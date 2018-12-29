Every NBA Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping List

Every NBA Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping ListDecember 29, 2018
NBA trade season is upon us, meaning fans of all 30 teams are busy window-shopping the others, executives are doing the same and few players can afford to feel comfortable.
Every club has weaknesses, or at least multiple areas that can be improved.
The on-court ones are obvious: a dearth of shooting, pillow-soft defense, allergies to rebounding and so on. If they don't show quickly on film, they'll surface during any level of statistical analysis.
The other shortcomings can require a little more digging: bloated salaries, looming luxury-tax payments, unpaid draft debts. If left unattended, these are the problems that can keep clubs down for years at a time.
We're here to find some hypothetical solutions by identifying each team's needs and matching teams with realistic trade targets. Since few clubs get to enjoy their best-case-scenario trade seasons, we'll lay out three options worth exploring.
Atlanta Hawks
Plan A: Draft Picks
Want to know the transformational power of the NBA draft? The Hawks used the 2018 talent grab to form a new identity, plugging in Trae Young and Kevin Huerter as a possible Splash Brothers Lite and nabbing Omari Spellman to be their stretch-big version of Draymond Green.
It could be years before Atlanta determines the validity of this approach, but what was once a blob of clay has a discernible shape now.
Still, this roster continues to run short on upside, so the front office should seek out all the lottery tickets it can find. If Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon or even the ageless Vince Carter can return draft considerations, those would all be avenues worth pursuing.
Plan B: Jabari Parker
Four years ago, Parker was the second-most coveted member of his draft class. Are we really ready to abandon all hope for him?
The Chicago Bulls are, apparently, but maybe the Hawks see that situation as offering serious bargain potential. They need both forward depth and scoring volume, plus they'd have the rest of the season to decide whether Parker is worth a longer look on his $20 million team option for 2018-19. They don't seem ready to chase a top-dollar free agent with that money anyway.
Plan C: Dennis Smith Jr.
The Hawks should be chasing youth and potential, and few realistic(ish) trade candidates offer a better combination than Smith. That said, his fit with Young isn't perfect, and Smith's ticket away from the Dallas Mavericks might prove too costly.
Boston Celtics
Plan A: Nikola Vucevic
Since Anthony Davis dreams can't start until the summer, the Celtics could try to bulk up their interior a different way. Vucevic isn't close to Davis' caliber, but Vooch is still a consistent 20-point, 10-board contributor with three-point range and enough distributing to keep Brad Stevens' offense flowing.
Vucevic has been on Boston's radar before, and the interest should be as strong as ever as the 7-footer motors through his best year to date. The fact his contract only runs through season's end also means there will be no disruptions to the Shamrock's future plans for big-ticket shopping.
Vucevic won't be cheap, especially if Orlando is still hovering around the playoff picture. But maybe Boston can build a package around upcoming restricted free agent Terry Rozier, who would vault to the top of the Magic's point guard rotation.
Plan B: Dewayne Dedmon
There are better stretch bigs on the market than Dedmon, but few can match his combination of glass-cleaning, shot-blocking and range-shooting. Always possessing an intriguing mix of length and athleticism, he's a more complete player thanks to his time with Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta.
Dedmon is a 29-year-old on an obvious rebuilder. He should be made available to the highest bidder, and Boston has the resources to get to the front of the line.
Plan C: Shabazz Napier
Rozier has shaky shooting numbers and an uncertain future. Boston should at least consider other options to back up Kyrie Irving, and Napier could be a cheap source of extra shooting.
Brooklyn Nets
Plan A: Draft Picks
Since the previous regime left the cupboards barren, the Nets have been scrambling to add picks wherever they can find them. They added a first-rounder for taking on DeMarre Carroll's contract and then did the same with Kenneth Faried.
Considering the condition of what they inherited, general manager Sean Marks and his staff have done a masterful job of managing this roster. But elite upside remains hard to find, especially if Brooklyn doesn't plan on paying D'Angelo Russell next summer.
If buyers are putting valuable picks on the table, there isn't much, if anything, the Nets should keep off limits.
Plan B: Josh Jackson
Jackson, the fourth overall pick in 2017, is averaging significantly fewer minutes than he did as a rookie. His playing time crunch on Phoenix's crowded wings should signal he's worth at least a respectful buy-low offer.
Brooklyn could potentially help the Suns address their putrid point guard situation, while Kenny Atkinson could have a field day sharpening Jackson's many underdeveloped tools.
Plan C: Terrence Ross
Ross is basically becoming what the front office hoped Allen Crabbe could be. While Brooklyn could wait to chase Ross in free agency, maybe it wants a closer look over the campaign's final months to be sure.
Charlotte Hornets
Plan A: Bradley Beal
Assuming the Hornets are keeping Kemba Walker and planning to pay him a small fortune next summer, they must upgrade his supporting cast. He's never had an All-Star teammate over seven-plus seasons in Charlotte and only once shared the floor with an 18-plus-point-scorer (Al Jefferson, 2013-14).
Beal would be an answered prayer. The 25-year-old can carry an offense as a lead attacker and perpetually improving passer. He might be even more lethal as a long-range threat, meaning his addition wouldn't need to disrupt Walker's rhythm. Beal also provides more resistance than most at the defensive end.
The Hornets have already called the Washington Wizards about Beal, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. That said, it's unclear if Beal is available or if Charlotte would have the pieces to meet Washington's asking price.
Plan B: Cap Relief
Charlotte's financial books are funny. The Hornets might possess both the NBA's best non-rookie-scale contract value (Walker's $12 million salary) and several of its most burdensome salaries (Nicolas Batum for $24 million, Bismack Biyombo for $17 million).
If Walker is staying, some of these costly contracts have got to go. That's not the easiest task, but there might be enough playoff hopefuls that covet wing/forward depth for the Hornets to unload one or more of their non-Walker eight-figure commitments.
Plan C: Derrick Favors
There's quantity in Charlotte's center rotation, but not a lot of quality. Favors—who might exclusively play the 5 anywhere outside of Salt Lake City—could become the Hornets' best interior option as a rebounder, shot-blocker and pick-and-roll finisher.
Chicago Bulls
Plan A: Draft Picks
In case you haven't caught on, most long-term rebuilders should aim to accumulate draft assets. The Bulls need as many chances to strike gold as they can get, whether that's acing a high-level selection themselves or packing multiple picks together to swing a blockbuster trade (like for a single-browed Windy City native, perhaps).
Chicago has bought into Zach LaVine's future. Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. have given every indication they'll become critical building blocks. The rest of the roster is wide open.
The Bulls should keep collecting prospects to fill those other voids, especially when Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez might attract win-now buyers as veteran rentals.
Plan B: Markelle Fultz
Every rebuilding club should be asking itself if it could fix Fultz. Not only is the former No. 1 pick still loaded with upside, his fuzzy outlook for the rest of this season also might mean his arrival would assist any tanking efforts.
If Fultz can ever find his form, he offers the versatility to work alongside any of the Bulls guards and more potential than they can offer. He'd also benefit from having a better-spaced floor around him thanks to the shooting capabilities of Chicago's bigs.
Plan C: Luke Kennard
Kennard could potentially be had at a discount if the Detroit Pistons' impatience gets the best of them. That alone should interest the Bulls, who also have a pressing need for a three-point gunner in the wing rotation.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Plan A: Draft Picks
Last season, this roster was led by LeBron James, arguably the most dominant force in league history. Now, the Cavs follow the lead of...good question. Theoretically, it's Kevin Love, but he's sidelined by surgery and occupying his familiar place on the trade block. In practice, Jordan Clarkson paces them in shots and Cedi Osman is high man in minutes.
That's the double whammy of losing James. The talent lost is painful enough. But Cleveland is essentially starting from scratch as it scrambles out of the James-led championship hunt and into a rebuild lacking an obvious focus.
Cleveland must restock the shelves. Stockpiling picks is the best way to do so.
Plan B: Jaylen Brown
It would take a ton to pry Brown out of Boston, probably more than Cleveland can afford. But he's the type of prospect who would catch the Cavs' eye. He's loaded with talent, but he's capable of doing more than he can with a contender and maybe slightly discounted amid a rocky start to the season.
Plan C: Dragan Bender
Really, this spot could go to Bender, Marquese Chriss, Skal Labissiere or Henry Ellenson. Any pennies-on-the-dollar investment in a big man prospect who's flashed some perimeter ability might eventually be interesting.
Dallas Mavericks
Plan A: Dewayne Dedmon
Buoyed by the transformational impact of rookie Luka Doncic, the Mavs sound fully in the buyers group. Maybe that will lead them to address a flaw in this frontcourt.
They have bigs who can block shots. They have bigs who bury triples. They don't have bigs who do both.
Enter Dedmon, an athletic 7-footer who averaged better than a block and a triple per 36 minutes while hitting his threes at a 35.5 percent clip last season. Atlanta won't let him go for cheap, but any reasonable price would be worth it to nudge Dallas toward the postseason.
Plan B: Courtney Lee
There's no such thing as too many three-and-D wings in the modern NBA. Even if there was, the Mavs would hardly be bumping up against the threshold.
A mid-cost flyer on Lee would make sense, then, provided Dallas could stomach the $12.8 million owed to him in 2019-20. The 33-year-old isn't quite what he was at his best, but he's still a plug-and-play supplier of spacing and team defense.
Plan C: Wayne Ellington
Dallas is somewhere between mediocre and good as a three-point-shooting team. Ellington, a veritable flamethrower with 227 threes and a 39.2 percent conversion rate last season, would get them closer to the latter.
Denver Nuggets
Plan A: Kemba Walker
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, the floor is yours.
"I think for Denver, Kemba Walker is a good pickup for them," Pippen said on ESPN's The Jump. "They're a very, very difficult team to defend night in and night out. He's one of the most difficult players ... to guard. Guys are not able to stay in front of this guy. And I think bringing him to the West Coast is going to open up a different side of his game."
This might terrify Nuggets fan, both because Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent and because he'd almost assuredly come at the cost of Jamal Murray. Those are reasonable concerns.
But Walker wants to win, and he'd do plenty of that in Denver. He's also a better point-producer than the Nuggets have and a more natural (and proven) closer than exists on the roster.
As for Murray, he's already wildly entertaining at 21, so it would sting to watch him blossom elsewhere. But he's nowhere close to Walker's level, and there's no guarantee he ever approaches it.
Plan B: Jonathon Simmons
These aren't your older sibling's Nuggets who used to overwhelm you with suffocating wing play. If they could find more two-way contributors on the perimeter, they'd take them.
Simmons has some shortcomings as a shooter, but we've seen him thrive when surrounded by superior talent, like he had in San Antonio. He can defend multiple positions and occasionally erupt as a second-team scorer, and his 18 playoff appearances suggest the bright lights don't bother him.
Plan C: Courtney Lee
Think of Lee as the older, better-shooting, worse-defending version of Simmons. The Nuggets could probably talk themselves into either one depending on the price points.
Detroit Pistons
Plan A: Bradley Beal
Last season's blockbuster move for Blake Griffin has the Pistons feeling greedy.
"You probably need a couple folks like that, in my opinion," Pistons owner Tom Gores told reporters after that trade. "... We weren't deliberate about [finding a star] because we're building the team one by one, but you see it in the league, the elite teams have a few Blakes."
If it's possible to construct a contender in the Motor City, this roster needs a dramatic improvement on the perimeter. Beal would be the biggest helper among high-level hoopers who might be available, simultaneously boosting the scoring, defense and outside shooting.
He's probably way more expensive than Detroit can afford, but it's OK to put a dream item or two on the shopping list. You never know when you might stumble on a surprise sale.
Plan B: Jeremy Lin
Has Reggie Jackson been healthy for any part of the past two-plus seasons? Unfortunately, no answer is an encouraging one for Detroit. If he hasn't, he's damaged goods on the books for $17 million this season and $18.1 million the next. If he has, he's a mediocre player collecting a near-star-level paycheck.
While Lin has had his bouts with the injury bug, at least he produces when he plays. He's been a better shooter from the field and from distance, plus the better per-36-minute contributor in points, assists and rebounds.
Lin also costs less ($13.7 million) and has no contract commitment beyond this season. If Detroit could get something done without sacrificing a first-rounder—a second-rounder plus a prospect, perhaps—this could improve both the on-court product and the financial situation.
Plan C: Wayne Ellington
Griffin is a nine-year pro. He first embraced the three-ball in 2016-17 and didn't really lean into it until the following year. And yet, his three-point percentage is second-highest in the rotation. The Pistons are desperate for spacers, and Ellington has proved an elite outside marksman in the not-so-distant past.
Golden State Warriors
Plan A: Wayne Ellington
As long as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are splashing by the Bay, the Warriors will rank as a statistically strong shooting team. But despite having those historic gunners around—or maybe because of their presence—the shooting depth looks problematically thin.
"Since the Warriors have the market cornered on perimeter shooters, they tend to prioritize other things over shooting for the rest of their roster," The Athletic's Ethan Strauss wrote. "They also happen to believe that many teams overrate shooting and are too prone to accepting deeply flawed players just because they can stroke it."
Golden State could afford to be choosy when it was rolling in reliable contributors, but now there are plenty of unproven players who are receiving semi-regular minutes. The Warriors could really use a lights-out reserve sniper, and the 31-year-old Ellington was one of only six players to hit at least 200 triples and clear 39 percent from range last season.
Plan B: Rodney Hood
As a perennial contender, Golden State has an interesting relationship with youth. The Warriors never draft high enough to collect prospects with great pedigree. They also can only withstand so many growing pains, which explains how the seemingly NBA-ready Jacob Evans can fail to carve out a regular role.
In other words, they'd welcome some potential, provided it came with a bit of polish. That description roughly fits Hood, who's flashed a high ceiling before but isn't necessarily cementing himself into Cleveland's future.
Consistency can be an issue, but when he's right he can create out of the pick-and-roll, spread the floor and defend multiple positions. The Cavs would want something of value in return, but if the Warriors feel Hood's impact would be worth sacrificing a future first, that might be the best Cleveland can do.
Plan C: Robin Lopez
Too costly to work in a straight swap, Lopez could become a prime target if he's bought out by the Bulls. He's experienced, aggressive on the glass, sturdy with his screens and healthy—basically everything Golden State's traditional(ish) bigs are not.
Houston Rockets
Plan A: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Five months after losing two-way wings Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute to free agency, the Rockets are still searching for suitable replacements. Caldwell-Pope is reportedly their preferred option, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, and deemed likely to accept a trade to Houston if one gets put together.
KCP has never lived up to his billing as the eighth overall pick in 2013, but he'd instantly contribute as a three-and-D swingman. He's streakier than the usual perimeter sniper, though he drilled 159 triples at a 38.3 percent clip just last season. His defensive stats have never matched his reputation either, but he's pesky on the ball and versatile enough to cycle through assignments.
Plan B: Justin Holiday
Ignitable from three, energetic on defense and owed nothing beyond this season—Holiday could check most boxes on Daryl Morey's wish list.
The older brother of Jrue and Aaron Holiday, Justin boasts the quick-strike skills of a spark-plug reserve. He might not be noticeably better than Gerald Green, but at least Houston would have a couple of microwaves to try out every night.
Plan C: JR Smith
With wing shooters as Plans A, B and C, you're probably sensing a pattern here. Smith is the oldest and least productive of the three, but Stein hears Houston has "expressed exploratory interest." If nothing else, Smith would cost the least in a trade.
Indiana Pacers
Plan A: Kemba Walker
Victor Oladipo needs a friend. We'll let Paul Pierce explain.
"He's the loneliest superstar in the Eastern Conference, and maybe the league," Pierce said of Oladipo on ESPN. "And what I mean by that is he has no other guys on that team that will probably make All-Star or even maybe have the potential to be an All-Star. ... If he doesn't [dominate] each and every night, this team will lose a lot of games."
Assuming the 26-year-old Oladipo is in or approaching his prime, this is the time for the Pacers to act. That's not particularly good news given the dearth of star-caliber trade candidates, but maybe a package of picks, cap relief and Aaron Holiday could convince Charlotte to part with Walker.
Few backcourts could match the offensive potency of a Walker-Oladipo tandem, and Indy's support scorers would become sharper with more focus paid to the main attractions. It'd be a bold blockbuster, for sure, but maybe one that pushes the Pacers from good to great.
Plan B: John Wall
This is essentially the watered-down version of the Walker plan. That's not to suggest Walker is demonstrably better, but an Oladipo-Wall pairing might be fatally short on shooting.
So why even consider this? Because head coach Nate McMillan wants to increase tempo, and few combos seem more capable of accelerating than Wall and Oladipo. As long as Oladipo hovers above average from distance, Indy might have the frontcourt spacers to make this work.
Wall's supermax complicates any pursuit, but there are two reasons it might not scare off the Pacers entirely. For starters, the massive financial cost might mean the trade price is far below what one would think for a 28-year-old five-time All-Star. Plus, cap space is most important for free-agent destinations, and Indianapolis has never been regarded as such.
Plan C: Jabari Parker
Think of this as toeing the line between trying to improve and not disrupting the future. Parker has only a $20 million team option after this season, so Indy wouldn't sacrifice any flexibility to land him. What it might get, though, is the second-most skilled scorer on the roster.
Los Angeles Clippers
Plan A: Nikola Vucevic
Is it just me, or would Vucevic be the perfect pickup for a club that doesn't have a star but does have a top-10 attack? Much in the same mold as offensive centerpieces Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari, Vooch can almost do it all offensively. Post-ups, pick-and-pops, jumpers out to the perimeter, timely passes to cutters or snipers—they're all part of the 28-year-old's arsenal.
As deep as L.A. is, the center rotation could be upgraded. Montrezl Harrell is a 6'8", 240-pound ball of energy, but he's not much of a threat outside the paint (and, to his credit, doesn't try to be one). Marcin Gortat is a starter by title only and, according to PER, a subpar player. Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic are matchup-dependent contributors.
Vucevic wouldn't transform the Clippers into contenders, but he'd make this season's surprise squad even harder to handle. Most importantly, his expiring contract wouldn't restrict their ambitious plan to pursue multiple Tier 1 stars this summer.
Plan B: Rodney Hood
Rental is the word of the trade season for the Clippers, and Hood offers far more upside than the kind of player who typically wears that label. Just last season, he was a per-36-minute supplier of 21.8 points on 42.4/38.9/87.6 shooting before being uprooted out of Salt Lake City.
The guard-heavy Clippers need more wings if they're going to make any kind of push in the Western Conference playoffs. They might get more mileage out of Hood than you'd think if he plays a prominent part in their egalitarian offense.
Plan C: Iman Shumpert
Unless the Kings are blinded by their surprising start to the season, they should be open to shopping their veterans. Shumpert, also on an expiring deal, brings two-way versatility when healthy, and he's never had more shooting success.
Los Angeles Lakers
Plan A: Anthony Davis
Hey, LeBron James, how does the prospect of playing with Davis sound?
"That would be amazing," James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."
The odds of a Davis deal this season—to L.A. or elsewhere—remain impossibly long. The New Orleans Pelicans continue to insist they have zero interest in moving the Brow. And Davis himself seems disinterested in the rocking the boat with a trade demand.
But the Lakers should consider putting their best possible offer on the table now, even if it's unlikely to succeed. Why? Because the Celtics could potentially outbid them this summer, but they're unable to add Davis before then.
LeBron and the Lakers need Davis' help here, and again, it's hard to see that happening. But the Purple and Gold's dream deadline ends with Davis in L.A.
Plan B: Terrence Ross
Even if Davis is presumably off the table for now, it shouldn't prevent the Lakers from being buyers. This club looks ahead of schedule, seeming more like a potential power in the West than a playoff hopeful. It doesn't hurt that on-paper juggernauts like Houston and Golden State appear more vulnerable than anyone would have imagined.
But future flexibility is paramount to the franchise's long-term plans, so any non-elite addition must arrive on an expiring deal. Ross not only fits that bill, he's also a former top-10 pick who's engineering a breakout season. The Lakers have interest, per Sporting News' Sean Deveney, although Ross might cost more than they're willing to spend.
Plan C: Wayne Ellington
If you haven't noticed, any team in need of shooting has a potential spot for Ellington. The Lakers, a bottom-half team in three-point makes and percentage, have yet to create the floor spacing that puts James in the best position to succeed.
Memphis Grizzlies
Plan A: Kent Bazemore
A 2016 target of the Grizzlies, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Bazemore should still have fans in Memphis two-plus years later. A nationally recognized defender in college, he exudes the same kind of energy that fuels the grit-and-grind crew. He's not as consistent a marksman as Memphis would like, but he offsets some of that with a pinch of playmaking and sufficient defensive versatility.
The Hawks might like Bazemore enough to keep him, even if most rebuilders might be looking to shed a 29-year-old with a $19.3 million player option headed his way next season. That said, Marc Stein hears Bazemore is "generating interest from contending teams that covet a versatile swingman."
Maybe there's a way for Memphis to make a future-focused package that both meets Atlanta's wants and convinces it to take back Chandler Parsons. Then the Grizzlies could shed an overpaid non-contributor while addressing a wing void that seems to have existed for all of eternity.
Plan B: Wayne Ellington
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Memphis could use more shooting. The Grizzlies' perimeter attack is fine in efficiency (35.5 percent, 12th) but lacking in volume (9.6 makes per game, 27th).
Maybe that itch will lead them back to Ellington, who counts Beale Street among his seven different NBA stops. While he hasn't been quite as effective as last season, his 2.3 triples per night (in only 22.7 minutes) would still tie Mike Conley for the team lead.
Plan C: Yogi Ferrell
The point guard position is lacking behind Conley, who last hit the 70-game mark in 2014-15. Ferrell thrived as an instant-offense reserve in Dallas and might be undervalued given the Sacramento Kings' point guard glut.
Miami Heat
Plan A: Cap Relief
As much as Miami would probably like to maximize Dwyane Wade's final trip to the dance floor, cutting costs should remain atop the team's to-do list. The salaries for this season alone total $130 million, which is almost unfathomable for a starless non-contender.
Here's the real stinger, though—the price tag could be going up next season if Hassan Whiteside ($27.1 million), Tyler Johnson ($19.2 million) and Goran Dragic ($19.2 million) all exercise their player options. All three seem near-certainties considering their likely market values.
Shedding Johnson or Whiteside without a sweetener—or sweeteners—could be a pipe dream. That means Miami must keep an open mind if anyone is interested in Dragic, James Johnson or Kelly Olynyk.
Plan B: John Wall
On the opposite end of the spectrum is buying big to chase maximum competitiveness, a strategy that seems right up the alleys of Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley. Miami's top executive has pounced on seemingly undervalued whales before (Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal) and tried to do the same with Jimmy Butler this offseason.
John Wall, while wildly expensive moving forward, might meet that description if the Heat feel a change of scenery could perk up the physically gifted point guard, as Jeremy Woo explained for SI.com:
"If there is a Wall suitor that makes sense, it's the Miami Heat, who need an injection of star talent, and are financially saddled entering next summer's potentially starry free-agency period. Stuck with Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson through 2020, the Heat are in a position to take a risk and inject some energy into a roster replete with tough players but lacking in ceiling."
Plan C: Markelle Fultz
Who's the point guard of the future: Justise Winslow? Josh Richardson? Chances are that player isn't on the roster. Gambling on Fultz would be a way of adding upside to a team that has often neglected the draft and betting that Spoelstra and his staff could once again work their player-development wizardry.
Milwaukee Bucks
Plan A: Bradley Beal
While Giannis Antetokounmpo is blossoming into an MVP candidate, the Bucks are struggling to put a second star alongside him. They may have hoped Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe or even Malcolm Brogdon would take that leap, but so far it seems possible Milwaukee might only send one All-Star to Charlotte.
If there's any way the Bucks can meet the Wizards' price, Beal would be tremendous.
He can score like a No. 1 option, lead an attack as the primary playmaker or demand the attention of multiple defenders as a spot-up sniper. As much as Milwaukee utilizes the long ball under Mike Budenholzer, the roster could still use a high-volume, high-efficiency marksman. Beal splashed the ninth-most triples with a 39.0 percent conversion rate over the past two seasons.
Plan B: Nikola Vucevic
Both Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova have done their parts as frontcourt floor-spacers, but they essentially function as specialists. Vucevic, on the other hand, would supply a similar outside stroke with superior inside-the-arc scoring, rebounding and passing.
Vucevic could become Antetokounmpo's best-scoring sidekick. Staggering their minutes a bit would also ensure the Bucks always have a dependable offensive fulcrum on the floor.
Milwaukee probably loses some draft considerations in this swap, but that's a reasonable cost if the Bucks feel Vooch gets them closer to a Finals run.
Plan C: Wayne Ellington
There's no such thing as too much shooting in a Budenholzer offense, making Ellington a plug-and-play option for 20-plus minutes per night.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Plan A: Otto Porter Jr.
If Minnesota is buying big around the deadline, Porter is the type of player to pursue.
The on-court fit is obvious. The Wolves need more depth in the frontcourt, extra shooting and malleable stoppers. Porter checks all boxes, and his low-maintenance game would take to a supporting role for Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
The 25-year-old Porter also matches the timeline of 23-year-olds Towns and Wiggins, which should be required of any Minnesota trade target. And if the Wolves could build an acceptable offer around Gorgui Dieng, Jerryd Bayless and Josh Okogie, there would be minimal disruption to the rotation.
Plan B: Avery Bradley
At 28, Bradley is older than the ideal addition, but he'd be a Tom Thibodeau favorite from the start. His defensive pressure is unrelenting on opposing ball-handlers, and his offensive skills are sharp enough to handle a variety of roles.
Maybe the biggest appeal with Bradley, though, is the potential for a discount. It wouldn't be much of a reduction—he is starting for the Clippers, after all—but he's having his worst offensive season in years, and they have the backcourt depth to withstand his loss.
Plan C: Markelle Fultz
Minnesota has three point guards on the roster. Two are 30 years old (Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose). The other is shooting well below 40 percent from the field (Tyus Jones). None are signed beyond next season. In other words, Minnesota has the depth to be patient with Fultz and the future void for him to fill.
New Orleans Pelicans
Plan A: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Pelicans' yearslong search for a two-way wing is somehow still ongoing, but its urgency has increased in light of Anthony Davis' uncertain future. New Orleans' wings are in such rough shape that even Caldwell-Pope could serve as a potential difference-maker.
The 25-year-old would fit any timeline that includes Davis, and the fact that Caldwell-Pope is on an expiring contract means he'd be one less burden to carry into a possible post-Davis era.
The Pelicans are mediocre in shooting and worse on defense. Caldwell-Pope, a serious target of theirs according to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, should help both facets.
Plan B: Kent Bazemore
Almost everything applying to Caldwell-Pope could fit with Bazemore, save for the lack of financial commitment after this season. He's another three-and-D candidate reportedly on New Orleans' radar, per The Athletic's Jordan Brenner.
Bazemore gets plan B treatment since he's older and more expensive, but those also might make his trade cost more reasonable.
Plan C: Stanley Johnson
If the Pelicans strike out on their preferred options, Johnson wouldn't be the worst consolation prize. He hasn't shown much to date, but he's only 22 years old and controllable going forward as a 2019 restricted free agent.
New York Knicks
Plan A: Draft Picks
With a major market, sufficient cap space and, as soon as Kristaps Porzingis gets healthy, an All-Star running mate to sell, the Knicks have reasons to dream big ahead of 2019 free agency. That's precisely what they're doing by going "all in on free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant," per The Athletic's Frank Isola.
But no matter how talented the target, New York is not one player shy of contention. With or without an elite free agent, the Knicks need youngsters who offer tremendous upside, either to form the next contending core or provide budget support for big-money elites.
Draft considerations are worth pursuing under almost any circumstance. Courtney Lee is the most obvious trade candidate, but the 'Bockers should keep an open mind about anyone who's not a rookie or a 7'3" Latvian.
Plan B: Jabari Parker
The Knicks reportedly have interest in the No. 2 pick, per ESPN's Ian Begley. But as Bleacher Report's Dan Favale explained, New York might covet Parker for reasons other than his potential:
"That interest, though, figures to be conditional. The Knicks need to trim money off next season's bottom line to enter the Kevin Durant discussion. Parker has a team option for 2019-20 and is only valuable to them if he's coming in as part of a deal for Tim Hardaway Jr. (2020-21 player option) or Courtney Lee (signed through 2019-20)."
Plan C: Terry Rozier
The only type of player New York should consider buying is one young enough to grow along with the organization. Rozier would qualify and seems a more viable option as a long-term lead guard than any in the current rotation.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Plan A: Terrence Ross
No team is more starved for spacers than the Thunder, who don't have a 40 percent perimeter shooter on the roster and only have two players connecting at better than a 33 percent clip. But the ideal addition would be more than a spot-up specialist. In a perfect world, that player could knock down threes and have enough athleticism to keep up with the offense and defend at a high level.
That's not a perfect description of Ross, but he might be the closest who's in OKC's price range and conceivably available.
His defense isn't great, but he combines dunk contest athleticism with a career 37.3 percent success rate from distance. He's also less than a year younger than Paul George, so Ross might be a keeper if OKC wants to budget for his journey into free agency.
Plan B: Wayne Ellington
Ellington's skill set might be limited, but at least he's good in the area where the Thunder need the most help. If you think about it, it's wild that OKC has a below-average offense even though George is playing the best ball of his career and Russell Westbrook is binging on nightly triple-doubles again.
But that's how dire the shooting situation is. Ellington would help address that and maybe in a significant way if consistent minutes would get him to back to last season's production levels.
Plan C: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
This is less shooting than the Thunder would like, but Caldwell-Pope's defensive tenacity might make OKC's greatest strength even stronger.
Orlando Magic
Plan A: Dennis Smith Jr.
Stein's recent note about the Mavs maybe not loving the long-term fit of Smith with Luka Doncic should've caused a few spit takes in Orlando. For a point guard-starved franchise whose most important players are all 23 and younger, the 21-year-old Smith would be like a gift from the basketball gods.
Last season, Smith did a little of everything, resulting in per-36-minute averages of 18.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds. This year, despite battling a sprained wrist and adjusting to several new teammates, he has quieted some concerns with his shooting efficiency by lifting both his field-goal and three-point rates by more than four points.
Whether Smith is a rising star or a steady starter-in-training, he's clearly something the Magic don't have and desperately need on their roster.
Plan B: Terry Rozier
Rozier doesn't have the upside and therefore the excitement of Smith, but most everything else rings true.
Considering what Orlando has at point—the solidly unspectacular D.J. Augustin, who's backed by the forgettable duo of Jerian Grant and Isaiah Briscoe—Rozier would qualify as an impact addition.
And maybe there's more to the 24-year-old than has met the eye in 2018-19. This is, after all, the same player who averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in place of Kyrie Irving during the 2018 postseason.
Plan C: Markelle Fultz
Any Fultz interest would be price-dependent to a point, but if a reasonable offer could pry him away from Philly, it'd be worth seeing if the 2017 No. 1 pick could become Orlando's backcourt building block.
Philadelphia 76ers
Plan A: Bradley Beal
If this feels a bit pipe dreamy, that's OK. It probably is. It's hard enough for anyone to trade for someone as young, talented and cost-controlled as Beal, let alone a club that has already unloaded one significant trade package for a different All-Star.
That said, the fit would be phenomenal, wouldn't it? Beal could basically address all of Philly's biggest needs at once—the floor-spacer to clear the paint for Joel Embiid, the complementary playmaker to ease the burden on Ben Simmons, the isolation scorer to pull defenders off Jimmy Butler, the backcourt defender to help hide JJ Redick.
And who knows? If the Wizards were open to a future-focused package, the Sixers could put together an interesting one. Combine Fultz with Zhaire Smith, Wilson Chandler and the 2021 unprotected first from Miami, and Philly would be scratching itches for potential, cap relief and draft assets.
Plan B: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Sources have mentioned Philly as a possible "landing spot" for KCP, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, and the Sixers could use his two-way contributions on the wings.
They have second-unit openings for stoppers and splashers, and Caldwell-Pope could fill either role. It isn't hard to imagine him claiming both the sixth-man role and a spot in the closing five.
Plan C: Wayne Ellington
As both a fiery three-point shooter (36.5 percent) and a Philadelphia native, Ellington is as logical as any plan C target you'll find.
Phoenix Suns
Plan A: Dennis Smith Jr.
The Suns have neglected the point guard spot to the point this position group might be the worst we've seen since the darkest moments of The Process. After unceremoniously ditching sub-40 shooter Isaiah Canaan last month, Phoenix can pick between sub-40 shooters Elie Okobo, De'Anthony Melton and Jawun Evans.
Smith would be a godsend. Age-wise, he's right between Devin Booker (22) and Deandre Ayton (20), perhaps giving the Suns at least the better part of a decade to figure this out. Skill-wise, Smith could help create more transition opportunities, let Booker get more locked in on scoring and help Ayton work pick-and-roll magic.
Phoenix has enough wing prospects to use one as trade bait, and it might be OK with sacrificing a first-round pick if it views Smith as the more valuable asset.
Plan B: Terry Rozier
If the Suns are confident they could unleash "Scary Terry," they may not mind parting with a midlevel asset for someone headed to restricted free agency.
Rozier's market is tricky because he's never been nearly as good as he was in the 2018 playoffs. But that was also the biggest opportunity he's had by far, so maybe he's just a different kind of player when given the reins. Given what the Suns have—or don't have, really—in the backcourt, they shouldn't hesitate to hand Rozier the keys.
Plan C: Frank Ntilikina
Ntilikina doesn't have much of an offensive identity yet, but there are worse ways to support Booker than by giving him a pass-first, defensive-minded backcourt partner.
Portland Trail Blazers
Plan A: Taurean Prince
Sorry for sounding like a broken record, but Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are once again being asked to do too much for the Blazers. Portland wants a "third impact player" to assist them, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe last month, but it's not swimming with trade chips.
That said, Lowe mentions that the Blazers' first-round pick could net them someone like Prince, who offers both three-and-D reliability and the potential to become more. He's experimented with his off-the-bounce ability before and sometimes looks capable of both converting his own scoring chances and creating them for others.
Prince will play this season and the next on his rookie contract. That might be the most attractive thing about him for Portland, which is still plagued by the wild spending of 2016.
Plan B: Otto Porter Jr.
If you designed a wing complement for Lillard and McCollum, that player would look a lot like Porter. It'd help if he were a more self-sufficient scorer—especially when he's making $26 million-plus—but he's an easy fit as a shooter, defender and off-ball mover.
This only works if Portland is shipping out money in this exchange, which might only happen if Washington is fetching both a first-rounder and a prospect. The trade and salary costs are worrisome enough to bump Porter to Plan B, but he'd make a lot of basketball sense.
Plan C: Courtney Lee
Is Lee any better than the Blazers' current wings? That's debatable, but at least he'd stretch out their three-and-D collection for cheap.
Sacramento Kings
Plan A: Andrew Wiggins
Whether the Kings can end their 12-year playoff drought or not, this nucleus is obviously ahead of schedule. Having both De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield leap this dramatically, this quickly is potentially a fortune-changer.
So, let's get the budding backcourt stars some help. Say, Wiggins for instance, a player who's overpaid to the point of possibly being available but still possessing enough upside to entice a non-destination team like Sacramento.
"The Kings are flush with cap space moving forward and are an improbable destination for any max-level free agent," ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz wrote. "... Perhaps a chance of scenery would draw out more of [Wiggins'] raw talent and give Sacramento a true creator on the wing, something lacking on a roster loaded with 4s and 5s."
The Kings play as hard as anyone under head coach Dave Joerger, so maybe this is the best environment in which Wiggins could grow. Just the thought of him motoring alongside Fox, Hield and Marvin Bagley III is exhausting.
Plan B: Otto Porter Jr.
The Kings are Porter fans, according to The Athletic's Jason Jones, and they might be positioned to take on his contract. Since almost all of Sacramento's key contributors are playing on their rookie-scale contracts, the Kings are flush with cap space that may prove more beneficial in trades than free agency.
Porter's defense is badly needed among this perimeter group, and his low-maintenance offense should allow Fox and Hield to continue ascending.
Plan C: Jaylen Brown
He's likely either unavailable or out of Sacramento's price range, but he's such a snug fit on this roster that it's at least worth a phone call to Boston.
San Antonio Spurs
Plan A: Courtney Lee
He just feels a little Spursy, doesn't he? He's a smart player, he plays both ends and he'd fit the mold of...how should we put this...seasoned veterans.
While some (OK, me) might advise San Antonio to sell, the franchise already signaled its win-now intentions with the package it took for Kawhi Leonard. DeMar DeRozan was the centerpiece. He's a four-time All-Star, sure, but he's also a 29-year-old making eight figures at least this season and next (2020-21 player option).
If the mindset is to buy, then grabbing a short-term rental isn't the worst way to chase a postseason spot. The Spurs need shooters who can defend, and when Lee has been healthy, he's always matched that description.
Plan B: Jabari Parker
Who better to take a shot at helping Parker realize his potential than Gregg Popovich? The longtime Spurs head coach has helped a slew of players become marquee stars, consistent starters and valuable role players despite rarely having access to a prospect of Parker's caliber.
San Antonio might quietly need Parker too. Outside of DeRozan, is there an under-30 scorer with more ability than Parker on the roster? It's awfully difficult to say yes.
Plan C: Cap Relief
It's hard to imagine Popovich, at 69 years old, pulling the plug on competitiveness, but the future finances are frightening. DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will collect a combined $53.7 million next season, Patty Mills will make $12.4 million and Pau Gasol costs at least the $6.7 million guaranteed on his $16 million salary, if not the whole thing.
Toronto Rators
Plan A: Wayne Ellington
The Raptors dotted their i's and crossed their t's before finalizing this roster, resulting in a group that's as deep as any in the Association. But they could not have planned for the struggles of designated sharpshooter CJ Miles, whose three-point percentage is lower than it's been in a decade-plus.
This should put Toronto into the marksman market, and that might soon lead it to Ellington. He has relatively underperformed this season but in the way that only bumps him down from elite to above-average. Even at his current level, he's too dangerous for teams to leave alone, which would give Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry more room to operate.
Plan B: Marvin Williams
The Hornets have shopped Williams before, and they might have more incentive now with the arrival of lottery pick Miles Bridges. If Williams hit the market, he should have his fair share of suitors. He's probably overpaid ($14.1 million, $15 million team option for next season), but he's also a 6'9" shooter with interchangeability on defense and sufficient playoff experience.
Williams would give the Raptors something they don't really have if he adds space from the 4 or even 5 spot. And that's saying something with the group that's been assembled.
Plan C: T.J. Warren
Warren might cost more than the Raptors could spend, but he'd be a helpful addition on either a win-now club or, if it comes to this, a rebuilding one forced to move on without Leonard.
Utah Jazz
Plan A: Cory Joseph
League executives feel the Pacers might look to move Joseph or Darren Collison to clear the runway for rookie Aaron Holiday, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst. The Jazz must be ready to pounce if that happens.
On the surface, Utah appears to be well-stocked in the backcourt. But Ricky Rubio (39.3 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three) can't shoot again, and for that matter, Donovan Mitchell hasn't been able to either (41.0 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from three). Dante Exum has been his typically spotty self on offense, and Raul Neto can't find regular rotation minutes.
Joseph looks like a potential stabilizer. He's more of an adequate shooter than a good one, but he takes care of the basketball, gets others involved and defends at a level head coach Quin Snyder would approve.
Plan B: Justin Holiday
Scoring has proved to be a struggle for most of this roster, but the reserve perimeter group might be a particularly problematic area. Grayson Allen's career is off to a rocky start, Alec Burks is gone and Royce O'Neale is mostly spoon-fed by Utah's shot-creators.
Holiday is assertive almost to a fault, and the Bulls guard's shooting marks should increase as his responsibilities trend the other way with better talent around him. He should defend at a high enough level to avoid Snyder's doghouse, and Holiday's microwave game could prove more valuable than his cost.
Plan C: Jabari Parker
The Jazz are reportedly interested, sources told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, and they could clearly use the offense. But Parker would be a lot less interesting if he comes at the expense of Derrick Favors.
Washington Wizards
Plan A: Rebuilding Tools
Remember the deep-rooted issues that contributed to the Wizards' 2-9 start? It turns out Trevor Ariza can't fix them all.
Washington can (and probably will) try to play this out, because in theory, having Ariza, John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. should lead to something successful. But how long will the Wizards spin their tires before finally pulling the plug? With Wall's supermax kicking in next season, this might be the time to tear it down before the team gets stuck.
Wall probably isn't going anywhere, but the Wizards should see what they could get for Beal and/or Porter. The price tag would need to be steep for Beal, but it's possible to see him bringing back a colossal return. Porter wouldn't command that, but maybe cap relief and a decent asset would do it.
Plan B: Tyus Jones
It's easier to picture the Wizards buying than selling, so why not add an insurance plan behind Wall? Jones has had a rough 2018-19 so far (which should bring down his price), but he makes smart decisions and can deliver average outside shooting.
Granted, that's not the most exciting scouting report, but that would be reflected in the trade.
Plan C: Skal Labissiere
Thomas Bryant is inconsistent, Ian Mahinmi consistently disappoints and Dwight Howard is out for months following spinal surgery. The Wizards would have little to lose by taking a flier on Labissiere, a 2016 first-rounder who once wowed scouts with a size-length-skill combination (6'11", 7'2 ½" wingspan).
Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com and accurate through games played Friday, Dec. 28. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.