Dark-Horse Landing Spots for NBA's Top 2019 Free Agents

0 of 8

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Unrelenting free-agency discussion is a fundamental part of the NBA's regular season and playoffs. Cap sheets, superstar leanings and general rumors are discussed ad nauseam without these topics ever truly becoming tired.

Trundling through the same names and potential landing spots still gets old. For as much as speculation can turn on a whim, the league's top free agents are pigeonholed to specific scenarios.

Kawhi Leonard is staying with the Toronto Raptors or joining the Los Angeles Clippers. Kyrie Irving is sticking with the Boston Celtics or bolting for the New York Knicks. Kevin Durant is definitely leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Well, to hell with convention—for now, anyway. Journeying off the most well-traveled paths is more challenging and, in these times of sameness, just plain more fun.

Devout realists needn't worry. These dark-horse destinations are not entirely off the wall. Nor are they predictions. Repeat: These. Are. Not. Predictions.

Flight risks will not be forced, and landing spots, while sometimes extra offbeat, take plausibility into account. A train of defensible thought must lead to every selection. Fans of teams that already employ these players should not overreact. Every chosen free agent must be placed onto a new squad—unless, of course, the incumbent isn't among the established favorites to retain its star.

Fair warning: We're only looking at the top 12 free agents. DeMarcus Cousins and Marc Gasol (player option) miss the cut.

Let's step out on some limbs.