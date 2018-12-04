Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers PF 'Sees a Scenario' Where He Could Be Dealt

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love reportedly "sees a scenario" in which he could be traded this season.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, however, the Cavs have not discussed trading Love since they want to see what he can do alongside rookie guard Collin Sexton.

Love underwent toe surgery in November, and he noted later in the month that he likely wouldn't be back in action until "sometime after the new year," per ESPN.com.

