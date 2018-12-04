Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers PF 'Sees a Scenario' Where He Could Be Dealt

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love reportedly "sees a scenario" in which he could be traded this season.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, however, the Cavs have not discussed trading Love since they want to see what he can do alongside rookie guard Collin Sexton.

Love underwent toe surgery in November, and he noted later in the month that he likely wouldn't be back in action until "sometime after the new year," per ESPN.com.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Front Office Drama Made It Impossible for Hoiberg to Survive

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Front Office Drama Made It Impossible for Hoiberg to Survive

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Wishing for a Draft Do-Over ⏮️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Wishing for a Draft Do-Over ⏮️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Alec Burks: 'Hopefully' I Will Stay in Cleveland

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Alec Burks: 'Hopefully' I Will Stay in Cleveland

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Kobe Bryant Takes Shot at Dubs Fans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Bryant Takes Shot at Dubs Fans

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report