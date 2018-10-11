LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak 'Was Never a Thought' When Signing with Lakers

John Locher/Associated Press

LeBron James has played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, but keeping the streak alive didn't play into his free-agency decision.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James said other factors were at work in relation to his choice to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers:

"Nah, that was never a thought. I don't really buy into [defeat]. I feel like with me on the floor, I can compete versus anybody individually. But at the end of the day, in order to win, your teams have to be great. Individuals are very great, but in order to win a championship, you have to have great teams."

James' path to the NBA Finals is unquestionably more difficult in the Western Conference, as he will be tasked with leading the Lakers past the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.