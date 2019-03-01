1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Should Already Be Thinking About

0 of 30

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Please disregard the officially official, made-to-go viral, categorically combative stances held by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

It is never, nor will it ever be, too early to talk about NBA free agency.

The stakes are particularly high this summer. More than one-third of the league has a path to max space, and a handful of megastars are considered genuine flight risks, including the cranky-pants-wearing Durant and Irving.

Our suggested targets for every team juggle all of the necessary factors: projected cap space, roster needs, team direction and, most critically, plausibility. Players overwhelmingly likely to stay in their current digs remained off-limits (think: Klay Thompson), and markets not known for sweeping big names off their feet weren't encouraged to chase headlining names no matter how much cap space they have (Atlanta!) or how sexy the potential fit (Sacramento!).

Free agents with wandering eyes who are too valuable to replace were assigned to their incumbent squads. It had to be this way. But fear not: We're into teams lusting after OPPs (other peoples' players), so we've included additional out-of-house targets in those situations depending on the outcomes to our primary cases.

We did the same whenever listing a max-contract candidate for a rival team. Stealing outside stars is almost always a long shot, and once more, we wanted to make sure you received your maximum fill of OPPs.

Finally, in the spirit of keeping things fresh, no free agent earned more than two nods as the featured suggestion. You can thank me later, after you've decided whether to hate me, too.