Celtics Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and More

The Boston Celtics cannot trade for Anthony Davis this season since both he and Kyrie Irving are under the designated rookie extension provision, but that hasn't stopped them from being at the center of rumors regarding the five-time All-Star prior to Thursday's deadline.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is urging the New Orleans Pelicans to hold onto Davis—who is under contract for 2019-20 as well—until the offseason when Boston can become involved in trade discussions.

Wojnarowski noted "Boston remains determined to try and partner Anthony Davis with Kyrie Irving long-term, but plans to pursue AD regardless of Irving's free agency plans."

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans reported some in the Pelicans organization want to avoid trading Davis this season because they believe they can land Jayson Tatum in a trade with the Celtics.

Tatum is just 20 years old and has franchise player potential. He could be the centerpiece for the Pelicans in a post-Davis world for years to come.

New Orleans keeping Davis through Thursday's deadline in an effort to maintain conversations with the Celtics and keep the Tatum possibility alive would mean avoiding a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Agent Rich Paul represents both Davis and LeBron James and was the one who originally made it known the former wanted to move on from the Pelicans.

While a Los Angeles trade seemed inevitable at times given the James-Davis connection and the young assets the Purple and Gold have, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers pulled out of trade talks and were frustrated with New Orleans' "outrageous demands."

Turner noted the Lakers offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in addition to two first-round picks and the willingness to take on Solomon Hill's salary, but didn't want to part with the six to eight draft picks the Pelicans wanted.

According to Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is still willing to discuss a Davis trade and was waiting for New Orleans to offer a counter.

The reported breakdowns in Lakers talks could open the door for the Celtics down the line even though they weren't included with both Los Angeles teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors in Davis' list of squads he would be willing to sign with long-term following a trade, per Wojnarowski.

Davis' father, Anthony Davis Sr., also said he wouldn't want his son playing for the Celtics because they demonstrated "no loyalty" by trading Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he recovered from a hip injury, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

Still, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Boston plans a "relentless" pursuit of the big man, noting "there's little that could be leaked out of Davis's camp that will dissuade Ainge from making a substantial offer after the deadline."

Whether the Celtics could then pair Davis with Irving, who has a player option for next season, would then take center stage. Mannix reported Irving "hates the narrative that other players (Kevin Durant in New York; Davis in Boston) can influence his decision" and will "do whatever he wants to do."

That suggestion comes after Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com summarized some of the off-court headlines involving Irving in Boston. He declared he was going to re-sign with the team prior to the 2018-19 campaign but recently said, "Ask me July 1" when discussing his future.

Bontemps also reported some of the team's young players have grown frustrated with the point guard after he "repeatedly aired his grievances" about them through the media and grew upset with head coach Brad Stevens for not drawing up a potential game-winning shot for him during a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Despite the drama, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald cited a general manager who said "Boston's not taking calls on Kyrie. That was made pretty clear."

These discussions all come as the Celtics are 10-1 in their last 11 games and in position to make a run at a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference down the stretch. The conference is still wide open with James out West after eight straight trips to the NBA Finals, and Irving, Tatum, Al Horford and Boston's depth could be enough for an NBA Finals appearance.

However, adding Davis and finding a way to keep Irving would give the Celtics a dynamic one-two punch of All-Stars to build around and make them a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors and the best the Western Conference has to offer rather than a team with a ceiling of a Finals appearance.

There are obstacles they will have to navigate to make that a reality, and it may cost them Tatum in a trade with the Pelicans. But a Larry O'Brien Trophy could be waiting.