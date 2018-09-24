Jimmy Butler Isn't the Answer for Cavs in Year 1 Without LeBron James

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Despite losing the NBA's greatest player, the Cleveland Cavaliers are refusing to rebuild.

Just weeks after LeBron James announced he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs handed new face of the franchise Kevin Love a four-year, $120 million contract extension. They've thus far held on to veterans Kyle Korver, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and George Hill, and even brought back 35-year-old locker room favorite Channing Frye.

While no single player can fill James' shoes, the Cavs are apparently pursuing Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler to help them stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and Wolves owner Glen Taylor, who previously worked together on the 2014 Kevin Love-Andrew Wiggins trade, were seen talking privately at the NBA Board of Governors meeting.

On paper, Butler makes sense for Cleveland. He's averaged over 20 points per game each of the past four seasons, plays terrific defense and can slide into James' old spot at small forward or start at shooting guard. The combination of he and Love are probably enough to guarantee a playoff spot in the East and signify the Cavaliers' refusal to lay over and play dead in their second post-LeBron stint.

While all that sounds good, it remains merely a band-aid to fill a temporary hole for a team that needs to rebuild.

What Would Butler Cost?

It's difficult to gauge what the Timberwolves would want back for Butler.

A rebuild seems out of the question after the team's first playoff appearance in 14 years, especially with Taylor at age 77. Minnesota is also loaded with veterans and a few hefty contracts, meaning even trading Butler for young talent and draft picks wouldn't be enough to blow things up.

The Cavaliers' best trade assets are rookie point guard Collin Sexton, center Larry Nance Jr., small forward Cedi Osman and future first -round picks starting in 2021. Kevin Love cannot be traded until January 23 following the signing of his extension, and Rodney Hood (trade-eligible on Dec. 15) would have to agree to be dealt.

This leaves veterans like Jordan Clarkson, Korver, Hill, Smith and Thompson. All players who could fill a role for the Wolves but none that will move the needle on a potential trade.

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

For Cleveland, there's zero chance they give up Sexton in a deal. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Sexton has turned out to be the main piece of the Kyrie Irving trade and the future at point guard for the franchise. The Cavs refused to give up the Brooklyn pick used to select Sexton even when James was under contract. They're certainly not parting with him now.

A deal would have to hinge on Osman and/or Nance Jr., both of whom are expected to start for Cleveland this year and are still under their rookie contracts. A combination of either with Clarkson and Korver roughly matches Butler's $20.4 million salary. Still, the Cavs may not want to give up a young, cost-controlled starter for Butler and Minnesota may be expecting far more for the four-time All-Star.

In short, Cleveland shouldn't be giving up its young talent for a possible rental with Butler, and Minnesota needs better veterans than the Cavs can offer to stay competitive in the West.

Summer of 2019

Even if Butler is traded to Cleveland, what happens next summer?

The 29-year-old wing can opt out of the final year of his contract and sign a max deal with Cleveland for five years, or more likely, leave and sign a four-year deal somewhere else.

Both are bad options for the Cavs.

Butler already turned down a four-year, $110 million extension from the Timberwolves this summer that would have paid him an average of $27.5 million per season. Thinking he'll take any less than that after another big year would be a mistake.

If he did take a max offer from the Cavaliers, that would mean north of $60 million a year between Butler and Love alone, over half of the NBA's projected cap space for next season.

There's also a durability concern.

Butler missed 23 games with a torn meniscus last season, which is concerning given how his career began. He's averaged a whopping 37.6 minutes per game over the past five years, even leading the NBA with 38.7 in 2014-15.

Part of this was due to the Thibodeau factor. Butler has played under Tom Thibodeau for five of his seven pro seasons, which historically hasn't been good for a player's long-term durability. Joakim Noah and Luol Deng both went from All-Stars to barely-used role players when they hit 30, an age when some players are still in their prime. There has to be a similar concern about Butler and his incredibly high usage.

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

If Butler would leave the Cavs in free agency, it would be yet another major blow to a team that's lost Kyrie Irving and James in back-to-back offseasons. Cleveland would be in an even worse place than they are now, given the assets they'd have to surrender for Butler.

There's also a question of how far a Cavs team, even with Butler and Love, would actually go. At their best, Cleveland would likely be a four or five seed in the East, a conference where the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers appear set to take over.

"Jimmy's a great guy, he's a real hard worker. He's really grown since the year I played with him as a player and a person," Korver, the Cavaliers only player who's been a teammate of Butler, told Bleacher Report. "I don't know if I really want to talk too much about it though...we need to focus on what we've got right now."

As tempting as it may be, the Cavaliers would be smart to pass on Butler. He's not good enough like James to carry them to the Finals, but too good to leave them with a lottery pick to collect on and built around. Paying him next summer also becomes an issue, and another star walking out the door in free agency would be crippling.

Keeping the focus on their own young talent is exactly what Cleveland needs to do, no matter how tempting a trade for Butler may be.

Greg Swartz covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Stats provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.