NBA Metrics 101: Ranking Every Starting Backcourt for 2018-19 Season

1 of 14

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

30. Orlando Magic: D.J. Augustin and Jonathon Simmons (7.03)

2017-18 results together: minus-8.6 net rating in 846 minutes

Perhaps the Orlando Magic might want to invest in an actual starting point guard at some point in the immediate future. Eschewing an addition during both the 2018 NBA draft and the ensuing offseason period, they made zero upgrades at the key position and now figure to run out D.J. Augustin for yet another term.

Augustin's three-point shooting (41.9 percent on 3.6 attempts per game) made him a decent fit alongside the defense-first Jonathon Simmons, but his dearth of table-setting skills held back the Orlando offense and hindered the developments of many young pieces. And as he prepares for his age-31 season, even stagnation would be a big ask.



29. New York Knicks: Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. (8.07)

2017-18 results together: minus-2.9 net rating in 382 minutes

Though the New York Knicks emerged victoriously in just three of Trey Burke's nine starts at the end of the 2017-18 calendar, the 25-year-old thrived as an individual. He averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 77.3 percent at the stripe.

But that doesn't feel even remotely sustainable for a draft bust who's never shown anything more than brief flashes of NBA ability, especially because New York saw its net rating drop 6.4 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Fortunately, Burke isn't the long-term answer. Frank Ntilikina should usurp him at some point in 2018-19, and he may even take over the starting gig with a particularly strong preseason that shows off growing offensive acumen alongside his preternatural defensive instincts. That would immediately improve New York's backcourt standing, even if its score in this analysis would only elevate to 8.41.

After all, Tim Hardaway Jr., despite the enormity of his contract ($54.5 million remaining, including his player option for 2020-21), still limits the overall ceiling with his inefficient volume scoring and defensive porosity.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: George Hill and Rodney Hood (8.55)

2017-18 results together: 0.4 net rating in 296 minutes

George Hill endured a miserable regular season for the Sacramento Kings before eventually finding some life with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rodney Hood fell apart during the Cavaliers' playoff run, to the point that he was unplayable in big moments. So really, we don't know what to expect from a pair of volatile veterans entering a new situation without LeBron James to bail them out in tough times.

If anything, that 0.4 net rating is a bit misleading because it combines regular-season adeptness with postseason futility. The Cavs outscored opponents by 5.9 points per 100 possessions with these two logging minutes during the regular season, though the number fell to a goose egg without James on the floor. The playoffs sparked a minus-35.2 net rating in 40 relevant minutes (minus-31 in 17 minutes sans James).

Fortunately, this is just a placeholder lineup until incoming rookie Collin Sexton is ready to take the reins.

27. Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young and Kent Bazemore (8.7)

2017-18 results together: N/A

Jeremy Lin could earn the initial starting nod for the Atlanta Hawks, which would push their score to 8.85 and keep them in the No. 27 rung on the backcourt ladder.

But Trae Young is significantly more likely to win the job than Sexton is for the Cavaliers because of the more advanced nature of his skill set, Lin's need to bounce back from an injury-ruined season and the Hawks' status as unquestioned rebuilders, whereas the Cavs are presumably competing for a playoff spot under the supervision of incumbent All-Star Kevin Love.

Alongside Kent Bazemore, who's now an underrated and properly paid presence after adjoining his defensive prowess with confidence as a spot-up marksman, Young will surely endure his fair share of struggles. Space won't be as easy to come as it was in college at Oklahoma, and we've already seen him go through cold stretches during summer league. Defense is also going to be...problematic.

But what do the Hawks have to lose? Other than more games, of course.

26. Detroit Pistons: Reggie Jackson and Reggie Bullock (9.14)

2017-18 results together: 0.9 net rating in 359 minutes

Perhaps Reggie Jackson can rekindle some of his former magic, while defenses pay even more attention to the frontcourt with Blake Griffin aboard for an entire season. Reggie Bullock's sharpshooting habits surely won't hurt after the unheralded 2-guard knocked down 44.5 percent of his triples while taking 4.5 per game in 2017-18—numbers only, well, zero qualified players could match.

But even if these two men wind up functioning as the Detroit Pistons' third- and fourth-best players, they have limited ceilings that prevent them from rising too much higher in the rankings. Bullock is never going to become a shot-creating wizard or thrive on the defensive end, and a 28-year-old Jackson who still relies on driving into the teeth of the defense isn't likely to remain fully healthy and make an All-Star surge, even in the weaker Eastern Conference.

The two Reggies have a loftier floor than the ones from other backcourts populating this portion of the rankings, but the good news doesn't extend much further.