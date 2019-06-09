Video: Kawhi Leonard Denies Rumor He Bought Toronto Property Before Free Agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Last week, rumors were floated suggesting that Kawhi Leonard had purchased property in Toronto, which if true would bolster his chances of returning to the Raptors this summer when he's eligible to become a free agent.

But Leonard denied the rumor during a press conference over the weekend:

Fans of teams that have significant cap space this summer, like the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, will be happy to hear Leonard hasn't bought any property in Toronto.

But fans of the Raptors will be hanging on one word and one word alone from Leonard's remarks: the fact that he said he hasn't "yet" bought any property in the city.

Outside of Kevin Durant, Leonard will be the biggest catch in this summer's free agency. The 27-year-old has been the NBA's best player this postseason, averaging 31.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals and shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three, all while playing lockdown defense.

He's led Toronto to a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and a Raptors title could have fascinating implications for the offseason.

Would a title make Leonard more likely to stay in Toronto, or is he hellbent on playing basketball in Los Angeles, his hometown? Would Kevin Durant be more likely or less likely to return to the Warriors if they lost this series?

For all of the intrigue of the dynastic Warriors potentially losing to the Raptors, the NBA offseason remains the true source of fascination amongst most fans. That isn't surprising, considering Leonard, Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins and Tobias Harris, among others, could hit free agency.

Add in Anthony Davis likely getting traded, and the entire landscape of the NBA could look dramatically different in a month or two. Where Leonard ultimately buys property could play a major role in just how dramatic that overhaul looks.