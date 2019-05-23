Kevin Durant 2019 Free-Agency Odds: Knicks, Clippers Lead Warriors as Favorites

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are listed as the betting-line favorite to sign Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant during the NBA's 2019 free-agent period.

New York is ranked ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, Dubs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in the latest odds released Thursday:

Although the Knicks have been frequently linked to Durant in recent months—including ESPN's Stephen A Smith stating the team has a 95 percent chance to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP in addition to Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving—the oddsmakers aren't quite as certain.

The +120 betting line is the equivalent of a 45.5 percent chance of Durant joining the Knicks.

In April, he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated no decision has been made about his future as Golden State chases its third consecutive NBA championship.

"If I already made a decision, it would take away from the team, what we're fighting for. Every play would be overshadowed by it," Durant said. "It is not necessary for me to make a decision right now. It would be bad to do that. It would take the focus off of what is important. I would never want to put my teammates in a messed-up position."

Durant has since suffered a calf injury that forced him to miss the final game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and the entire sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Final.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Along with the uncertainty about where he'll land, it's also unclear whether the 10-time All-Star selection is planning to sign a long-term contract or continue his trend of short-term deals to maintain flexibility with his future, which he's done throughout his Golden State tenure.

All told, between Durant, Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and a host of other potential impact free agents, it's setting up to become a wild NBA summer.

 

Related

    Should Zion Even Want to Play with AD?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should Zion Even Want to Play with AD?

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Eastern Conference Finals wind down

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Eastern Conference Finals wind down

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Best-Kept Secrets of the NBA Draft 🤫

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best-Kept Secrets of the NBA Draft 🤫

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    McKinnie Rises from Basketball Obscurity to NBA Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    McKinnie Rises from Basketball Obscurity to NBA Finals

    carloscbs5
    via CBS San Francisco