NBA Power Rankings: DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors Bulldozing the League

20. Dallas Mavericks (23)

Another week, another Luka Doncic milestone. This time, he became the only teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles in a season. He posted 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday's 123-120 loss to Toronto. This far down the rankings, a three-point loss to a team as good as Toronto practically counts as a win.

Of course, Doncic's feat didn't generate as much buzz as Dirk Nowitzki's season-high 14 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Dallas heads into February with the league's No. 17 net rating but precious little hope of a playoff trip—especially after trading three starters in the Porzingis deal. We'll have a better idea of how to rank these guys once we see who winds up playing for them next week.

19. Miami Heat (20)

If you get Cleveland, New York and Chicago in the same week, you've got to post a sweep. Miami couldn't quite finish the drill, shooting just 38.2 percent and falling 105-89 at home to the Bulls on Wednesday to drop to an uninspiring 11-14 at home. Still, a 2-1 week is enough for a slight bump.

Obscure stat time!

Miami ranks 28th in points per possession following an opponent turnover, and to call the Heat deliberate in those situations is to put it mildly. Miami averages the league's longest time of possession after forcing the opponent to give up the ball. Translation: The Heat don't exactly capitalize on mistakes.

18. Charlotte Hornets (18)

There's no shame in a 1-2 record when the losses come at Milwaukee and at Boston, so we're not going to ding the Hornets this week.

It would have been nice to get back to the break-even mark for the first time in a month, but Charlotte barely put up a fight against the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics on Wednesday, sleepwalking to a 126-94 defeat.

Just because it's been a while since we fawned over Kemba Walker, let's take a second to appreciate that Charlotte's offense is 6.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor. The difference is basically equal to the gap between the 12th and 29th-best offenses in the league.

17. Sacramento Kings (21)

Willie Cauley-Stein is the least effective rim-protecting center in the game, which helps explain why Kings opponents shoot the sixth-highest point-blank percentage in the league.

The Kings need to play the quintet of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III. That group includes the team's five most promising players and has a plus-25.9 net rating in the paltry dozen minutes it's been on the floor. That number won't hold, obviously, but Sacramento should be getting its best unit more reps—especially in the wake of Giles' career night on Wednesday, when he scored 20 points and grabbed seven boards in a 135-113 blowout win over Atlanta.

All Bagley did in that one was post 17 points and 12 rebounds. Both he and Giles came off the bench...for some reason.

The Kings went 2-1 this week and sit at 26-25 heading into February.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (17)

Minnesota had to play the Jazz twice in a row this week, which feels like some kind of league-mandated punishment. The Wolves lost both games before salvaging a 1-2 week on Karl-Anthony Towns' overtime game-winner on Wednesday.

Backing up, KAT averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 blocks on 62.1 percent shooting against the Jazz's elite defense, continuing a run of production that basically stretched the length of January.

The Wolves' net rating has crept back into positive territory, and they're 21-17 since Jimmy Butler bounced. Keep that pace up, and a playoff berth might be possible.