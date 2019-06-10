Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Are 'Desired Long-Term' Trade Destinations

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is reportedly eyeing two major markets as rumors about his future swirl.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis sees the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as his "two desired long-term destinations" with the offseason approaching. The Kentucky product has a player option for the 2020-21 season and can become a free agent following the upcoming 2019-20 campaign, putting the onus on the Pelicans to trade him if they want to avoid losing him without a return package.

Charania noted the Knicks and Lakers are among a group of teams that includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics that have expressed interest in the six-time All-Star.

