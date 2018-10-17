NBA Metrics: Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting Five Before Tipoff

2 of 14

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

25. Phoenix Suns: 23.97

Starters: Elie Okobo, Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Deandre Ayton

Net Rating Together in 2017-18: N/A

Imagine if the Phoenix Suns had acquired a reliable starting point guard. Picture this lineup with Patrick Beverley (only one of many potential examples) subbed in for Elie Okobo, gracing the desert-based organization with his sharp-shooting skills and defensive ferocity. But that's not the scenario with which we're dealing.

Intriguing as the Devin Booker-Deandre Ayton combination may be alongside the veteran forward tandem of Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson—particularly because Ayton has looked like a No. 1 overall selection during preseason action—the Suns can't help but be held back by the deficit at the point. Okobo could grow into the long-term starter, but he isn't ready to lead a playoff push in the brutal Western Conference.

That won't change if we give the starting spot to De'Anthony Melton or Isaiah Canaan, either. Nor will it if recent signee Jamal Crawford goes from the waiver wire to the starting lineup in spite of his defensive porosity and trouble with maintaining efficiency.

Phoenix could shuffle the lineup in a number of ways, even featuring TJ Warren, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges or Dragan Bender in the opening five. But in any scenario, the weakness at the smallest spot will constrain them.

24. Orlando Magic: 24.01

Starters: D.J. Augustin, Jonathon Simmons, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

Net Rating Together in 2017-18: minus-0.1 net rating in 191 minutes

The point guard problems don't stop when we slide up one spot in the rankings.

Even though the Orlando Magic had money to play with in free agency and a lottery pick to use in the 2018 NBA draft, they instead brought back core pieces and added Mohamed Bamba. Now, they'll still have to turn to D.J. Augustin as the starting floor general until (unless?) Jerian Grant, Isaiah Briscoe or Troy Caupain blossoms quickly.

Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic remain the Magic's leading figures, though Bamba or Jonathan Isaac could change that if granted enough opportunity. That trio produced a 0.6 net rating in 845 minutes last year.

But they can't play three-on-three basketball, which means the lackluster backcourt play has to matter.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: 24.73

Starters: George Hill, Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson

Net Rating Together in 2017-18: N/A

The key has to be Kevin Love.

Even if George Hill bounces back to his Utah Jazz levels while Rodney Hood remembers how to shoot and Cedi Osman breaks out, the Cleveland Cavaliers will rise and fall with the play of their lone All-Star candidate. Love alone pushes the defending Eastern Conference champions out of the bottom tier, but is he still capable of thriving without a star of LeBron James' caliber?

Well, the Cavs only submitted a minus-2.4 net rating in his meager 196 minutes without James during the 2017-18 season. But on the flip side, the power forward averaged 27.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per 36 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from downtown. If he can maintain those numbers while surrounded by bounce-back versions of his primary running mates, this placement could look pessimistic by the time we're flipping calendars to 2019.

22. Charlotte Hornets: 26.62

Starters: Kemba Walker, Jeremy Lamb, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller

Net Rating Together in 2017-18: minus-49.2 net rating in four minutes

It's tough to view those 2017-18 results as gospel when they came during a whopping four minutes and Cody Zeller was fighting through injuries for much of the campaign. The big man, who assumes the starting mantle after Dwight Howard's departure, only suited up 33 times, never opened a game and played just 19 minutes per appearance.

That's about to change, which should be good news for a team that could use his well-rounded skill set. Zeller might not be a new-age stretch 5, but he's a savvy roll man who plays with efficiency and more than holds his own on the preventing side. Already, we've seen him fit in nicely during preseason action, rarely forcing the issue but making the Hornets better with his willingness to play within the offensive flow.

Charlotte essentially begins a new tier in these rankings, one filled with solid but unspectacular units. We can't poke many holes, even if bringing back the same leading quartet with a different man at the 5 doesn't allow for much excitement.

21. Los Angeles Clippers: 26.7

Starters: Patrick Beverley, Avery Bradley, Danilo Gallinari, Tobias Harris, Marcin Gortat

Net Rating Together in 2017-18: N/A

Beverley only suited up in 11 games in 2017-18 before he succumbed to season-ending knee injury. Avery Bradley never seemed like he was playing at 100 percent, whether he was wearing a Detroit Pistons or Los Angeles Clippers uniform. Danilo Gallinari similarly fought against the injury imp, while Tobias Harris was forced to undergo a midseason adjustment after he changed teams in the Blake Griffin swap.

Continuity isn't a thing here, and that extends to the free-agency addition since Marcin Gortat hasn't operated without John Wall in quite some time. But while the widespread uncertainty makes predicting Los Angeles' level of success a perilous task, it also allows for optimism. Just take a gander at the best three-point numbers each of the non-centers has submitted during one of the last two seasons:

Patrick Beverley: 40.0 percent on 5.5 attempts per game

Avery Bradley: 39.0 percent on 5.0 attempts per game

Danilo Gallinari: 38.9 percent on 5.1 attempts per game

Tobias Harris: 41.1 percent on 5.6 attempts per game

Now, close your eyes. Dream of what might happen if each rediscovers his stroke.