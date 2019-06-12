Kevin Durant Rumors: Injury 'Has Done Little to Cool' Free-Agent Pursuers

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Despite the looming possibility of missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season, Kevin Durant is reportedly still expected to be a priority on the free-agent market.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Achilles injury Durant suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals has "done little to cool the ardor" of the teams expected to pursue him, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly fear that KD suffered a torn Achilles, an injury that can take a year or more to return from. Even then, few players are close to the same after coming back.

