Bleacher Report's Updated Farm System Rankings Post-2018 Draft

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. OF Ronald Acuna MLB 1 2. 3B Austin Riley AAA 1 3. LHP Luiz Gohara MLB 1 4. RHP Mike Soroka MLB 1 5. LHP Kolby Allard AAA 1 6. RHP Kyle Wright AA 1 7. RHP Ian Anderson A+ 1 8. RHP Carter Stewart DRAFT 1 9. OF Cristian Pache A+ 2 10. RHP Touki Toussaint AA 2 Graduated/Traded: None

Farm System Snapshot

Ronald Acuna has tallied 117 at-bats at the MLB level so far this season, leaving him just short of the 130 at-bat limit to maintain prospect status. So for now, the Atlanta Braves still own the No. 1 spot here.

But even after they graduate the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, they'll still have one of the five best farm systems.

First-round pick Carter Stewart is not as polished as some of the other prospects in a pitching-rich system, but he has a higher ceiling than almost all of them. The Florida high schooler has a projectable 6'6" frame, mid-90s fastball and arguably the best curveball in the 2018 draft class.

Third baseman Austin Riley has leapfrogged a number of those pitching prospects to jump into the No. 2 prospect spot thanks to a .308/.369/.552 line with 13 doubles and 10 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A.

The guy to watch here is Touki Toussaint. Still only 21 years old despite being selected 16th overall back in 2014, the right-hander has always had electric stuff, and he's shown vastly improved command in the early going at Double-A. There's legitimate front-line potential in his right arm.

Prospect on the Rise: OF Drew Waters (BA: 17; MLB.com: 19)

2018 Stats (A): 44 G, .309/.361/.554, 27 XBH (6 HR), 27 RBI, 28 R

The classic toolsy high school outfielder, Waters went No. 41 overall in last year's draft, and he's been more polished than expected while making the jump to Single-A in his first full pro season. He gets lost in the shuffle a bit in this loaded system, but his future is incredibly bright.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through June 11.