Top Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Dodgers Stars Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The MLB winter meetings are in full swing in Las Vegas, and rumors are churning accordingly.

Here's a hot one courtesy of ESPN's Buster Olney: The Los Angeles Dodgers are open to moving two outfielders from a group that includes Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. Puig and Bellinger are the names that jump out.

Despite a mercurial career that has featured its share of low moments, Puig is 28 years old and coming off a season in which he posted an .820 OPS with 23 home runs and 15 steals. He's entering his final year of arbitration, and he could earn $11.3 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Bellinger is the real prize. He's 23 years old and controllable through 2023. He won National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 with 39 homers and a .933 OPS. His numbers dipped in 2018, but he still slashed a solid .260/.343/.470 and can capably play the outfield and first base.

The Dodgers would rightly command a steep price for a Bellinger-Puig package. Which teams might be willing to pay it, and what might they have to give up? Let's take a look at a half-dozen suitors, keeping in mind the needs of each club and the chips available to make it happen.