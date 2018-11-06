NBA Metrics 101: The 1 Number Defining Every Team 3 Weeks in

0 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Numbers don't always tell the full stories for NBA teams, but they can certainly help inform the conversation. And as we move past the three-week mark of the 2018-19 season, every organization has one stat that stands out as particularly important when looking back on that first portion of the calendar.

For some, we're concerned with team-wide trends in specific areas. For others, individual contributors are rising to the forefront of the conversation. Overarching numbers might be more important than anything else for a few squads.

Your franchise does have an important number. We just can't reveal quite yet whether it's a positive one. Read on to find out.