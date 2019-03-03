Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Says It Was the 'Worst February' He Can Remember

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had a February to forget.

A 5-6 record doesn't tell the whole story, as the Celtics lost by a buzzer-beater to the Los Angeles Lakers before blowing a 28-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers and falling by 11.

Boston also lost four straight games in which the team averaged just 100.0 points per contest. A road defeat to the 18-45 Chicago Bulls was arguably the low point.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck naturally wasn't pleased with the team's month and even told reporters at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Saturday that it was the "worst February" he could remember. Grousbeck bought the team 17 years ago, per Nicole Yang of Boston.com.

"Thank God it's March," Grousbeck said. "We're undefeated in March."

