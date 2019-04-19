Kevin Durant Happy Focus Back on Play, Not What He's 'Going to Do in the Future'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has spent much of the 2018-19 season getting bombarded with questions about free agency, but that wasn't the case after his dominant performance Thursday.

After dropping 38 points in the Warriors' 132-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series, KD talked about the pleasure he takes in the focus being on basketball rather than where he will be playing next season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"This was the first time this season that my actual basketball play, and not about what I'm going to do in the future, took over the headlines. Think about that now. That hasn't happened in a long time. I like that. That's the way it should be."

"This game is what it's all about, not about something that hasn't even happened. Let's enjoy basketball. I can take the criticism about the game. This is what we're paid to do. That should be the focus. This is good."

Durant's 38 points were the catalyst in Golden State bouncing back from a Game 2 debacle that saw it blow a 31-point lead in defeat.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Durant averaged just 22 points in the first two games of the series, and he averaged just 12 field goal attempts per contest. In the Game 2 loss, KD took only eight shots, although he did make 11 of his 12 free-throw attempts.

The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP made 14 of his 23 tries from the field Thursday and ensured that the offense ran through him.

Durant was a game-high plus-32 in the contest, while Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was minus-20 after guarding Durant effectively in the first two games of the series.

Since Durant can become a free agent during the offseason and sign elsewhere, there has been plenty of talk regarding the Warriors dynasty potentially nearing its conclusion. The possibility of guard Klay Thompson leaving in free agency has added to the speculation as well.

KD has been heavily linked to the New York Knicks, and Max Kellerman said on ESPN's First Take this month that he heard Durant and Kyrie Irving joining forces with the Knicks could be a "real thing."

Durant has oftentimes been a dominant force during his three seasons with the Warriors, and he outplayed LeBron James in each of the past two NBA Finals.

Golden State is favored to return to the Finals this season, where Durant may be faced with outshining another superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers or Irving with the Boston Celtics.

If the Warriors do make it that far, Durant will have a chance to become the first player to win three consecutive NBA Finals MVP awards since Shaquille O'Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2002.

The focus is back on Durant's play for now, but if he and Warriors go back to struggling again at any point during these playoffs, questions about his future will inevitably resurface. Managing that situation could play a big role in whether Golden State is able to three-peat and win its fourth title in five years.