Trade, Draft, Free Agency: Every NBA Team's Top Target in Each Category

Draft: Tyler Herro or Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Tyler Herro is being billed as one of the draft's best shooters. He wants everyone to know he's more.

"Since I got to Kentucky, I continued to improve in every aspect of my game," he said, per MassLive.com's Ansar Khan. "A lot of teams haven't seen what I can do with the ball in my hands. I think I can play in the pick-and-roll, make threes off that."

He's not kidding. Herro shot 46.9 percent on two-point jumpers, nearly 78 percent of which went unassisted, according to Hoop-Math. Watch highlights from some of his best games, and you'll see him mix in pull-ups off screens and pick-and-rolls in addition to draining set shots and making cuts.

Utah will take him for his spot-up shooting alone after Houston exposed its supporting cast in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz manufactured quality looks but knocked down just 23.6 percent of their wide-open threes, which allowed the Rockets to collapse on Donovan Mitchell drives and load up on his pick-and-rolls without repercussion.

Herro is a much-needed half-court outlet. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also worth a look if he lasts until No. 23. He has more experience creating his own shots, and the Jazz need someone else with a floor game. But rookies are rarely equipped to play that part. Utah is better off using the draft to take a shooter who dabbles.

Free Agency: Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker going to the Jazz isn't a new concept. I wrote about it here. And here. And here. I'm basically trying to write it into existence.

The Jazz desperately need another face-up scorer, and James Harden is the only player who jacked more pull-up jumpers than Walker this season. They don't need to worry about sticking him next to Mitchell. It might be an adjustment early on, but Walker is shooting better than 40 percent on spot-up deep attempts since 2015-16.

Creating the space necessary to sign him would cost Derrick Favors (non-guaranteed). The Jazz cannot take that decision lightly. But his contract doesn't guarantee until July 6. They won't be blindly waiving him. They'll have time to get a feel for Walker's leanings—if not a final decision from him—before reconciling Favors' future.

Trade: Mike Conley

Utah immersed itself in the Mike Conley rumor mill at the deadline. Expect those efforts to ramp up if a premier floor general isn't added in free agency.

Guaranteeing Favors' contract and including him as the primary salary anchor after going through free agency is the best possible scenario for the Jazz, but they can also use their cap space to entice the Grizzlies with a salary-shedding structure. They'll have the breathing room, for example, to keep Favors and send Memphis Grayson Allen, Dante Exum, this year's draft pick and Georges Niang (non-guaranteed) or Royce O'Neale (non-guaranteed).

Regardless of the timing, Utah's best Conley offer will follow a similar framework: Allen, Exum and multiple first-round picks. How many picks? Two is a given: this year's first (after he signs) and the Jazz's 2020 choice.

Will the market for Conley demand they include a third? Are they willing to go that far? Do Niang and some seconds make up the difference? The Jazz have to confront these questions. They may not like the answers, but Conley's fit is worth the trouble, and they can always walk away if the Grizzlies continue to demand the world after drafting Ja Morant.