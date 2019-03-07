Every NBA Team's Biggest Flight Risk This Offseason

25 of 25

Just about every free agent from the Washington Wizards has cause to be treated as a flight risk.

Sending Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls alleviates their luxury-tax concerns, but they aren't making the playoffs, and John Wall's Achilles injury may keep him on the sidelines through next season.

In this case, grappling with the protracted absence of a franchise pillar is grounds to start anew. Bradley Beal is a star, but he's now the Wizards' only one. They won't be in much better shape if they run it back with him, Trevor Ariza, Thomas Bryant (restricted), Jeff Green, Tomas Satoransky (restricted), Jabari Parker (team option) and Bobby Portis (restricted), not to mention Dwight Howard (player option). Even if they prefer to keep Beal, the Wizards are better off using the next season-plus to regroup and reassess their situation ahead of 2020-21.

That's apparently asking too much. They want to re-sign Ariza and Green, per NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig, and they've already talked to Tomas Satoransky about signing an extension, according to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. Bryant might as well be penciled into this plan, too. He's playing well enough to wedge his way into the big picture, as is Portis. Cap relief was the impetus for the Porter trade, but Portis is the closest Washington came to a tangible centerpiece.

Bringing back everyone isn't feasible. The Wizards instantly run into luxury-tax concerns if they keep the entire band together. Certain cuts will be easier to make. Parker is one of them. Others will be difficult to reconcile—and involuntary.

Green is among NBA Twitter's favorite punchlines, but he's far and away exceeding expectations in Washington. He has never shot so well from behind the rainbow at such a high volume, and the Wizards have extracted invaluable minutes from him as a small-ball 5. He verges on essential if they're angling for a quick turnaround.

However,, re-signing him isn't a given. He will have a market after this season's performance, and the Wizards don't own his Bird rights. Dipping into their mid-level exception likely arms them with enough money, but it remains to be seen how deep they'll need to go and how many years he'll be after.

Proximity to the tax also becomes an issue if the Wizards use non-Bird rights to re-up Ariza and are set on retaining one or more from the Bryant-Portis-Satoransky trio. Green isn't nabbing more than the mini MLE if that's what Washington gets consigned to, but the mere thought of settling in somewhere close to the tax is asinine when looking at the potential return on investment.

