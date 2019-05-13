NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Championship Odds and Conference Finals Preview

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It took two Game 7s to decide everything, but the NBA Conference Finals are set with as Golden State Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the West while the Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Toronto Raptors in the East.

The playing field appeared to have been leveled after the strained calf injury to Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are still the team to beat as they strive for their third consecutive NBA Finals title and compete in their fifth straight Western Conference Finals.

The Bucks remain the favorites in the East with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way to Milwaukee's first Eastern Conference Finals since 2001 while the Raptors are back again and hoping for their franchise's first NBA Finals appearance after being ousted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The Trail Blazers, similar to the Bucks, are also snapping a conference finals drought, appearing for the first time since 2000 after their Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Updated Championship Odds (via Vegas Insider):

Golden State Warriors 1/2

Milwaukee Bucks 3/1

Toronto Raptors 15/1

Portland Trail Blazers 15/1

Can the Warriors keep up success without Kevin Durant?

The Warriors reminded everyone that they are still a dominant team without Durant with wins in Games 5 and 6 to close out their series against the Houston Rockets and they will likely be without Durant for the first two games of the series, possibly more.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to re-evaluated by doctors this week. Even if Durant returns, he may not be 100 percent healthy, which means that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are going to need to play the way the did in the final six quarters against the Rockets.

The Splash Brothers turned the clock back to the pre-Durant days, especially Curry, who had not been playing up to his MVP standards against the Rockets until he scored 20 of his 25 points in Game 5 in the second half. He led the Warriors with 33 points in Game 6, including a series-best 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

Thompson also rose to the occasion and scored 27 points in those final two games and was 53.8 percent from three-point range in Game 6.

Yet the Trail Blazers have a tough backcourt of their own in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Lillard was the hero in the first round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, draining a deep buzzer-beating three-pointer to clinch the series in five games. Lillard is averaging 29.8 points and 5.8 assists per game in the playoffs and is shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

McCollum's heroics came in Game 7 against the Nuggets as he erupted for 37 points, and had some clutch moments, including a blocked shot in the final five minutes on the defensive end and six of the team's final eight points to seal the victory for the Blazers:

The two matchup nicely vs. Curry and Thompson, but the Warriors have battle-tested veterans in Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala if Durant is unable to return while the Blazers do not have anyone of that ilk to matchup with them unless the likes of Enes Kanter and Evan Turner can step up.

Can Raptors Carry Game 7 Momentum?

The Toronto Raptors are coming off an emotional Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater that bounced around the rim for the win:

Leonard has been a dominant force for the Raptors all postseason, averaging 31 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and clearly no moment is too small for the veteran forward and former NBA Finals MVP.

The Raptors will certainly look to carry that momentum over into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks, who will go a week without playing before they tip-off against Toronto.

Of course, the Bucks have a dominating force of their own in Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. The Bucks have also been head and shoulders above the rest of the Eastern Conference all season, winning 60 games under head coach Mike Budenholzer, who spent several years as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich.

The star power of Leonard vs. Antetokounmpo will surely be fun to watch as the potential for another long, closely battled series awaits.