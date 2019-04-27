Ranking Top 10 Shooting Guards in 2019 NBA Draft

10 of 10

RJ Barrett's 22.6 points per game should have earned him a top-three spot on most NBA draft boards.

Even before arriving at Duke, he'd been under the scouting microscope for years while collecting a gold medal, MVPs, Player of the Year awards and a high school national championship. And at 18 years old, he led the ACC in scoring for the NCAA tournament's eventual No. 1 overall seed.

Some question marks popped up along the way, but there is a level of certainty tied to his physical profile, lengthy track record, NCAA production and competitiveness.

With impressive footwork and a nose for the rim, Barrett finished tied for No. 7 in the country in transition points (6.1 per game). He was less effective in the half court (1.081 PPP, 51st percentile), where he'll need to sharpen his shot-creating methods (.829 PPP isolation, 59th percentile) and improve his shooting consistency (30.8 percent 3PT).

Barrett also had mixed results finishing around the basket (52.5 percent), lacking vertical explosion and touch. Yet he still managed to generate 202 points there in the half court, showing the ability to slice through defenses and improvise with off-balance layups or awkward runners.

He also drilled 73 three-pointers and a respectable 38.0 percent of his 92 pull-ups. Despite not being labeled a shooter, he's a shot-making threat when given room to step in.

Barrett did turn some scouts off with a tendency to ignore teammates and force shots. He developed tunnel vision, sometimes late in close games. On the other hand, he averaged 4.3 assists, looking competent as a setup passer off ball screens, particularly dishing to roll men (1.382 PPP) and cutters (1.636 PPP).

He figures to immediately produce wherever he goes, based on his scoring success in every setting he's played, plus the fact that he'll have plenty of size (6'7") and length for a pro 2-guard. His developing playmaking sets him apart from wings like Andrew Wiggins, who some have feared as a comparison.

For lottery teams, Barrett will be perceived as a low-risk, guaranteed contributor with star potential. Whether he busts through his ceiling will come down to the adjustments he makes as a one-on-one player and the improvements he makes shooting from distance.

