another prospect to watch is catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. A strong showing in rookie ball took him from relative obscurity to prospect on the rise, and he's hitting .308/.354/.514 with 14 doubles and eight home runs in 50 games at Single-A while making his full-season debut at the age of 20.
Prospect on the Rise: 2B/OF Brandon Lowe (BA: 16; MLB.com: 15)
2018 Stats (AA/AAA): 57 G, .283/.390/.486, 26 XBH (8 HR), 41 RBI, 37 R
A standout collegiate performer at Maryland, Lowe was a third-round pick in 2015, and he's well on his way to outperforming that draft spot. He hit .298/.375/.493 with 39 doubles and 11 home runs between High-A and Double-A last season, and he hasn't missed a beat here in 2018.
4. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|AA
|1
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|AA
|1
|3. OF Anthony Alford
|AAA
|1
|4. C Danny Jansen
|AAA
|1
|5. RHP Nate Pearson
|A+
|1
|6. 2B Cavan Biggio
|AA
|1
|7. RHP Eric Pardinho
|ROK
|2
|8. SS Logan Warmoth
|A+
|2
|9. LHP Ryan Borucki
|AAA
|2
|10. SS Kevin Smith
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
The Toronto Blue Jays have two of the game's most exciting prospects in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Guerrero, in particular, has a chance to be a generational talent with a true 80-grade hit tool and budding raw power.
Those two are far from the only intriguing names in Toronto's system, though.
Danny Jansen has gone from being a 2013 16th-round pick to the Blue Jays' catcher of the future, Anthony Alford still has dynamic five-tool upside and there's a reason the hard-throwing Nate Pearson was rocketing up draft boards heading into the 2017 draft.
Joining that group this season is Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. The 2016 fifth-round pick is hitting .297/.420/.595 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 RBI playing alongside Guerrero and Bichette in Double-A.
The system is a bit thin on pitching, but there's still enough elite-level talent to warrant a spot inside the top five in these rankings. Adding Magnolia high school teammates Jordan Groshans and Adam Kloffenstein in the draft only further bolsters the farm.
Prospect on the Rise: 2B Cavan Biggio (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (AA): 59 G, .297/.420/.595, 29 XBH (13 HR), 47 RBI, 37 R
As mentioned, Biggio has taken off this season and is well on his way to exceeding expectations. He's always possessed an advanced approach, posting a .473 on-base percentage during his junior season at Norte Dame. The uptick in power production has made him a legitimate top prospect.
3. San Diego Padres (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|AA
|1
|2. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|A
|1
|3. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|AAA
|1
|4. LHP Adrian Morejon
|A+
|1
|5. RHP Michel Baez
|A+
|1
|6. RHP Cal Quantrill
|AA
|1
|7. 1B Josh Naylor
|AA
|1
|8. LHP Ryan Weathers
|DRAFT
|2
|9. LHP Logan Allen
|AA
|2
|10. 3B Hudson Potts
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Franchy Cordero (8), LHP Joey Lucchesi (10)
Farm System Snapshot
Despite graduating Franchy Cordero and Joey Lucchesi to the majors, the San Diego Padres move up one spot in the rankings thanks to a strong draft and the continued development of some of their lower-level talent.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is the headliner in the system. His production in the upper levels of the minors belies the fact that he'll play the entire 2018 season at the age of 19.
Behind him, it's a pitching-heavy system. MacKenzie Gore, Adrian Morejon, Michel Baez and Cal Quantrill are all consensus top-100 guys, while first-round pick Ryan Weathers could soon join them.
That said, middle infielder Luis Urias might be the next top prospect to make an impact at the big league level. With a 70-grade hit tool and decent wheels, he has a chance to be a top-of-the-lineup catalyst.
If the Padres pull the trigger on trading someone like the recently extended Brad Hand or a rejuvenated Tyson Ross at the deadline, they might add even more top-tier talent to their system.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Franmil Reyes (BA: NR; MLB.com: NR)
2018 Stats (AAA): 36 G, .346/.442/.738, 22 XBH (14 HR), 38 RBI, 34 R
Despite tallying 25 home runs and 102 RBI at the Double-A level as a 19-year-old last season, Reyes was well off the top prospect radar as a result of his high strikeout rate and free-swinging approach. However, a red-hot start in Triple-A forced the team's hand, and he's hit another six home runs in 76 plate appearances with the big league club.
2. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Luis Robert
|A
|1
|4. RHP Dylan Cease
|A+
|1
|5. RHP Dane Dunning
|AA
|1
|6. SS Nick Madrigal
|DRAFT
|1
|7. OF Blake Rutherford
|A+
|1
|8. RHP Alec Hansen
|INJ
|1
|9. C Zack Collins
|AA
|2
|10. 3B Jake Burger
|INJ
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Carson Fulmer (10)
Farm System Snapshot
The Chicago White Sox will take over the No. 1 spot in these rankings as soon as Ronald Acuna exhausts his rookie eligibility for the Atlanta Braves.
It speaks to the front office's commitment to rebuilding that Eloy Jimenez (1), Michael Kopech (2), Dylan Cease (4), Dane Dunning (5) and Blake Rutherford (7) were all acquired in trades, along with several other quality prospects just outside the top 10.
Signing Luis Robert for a $26 million bonus and selecting Nick Madrigal, Jake Burger and Zack Collins at the top of the past three drafts has further bolstered the White Sox's talent pool, allowing them to maintain their high position in these rankings even as Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez graduated to the majors.
Aside from Madrigal at No. 4 overall, they also landed one of the best bargains of the draft when they took Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker at No. 46 overall. He hit .352/.441/.606 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI this spring and had been regularly mentioned at the end of the first round in mock drafts.
Even if they're done flipping MLB talent for prospects, the White Sox look to be well-positioned for future success.
Prospect on the Rise: RHP Tyler Johnson (BA: 24; MLB.com: 27)
2018 Stats (A): 19 G, 5-0, 7 SV, 1.44 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 43/9 K/BB, 25.0 IP
Johnson saved 10 games with a 2.39 ERA and 13.7 K/9 during his junior season at South Carolina, and the White Sox made him a fifth-round pick that June. Armed with a fastball that touches triple digits and a biting slider, he has the stuff to be a dangerous late-inning arm.
1. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Ronald Acuna
|MLB
|1
|2. 3B Austin Riley
|AAA
|1
|3. LHP Luiz Gohara
|MLB
|1
|4. RHP Mike Soroka
|MLB
|1
|5. LHP Kolby Allard
|AAA
|1
|6. RHP Kyle Wright
|AA
|1
|7. RHP Ian Anderson
|A+
|1
|8. RHP Carter Stewart
|DRAFT
|1
|9. OF Cristian Pache
|A+
|2
|10. RHP Touki Toussaint
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Snapshot
Ronald Acuna has tallied 117 at-bats at the MLB level so far this season, leaving him just short of the 130 at-bat limit to maintain prospect status. So for now, the Atlanta Braves still own the No. 1 spot here.
But even after they graduate the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, they'll still have one of the five best farm systems.
First-round pick Carter Stewart is not as polished as some of the other prospects in a pitching-rich system, but he has a higher ceiling than almost all of them. The Florida high schooler has a projectable 6'6" frame, mid-90s fastball and arguably the best curveball in the 2018 draft class.
Third baseman Austin Riley has leapfrogged a number of those pitching prospects to jump into the No. 2 prospect spot thanks to a .308/.369/.552 line with 13 doubles and 10 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A.
The guy to watch here is Touki Toussaint. Still only 21 years old despite being selected 16th overall back in 2014, the right-hander has always had electric stuff, and he's shown vastly improved command in the early going at Double-A. There's legitimate front-line potential in his right arm.
Prospect on the Rise: OF Drew Waters (BA: 17; MLB.com: 19)
2018 Stats (A): 44 G, .309/.361/.554, 27 XBH (6 HR), 27 RBI, 28 R
The classic toolsy high school outfielder, Waters went No. 41 overall in last year's draft, and he's been more polished than expected while making the jump to Single-A in his first full pro season. He gets lost in the shuffle a bit in this loaded system, but his future is incredibly bright.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through June 11.