Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Says It Was the 'Worst February' He Can Remember

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 3, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 31: Wyc Grousbeck CEO, governor, and co-owner of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on March 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had a February to forget. 

A 5-6 record doesn't tell the whole story, as the Celtics lost by a buzzer-beater to the Los Angeles Lakers before blowing a 28-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers and falling by 11.

Boston also lost four straight games in which the team averaged just 100.0 points per contest. A road defeat to the 18-45 Chicago Bulls was arguably the low point.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck naturally wasn't pleased with the team's month and even told reporters at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Saturday that it was the "worst February" he could remember. Grousbeck bought the team 17 years ago, per Nicole Yang of Boston.com.

"Thank God it's March," Grousbeck said. "We're undefeated in March."

      

