Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Day-to-Day After Clean MRI on Ankle Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is day-to-day after suffering a right ankle injury Monday, league sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, the 23-year-old's MRI came back clean.

The injury occurred with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 113-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kuzma landed awkwardly after attempting a layup and fell to the ground. He immediately left the game.

Thankfully, Kuzma's injury isn't serious, and a return prior to the team's five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting next Tuesday seems possible. That would be a welcome sight for Los Angeles given Kuzma's 18.8 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting.

But his imminent return might be too little, too late for a 30-34 Lakers team now 5.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot. The Lakers would also have to leap the Sacramento Kings to make the postseason.

Injuries have played the primary part in Los Angeles' disappointing campaign.

LeBron James suffered a groin strain on Christmas Day and sat 17 contests. Brandon Ingram missed seven matchups with a sprained ankle in December and sat out Monday with shoulder soreness. Lonzo Ball has been out since Jan. 21 with an ankle sprain and a bone bruise, and backup point guard Rajon Rondo has only suited up 30 times because of various ailments.

But the Lakers have also been inconsistent all year, capable of crushing the defending champion Golden State Warriors and losing to the NBA-worst Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are just 21st in offensive efficiency (105.4 points per 100 possessions) and a middling No. 14 on the defensive end (107.3 points allowed per 100 possessions), per ESPN.com.

Los Angeles will face the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, before heading east.