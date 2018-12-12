Top Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Dodgers Stars Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger

Top Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Dodgers Stars Yasiel Puig, Cody BellingerDecember 12, 2018
The MLB winter meetings are in full swing in Las Vegas, and rumors are churning accordingly.
Here's a hot one courtesy of ESPN's Buster Olney: The Los Angeles Dodgers are open to moving two outfielders from a group that includes Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. Puig and Bellinger are the names that jump out.
Despite a mercurial career that has featured its share of low moments, Puig is 28 years old and coming off a season in which he posted an .820 OPS with 23 home runs and 15 steals. He's entering his final year of arbitration, and he could earn $11.3 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Bellinger is the real prize. He's 23 years old and controllable through 2023. He won National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 with 39 homers and a .933 OPS. His numbers dipped in 2018, but he still slashed a solid .260/.343/.470 and can capably play the outfield and first base.
The Dodgers would rightly command a steep price for a Bellinger-Puig package. Which teams might be willing to pay it, and what might they have to give up? Let's take a look at a half-dozen suitors, keeping in mind the needs of each club and the chips available to make it happen.
Minnesota Twins
This one's a bit of a long shot, as the Minnesota Twins aren't typically in the business of making seismic swaps. That said, they're looking to rebound from a sub-.500 season after having made the playoffs in 2017 and could use depth in the outfield.
They also need to improve an offense that ranked 18th with a .723 OPS and 23rd with 166 home runs.
To pry Puig and Bellinger from Los Angeles, Minnesota could offer eminently talented center fielder Byron Buxton, who won a Gold Glove and garnered stray MVP votes in 2017 but was limited by injury and underperformance to just 28 big league games last season and could benefit from a change of scenery.
Given Buxton's disastrous 2018, the Twinkies would need to sweeten the deal with, say, MLB-ready left-hander Stephen Gonsalves and hard-throwing MiLB right-hander Brusdar Graterol, MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect.
Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are loaded with young talent at the big league and minor league levels. And they're looking to take the next step in the weak, winnable American League Central.
They've been linked to top free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper and top free-agent infielder Manny Machado, including recently by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Alternately, the ChiSox could swing a deal with the Dodgers for Puig and Bellinger. They might plug both into an inexperienced outfield mix. Or, they could trade veteran first baseman Jose Abreu (who's entering his contract year) and slot Bellinger at first.
If the Dodgers are looking forward, they may accept a package built around hard-throwing right-hander Michael Kopech, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September but is among the game's most electric up-and-coming arms.
Add an intriguing prospect such as outfielder Blake Rutherford (No. 77 overall, per MLB.com) and this is a plausible match—provided the White Sox want to add impact talent to the 25-man roster at the sake of future promise.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have depth in the outfield with Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury. But after Judge and Hicks, that's a mix of two aging veterans and an unproven youngster. Giancarlo Stanton, meanwhile, is primarily needed at designated hitter.
The Yankees might also want an upgrade at first base to supplant the uncertain duo of Luke Voit and the oft-injured Greg Bird.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, need a catcher.
What if New York sent Gary Sanchez to the West Coast in exchange for Bellinger and Puig?
Sanchez finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 and was an All-Star in 2017. He hit just .186 in 89 games in 2018 but possesses the power and howitzer arm to be an elite backstop. He's 26 years old and controllable through 2022.
The Yanks would have to throw in another piece such as fireballing minor league right-hander Domingo Acevedo. And they'd have to go shopping for a new catcher.
This isn't especially likely, but it's an intriguing notion for baseball's two biggest-market franchises.
New York Mets
After another losing season marred by injuries and underperformance, the New York Mets are going for it. Look no further than their acquisition of second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets were "expected to at least inquire about" Puig at the winter meetings. Add Bellinger, and they'd provide a serious boost to an offense that ranked 24th in OPS (.701).
The Mets have the No. 21 farm system in the game, per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, but could dangle their top two prospects: shortstop Andres Gimenez (No. 55 overall, per MLB.com) and first baseman Peter Alonso (No. 58).
Gimenez could interest the Dodgers if they think they might move shortstop Corey Seager to third base at some point. And Los Angeles would doubtless like insurance at first base if it traded Bellinger since unexpected contributor Max Muncy (age 28) fronts the depth chart.
Los Angeles Angels
Could Puig and Bellinger move down Interstate 5 and don Los Angeles Angels uniforms? Maybe.
The Angels need to build a winner around franchise icon and best player on the planet Mike Trout, who can test free agency after the 2020 season. They've got room in the outfield, with Kole Calhoun and his .208 average penciled in to right field. And they're counting on creaky 38-year-old Albert Pujols to man first base.
Needless to say, Bellinger and Puig would immeasurably increase the Halos' chances of competing in the American League West and the Junior Circuit as a whole.
The question is what they'd give up. Outfielder and top prospect Jo Adell (No. 15 overall, per MLB.com) would surely get the Dodgers' attention. The Angels might have to toss in MiLB right-hander Griffin Canning (No. 72) as well.
They'd decimate the top tier of the once barren farm system they've worked to rebuild. They also need pitching to contend in 2018.
But if they want to win in the Trout era, it's time for bold action.
Miami Marlins
The Dodgers, as stated, need a catcher. The Miami Marlins are ostensibly open for business on backstop J.T. Realmuto, as has been widely rumored. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported there's "a good chance [the Marlins] will trade him before the [winter] meetings end Thursday."
Bellinger would be a huge, controllable upgrade to the Miami offense and would anchor the young lineup. Puig, with his Cuban roots, would be a draw in South Beach for a team that has given its fans bitter doses of disappointment dating back to last offseason's fire sale.
Realmuto, meanwhile, is controllable through 2020 and coming off an All-Star season in which he posted an .825 OPS and emerged as arguably the best catcher in the game.
He'd fill the Dodgers' most pressing offseason priority. If they're willing to part with Bellinger, this might be a perfect fit.
