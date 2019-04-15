Kevin Durant on Rumors of Warriors Exit in Free Agency: 'Just Watch the Game'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant has been inundated with free-agency questions for the entire 2018-19 season, and the Golden State Warriors superstar isn't interested in having that conversation during the NBA postseason.

"Yo, just watch the game. Just focus on the game and stop nitpicking, because it is a beautiful game going on out there," Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "What can I do right now? I can't sign a paper. I got to do the most important thing, and that is play. And that is what we should be focusing on."

Durant also told Spears he hasn't made a decision about his future and won't do so until after the season.

