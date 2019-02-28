Magic Come Back to Beat Stephen Curry, Warriors 103-96 as Kevin Durant Rests

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Orlando Magic overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors 103-96 on Thursday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Magic went on a 14-2 game-ending run, with Gordon scoring seven of those points.

Nikola Vucevic added 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the 29-34 Magic.

Stephen Curry had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the 43-19 Warriors, who have lost four of their last six games.

Golden State played without Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (illness).

What's Next?

Both teams play Saturday. The Magic start a three-game road trip by facing the Indiana Pacers, and the Warriors will finish their four-game Eastern Conference swing at the Philadelphia 76ers.

