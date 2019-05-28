2019 NBA Mock Draft: Who Sits Behind Zion Williamson and This Year's Big 3?

16 of 16

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Senior)

Andre Roberson's injury woes could inspire the Thunder to draft another defensive specialist. Thybulle has built a reputation with his playmaking instincts and reads, finishing his senior year averaging 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks.

22. Boston Celtics: Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

With questions about Johnson's ball-handling and shooting but promise tied to his downhill scoring ability, set shots and defensive potential, he figures to earn consideration in the tier that follows the lottery. Even if his ceiling is limited, he'd give Boston a tough competitor—though it's also possible the Celtics trade their third first-rounder.

23. Utah Jazz: Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Senior)

One of the most convincing shooters in the draft, Johnson has a bankable skill that could allow Utah to overlook his age (23) and limited upside. The Jazz would view him as an appealing value pick capable of contributing on a rookie contract, especially since Kyle Korver offered little in the playoffs.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)

Williams may have lost some supporters at the combine when he struggled to make shots against second-round prospects during scrimmages. However, one team is bound to be sold on his intangibles, skill level from the post as a scorer or passer and excellent defensive instincts.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Luka Samanic (Croatia, PF, 2000)

Samanic may have earned a guaranteed NBA contract by separating himself during Thursday's scrimmage at the combine in Chicago. The 6'11" forward checks the right boxes with three-point range, the ability to face up and handle and a knack for sliding defensively.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Alexander-Walker regressed as the season progressed, but he'll still draw first-round interest for his offensive versatility. He improved his ball-screen playmaking (4.0 assists per game) while still making 1.7 threes per game.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Sophomore)

This late, Okeke could be viewed as a value pick who may have gone earlier had he not torn an ACL. His injury stopped a breakout season that saw the 6'8", 230-pound forward raise his draft stock with three-point shooting, defensive versatility and a strong NCAA tournament.

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

The Warriors may look to Fernando for his physical presence around the basket. Though still limited as a scorer, he improved his passing and defensive reads. He'll want to follow in Montrezl Harrell's footprints toward elite energizer status.

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Okpala raised his scoring average to 16.8 points as a sophomore and still has significant room to improve his shot creation and shooting. He'll be hit or miss with upside fueled by positional size (6'9", 210 pounds) and scoring versatility but no established skills to bank on.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF, Junior)

Roby had a strong second scrimmage at the combine, and staying in the draft would likely mean he received some positive assurance about his stock. He's still raw and lacks physicality, but he's developed into a versatile, inside-out scorer with stretch-big potential.