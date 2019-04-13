Where Every NBA Playoff Team Stands Heading into the Postseason

0 of 16

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the first time since 2005, LeBron James will not be participating in the NBA playoffs. But that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other intriguing storylines throughout the eight first-round matchups.

The Golden State Warriors are once again heavy favorites, but with the Kevin Durant era possibly coming to an end this summer, there's been more uncertainty around the two-time defending champions than ever and no shortage of teams looking to challenge them.

Out East, the James-less playoff landscape is fascinating. The Milwaukee Bucks were the league's best team, but will their lack of playoff experience hurt them? Can the Philadelphia 76ers overcome their lack of depth? Will the Boston Celtics put it together after a wildly inconsistent and disappointing regular season?

Until the games tip off Saturday, every team has the same record. Here's a look at all 16 playoff teams' shot at winning a championship.