NBA Playoffs 2019: Latest Scores, Round 2 Bracket and Upcoming Schedule

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' offseason started early on Wednesday; they lost their fourth consecutive game to the Milwaukee Bucks en route a disappointing playoff exit.

Out in the west, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets battled late in the fourth quarter. The defending champions took the victory, but there's a bigger story surrounding Kevin Durant.

In the third quarter of Wednesday's game, Durant limped off the court following a non-contact injury. Initially, the Warriors called the ailment a calf strain, but he'll have an MRI Thursday.

There's no certainty Durant will return to action for Game 6 in Houston, but the Warriors still have the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Both have struggled during this series, but they combined for 52 points Wednesday, which is a new postseason high for Golden State's starting backcourt, per ESPN Stats & Info:

While the Warriors and Rockets shift their focus to the next outing, the Bucks await the winner between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference won a decisive 116-91 contest against the Celtics. What went wrong for head coach Brad Stevens' group?

Before we delve into Wednesday's action, take a look at what's ahead for the conference semifinal round.

NBA Playoffs Round 2 Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, May 9

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Friday, May 10

Game 6: Golden Warriors at Houston Rockets (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, May 12

Game 7: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets (TBD, TNT)

Latest Scores

Wednesday, May 8

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks 116, Boston Celtics 91

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Milwaukee held the advantage in the contest from start to finish. League MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo posted solid numbers—20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

After guard Malcolm Brogdon recovered from a tear in his right plantar fascia, he made his postseason debut and provided a boost off the bench with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.

The Bucks didn't need big numbers from their star talents. They spread the ball, and seven players reached double-digit point totals. Secondly, the Celtics couldn't break out of their malaise amid what became a four-game skid.

Boston shot a paltry 31.2 percent from the floor and 17.9 percent from the three-point territory. It seemed as though the players could feel the season slip away going into halftime.

Center Al Horford argued a call and picked up a technical foul with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter:

Horford's passion didn't ignite a flame under the Celtics for the second half. Milwaukee outscored Boston 64-52 in the final 24 minutes.

Before speculation on Kyrie Irving's next destination takes off, it's fair to acknowledge his fingerprints are all over the Celtics' playoff break down.

On NBA TV, Grant Hill discussed the All-Star guard's shortcomings on and off the court:

As the best player on the team, Irving couldn't help his squad rally once Milwaukee built momentum in Game 2. After losing both contests at home, the Celtics had their worst outing of the series in a win-or-go-home moment.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks celebrated their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 term.

Game 5: Golden State Warriors 104, Houston Rockets 99

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Rockets tripped out of the gate Wednesday, falling behind 14 points after the first quarter. They tightened the contest with a strong effort in the third frame—outscoring the Warriors 29-15.

Despite going into the final quarter tied with Golden State without Durant on the floor, Houston fell short on its upset bid at Oracle Arena.

Thompson found his stroke at the beginning of the game and helped close the deal late. He recorded a team-high 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field.

Curry wasn't as efficient; he needed 23 shots to score 25 points but knocked down a critical three-pointer to put his team up 89-85 with five minutes and nine seconds left in the game.

Regardless of Durant's status, the Warriors have to prepare themselves for a desperate Rockets team that hasn't lost at the Toyota Center during this postseason run.

Guard Chris Paul must have a better performance in Game 6. He shot 3-of-14 from the field and missed all six attempts from three-point range Wednesday. He tried to draw extra fouls, but the strategy fell flat.

Even with James Harden's stellar play in this series, he's going to need help from his supporting cast to keep the Rockets' season alive. The two-time scoring champion, as well as Paul and Eric Gordon, have to come out firing on all cylinders Friday.