Kevin Durant 2019 Free-Agency Odds: Knicks, Clippers Lead Warriors as Favorites

The New York Knicks are listed as the betting-line favorite to sign Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant during the NBA's 2019 free-agent period.

New York is ranked ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, Dubs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in the latest odds released Thursday:

Although the Knicks have been frequently linked to Durant in recent months—including ESPN's Stephen A Smith stating the team has a 95 percent chance to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP in addition to Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving—the oddsmakers aren't quite as certain.

The +120 betting line is the equivalent of a 45.5 percent chance of Durant joining the Knicks.

In April, he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated no decision has been made about his future as Golden State chases its third consecutive NBA championship.

"If I already made a decision, it would take away from the team, what we're fighting for. Every play would be overshadowed by it," Durant said. "It is not necessary for me to make a decision right now. It would be bad to do that. It would take the focus off of what is important. I would never want to put my teammates in a messed-up position."

Durant has since suffered a calf injury that forced him to miss the final game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and the entire sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Final.

Along with the uncertainty about where he'll land, it's also unclear whether the 10-time All-Star selection is planning to sign a long-term contract or continue his trend of short-term deals to maintain flexibility with his future, which he's done throughout his Golden State tenure.

All told, between Durant, Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and a host of other potential impact free agents, it's setting up to become a wild NBA summer.