Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Despite only two weeks being left in the NFL season, much of the playoff picture remains unclear. So, luckily for all of you fantasy football players out there, most of the league's top players will be on display for yet another week.

Hopefully, you've made the fantasy football playoffs and will soon be battling in the championship game. If you're in the losing bracket, it's still a good idea to notch another win this week for bragging rights.

Either way, Week 16 brings a lot of favorable matchups and the potential for exciting games. Football will start on Saturday with matchups between the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans first, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday will see exciting games between the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, who upset the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will also duke it out Sunday afternoon in what should be an offensive showdown between two veterans.

While there's a lot to take into consideration in fantasy football—and a decent amount of luck involved—here's a look at the top 50 fantasy football players for Week 16 with some analyses at the end. Fantasy rankings were compiled from Fantasy Football Calculator, with input from Sporting News.

Top 50 players—Week 16

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (at SEA)

2. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (at NO)

3. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (at ARI)

4. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC (vs. BAL)

5. Drew Brees, QB, NO (vs. PIT)

6. Andrew Luck, QB, IND (vs. NYG)

7. Tom Brady, QB, NE (vs. BUF)

8. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at ARI)

9. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (at CAR)

10. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (vs. ATL)

11. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (vs. KC)

12. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (at PHI)

13. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)

14. Ezekiel Elliot, RB, DAL (vs. TB)

15. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at IND)

16. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (at NO)

16. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at DET)

17. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (at SF)

18. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at SEA)

19. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (vs. CIN)

20. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. PIT)

21. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at NYJ)

22. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. BAL)

23. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. TB)

24. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO, (vs. PIT)

25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at PHI)

26. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. TB)

27. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at NYJ)

28. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at SEA)

29. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CIN)

30. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at CAR)

31. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at DET)

32. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at DAL)

33. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at ARI)

34. Nick Foles, QB, PHI (vs. HOU)

35. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at CLE)

36. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at OAK)

37. David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. LAR)

38. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (at DET)

39. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (vs. DEN)

40. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (at MIA)

41. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (vs. BAL)

42. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (at NE)

43. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (at SF)

44. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. NYG)

45. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at DAL)

46. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (at LAC)

47. Eric Ebron, TE, IND (vs. NYG)

48. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. KC)

49. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at DET)

50. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. BAL)

Dak Prescott at No. 23

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a tough Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that snapped a five-game winning streak. While quarterback Dak Prescott was able to throw 206 yards in the course of the game, he was not able to find the end zone and also threw an interception.

The young quarterback has only two zero touchdown games since the season opener when the Cowboys lost to the Panthers 8-16. Since then, Prescott has thrown consistently for over 200 yards, contributing a passing touchdown or two every game.

However, Prescott's ability as a dual-threat quarterback could help him and the Cowboys bounce back to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the devastating shutout last week. Last week, Lamar Jackson—a young, run-capable quarterback, like Prescott—was able to put up 95 rushing yards against Tampa Bay.

Additionally, the Buccaneers have given up the second-to-most points to fantasy quarterbacks this season, according to ESPN. This bodes well for a Cowboys team that will need to put up points this week to regain their confidence.

If Prescott can exploit Tampa Bay's weak rush defense—that has given up 17 rushing touchdowns this season—like Jackson did, the Cowboys could find themselves with another win and further secure their wild-card spot.

LAC Injured Players' Potential Return

The Los Angeles Chargers are probably still reeling from their exhilarating, last-minute win over their conference rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers were able to score twice in the fourth quarter—a rushing touchdown from Justin Jackson and a one-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams— and complete a two-point conversion to upset the Chiefs and tie them for first in the AFC West.

While the Chargers were able to dominate against this top team, they were missing some key players—running back Melvin Gordon and wideout Keenan Allen.

Gordon missed the past three games with a knee injury, but he is looking to play against the Ravens after being close to playing against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

"He looked good in pregame, but without having a full week of practice—if we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played it," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Gordon added that he didn't want to be rusty entering the playoffs and was looking forward to challenging himself against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Allen suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of Thursday's game and did not return. He also has a chance to play against the Ravens and not miss any more time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

With both of these weapons back—in addition to Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams, who stepped up for Los Angeles in Allen's absence—the Chargers are more than capable of taking down the Ravens.

While Baltimore has the top defense in the league, the Chargers will have more than enough weapons to take down the Ravens. Allen and Gordon, should they start, will have the opportunity to get back in the game and make a difference against a tough team.

If Los Angeles should defeat both Baltimore and Denver, it may be able to take over the No. 1 spot in the AFC West if Kansas City falters.