2019 Los Angeles Rams Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams came close to winning their first Super Bowl since 1999 last season, though Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ruined the party, beating them 13-3.

But coming into the 2019 campaign, expectations remain high.

The core of the Rams remains intact under head coach Sean McVay, led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and arguably the best player in all of football, defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Gone are Mark Barron, John Sullivan, Rodger Saffold, Ndamukong Suh and LaMarcus Joyner. In are Eric Weddle, Blake Bortles as the backup quarterback and Clay Matthews. Dante Fowler Jr. re-signed, while the team will get star wide receiver Cooper Kupp back from injury, giving them a dynamic trio at wide receiver alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

All in all, it was a far quieter offseason for the Rams than a season ago, when they loaded up with star talent for a Super Bowl run. Expectations haven't changed, however, and the Rams will be expected to be one of the NFL's elite teams again this year.

Here's their full schedule for the upcoming season.

Schedule

Week 1: at Panthers on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 2: vs. Saints on Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: at Browns on Sept. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 4: vs. Buccaneers on Sept. 29 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: at Seahawks on Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Week 6: vs. 49ers on Oct. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: at Falcons on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: vs. Bengals on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Steelers on Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 11: vs. Bears on Nov. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 12: vs. Ravens on Nov. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 13: at Cardinals on Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 14: vs. Seahawks on Dec. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 15: at Cowboys on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 16: at 49ers on Dec. 22 at TBD on TBD

Week 17: vs. Cardinals on Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Analysis

The Rams do not have an easy schedule in 2019. Two matchups each against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals should offer some reprieve, but two matchups against a Seattle Seahawks team that played them extremely tough last year will be a major test.

In total, the Rams have just six games against playoff teams from a year ago, but they'll face several teams with major bounce-back potential this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are routinely playoff contenders and should be in that conversation this season, while the Cleveland Browns are one of the most improved teams in football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been inconsistent in recent years, but they still have a dangerous offense and could be a threat as well.

The Rams lucked out hosting the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, getting their two toughest opponents at home. Add in a home date with the Baltimore Ravens and the Rams will host four games against playoff teams from a season ago.

But road games in Seattle and Dallas will be difficult. Based on last year's results, this schedule doesn't appear too harsh. But several teams on the Rams schedule could be significantly improved from a year ago, making this a challenging slate for the defending NFC champs.

Pivotal Matchups

Facing last year's NFC divisional winners means we'll get to see the Rams take on the Cowboys and Saints, the sequels to the team's respective Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game victories from last year's postseason. Add in the Bears, and the Rams have three games against elite NFC teams that could well decide the seedings of this year's playoffs.

No game on the NFL schedule will be more closely watched than the Rams and the Saints, however, especially after the league instituted the ability to replay pass-interference calls and non-calls after the atrocious non-call that gave the Rams new life late in the NFC Championship Game last season.

The Rams made the most of their second chance, winning in overtime. The Saints and their fans have felt robbed all offseason, and the chance for revenge—to go along with playoff seeding implications—should make that matchup an extremely intense affair.

It will also be a chance for the Rams to prove they're still the class of the NFC. Few games will be more hyped than the Rams vs. the Saints.