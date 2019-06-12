Kevin Durant Rumors: Injury 'Has Done Little to Cool' Free-Agent Pursuers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

TORONTO,ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors consoles and injured Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Despite the looming possibility of missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season, Kevin Durant is reportedly still expected to be a priority on the free-agent market.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Achilles injury Durant suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals has "done little to cool the ardor" of the teams expected to pursue him, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly fear that KD suffered a torn Achilles, an injury that can take a year or more to return from. Even then, few players are close to the same after coming back.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Game 5 Was a Preview of What's to Come

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Game 5 Was a Preview of What's to Come

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Why KD's Injury Is a Growth Opportunity - for All of Us

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why KD's Injury Is a Growth Opportunity - for All of Us

    Scott Ostler
    via SFChronicle.com

    Much at Stake in a Last NBA Finals Trip to Oracle

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Much at Stake in a Last NBA Finals Trip to Oracle

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Passing Is an Easy Fix to Make in Game 6

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Passing Is an Easy Fix to Make in Game 6

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop