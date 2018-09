Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2018 MiLB Season

30 of 30

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. AA 1 2. LHP MacKenzie Gore A 1 3. C/OF Francisco Mejia MLB 1 4. 2B/SS Luis Urias MLB 1 5. RHP Chris Paddack AA 1 6. LHP Adrian Morejon A+ 1 7. RHP Michel Baez AA 2 8. LHP Logan Allen AAA 2 9. OF Buddy Reed AA 2 10. RHP Luis Patino A 2

Farm System Snapshot

Cal Quantrill would be the headlining pitching prospect in several systems and a top-10 prospect for 29 of the 30 MLB teams.

For the San Diego Padres, he's one of a handful of Tier 2 players who didn't even crack the top 10, along with Josh Naylor and Ryan Weathers.

An argument can be made that teams like the White Sox and Blue Jays have more high-end talent, but the Padres are far and away the deepest in baseball.

They added to their talent pool at the trade deadline when Francisco Mejia was acquired from the Cleveland Indians for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber, and he's just another potential franchise cornerstone ready to step into a major role.

The one name here you might not recognize is Luis Patino, but he's more than earned his spot. The 18-year-old went 6-3 with a 2.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 83.1 innings in Single-A, and he has the makings of an electric four-pitch repertoire.

The Padres have the No. 1 farm system in baseball, and with a number of their marquee prospects residing in the upper levels of the minors, an influx of dynamic young talent is coming, starting next season.

