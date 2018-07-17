Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs Had Talks with Clippers, Suns, Blazers, More

The San Antonio Spurs have held Kawhi Leonard trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

However, a bidding war among the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, often considered the top contenders to acquire Leonard, "never materialized."

Wojnarowski and Shelburne also reported that the Spurs have been "determined in demanding a sizable return," saying: "If the Spurs are losing deal leverage, they aren't operating in a manner that suggests they're peddling a depreciating asset."

            

